WEC Bahrain: Cadillac leads Ferrari in third practice, Toyotas lag behind

Alex Lynn set a time of 1m49.512s in the factory #2 Chip Ganassi Cadillac V-Series.R after 25 minutes of running to head the order ahead of the #50 Ferrari of Miguel Molina.

Although Lynn ended the session almost half a second clear of the field, his time was almost three seconds down on the time with which Kamui Kobayashi set the pace in much cooler conditions in FP2 in the #7 Toyota GR010 Hybrid.

Toyota was significantly off the pace in the shorter 60-minute third practice on Friday afternoon, likely due to a different run plan, with Brendon Hartley ending up 2.2s down in eighth in the best of the two GR010 Hybrids.

Kobayashi’s team-mate Jose Maria Lopez was another half a second adrift in the #7 Toyota, finishing just behind the sister car that leads the championship going to Saturday’s finale.

With Toyota unusually away from the sharper end of the field, Proton Competition finished third thanks to an impressive time of 1m50.256s by Gianmarina Bruni in the team’s solo customer Porsche.

Bruni beat the second of the two Ferraris, the #51 499P of James Calado, by just under two tenths of a second after Calado picked up minor damage in an incident with the #54 Ferrari GTE Am car of Thomas Flohr.

Fifth place went to the #94 Peugeot of Nico Muller, who posted a time of 1m50.526s after returning to WEC this weekend after an injury layoff.

The two factory Porsche cars occupied positions sixth and seventh, with Andre Lotterer leading the way in the #6 963 LMDh ahead of the sister car driven by Frederic Makowiecki.

JOTA’s customer Porsche was classified behind the two Toyotas in 10th with Will Stevens at the wheel, while the #93 Peugeot of Jean-Eric Vergne ended up more than three seconds down in 11th.

Vanwall again propped up the field in 12th, with Esteban Guererri exactly five seconds off the pace of Lynn in the chart-topping Cadillac.

United Autosports completed a practice sweep in the LMP2 class, although this time it was the Anglo-American team’s #23 ORECA 07 that topped the times.

IndyCar-bound Tom Blomqvist set a time of 1m53.661s in the car that won at Portimao, leading the #9 Prema ORECA of Bent Viscaal by 0.028s at the end of 60 minutes of running

Third place went to JOTA courtesy of a 1m53.892s effort from Pietro Fittipaldi, while the #22 United Autosports car that topped both sessions on Friday in the hands of Filipe Albuquerque finished 0.307s down in fourth, with the Portuguese driver again at the wheel.

In GTE Am, Matteo Cairoli set the pace in the #56 Project 1 AO Porsche 911 RSR-19 that had to be rebuilt overnight after a crash for team-mate Gunnar Jeannette in FP2 on Thursday.

Cairoli lapped the circuit in 1m58.214s to lead the #83 Richard Mille Ferrari 488 GTE by an astonishing 1.363s.

The #54 Ferrari that AF Corse runs under its own name finished another tenth adrift in third, with Davide Rigon setting the car’s quickest time.

FP3 results:





