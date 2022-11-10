Bahrain WEC: Peugeot claims 1-2 to head FP1 over #7 Toyota

Listen to this article

Jean-Eric Vergne and Nico Muller blocked out the top positions in the 90-minute FP1 session aboard the pair of Peugeot 9X8 Le Mans Hypercars, which will be making their third start in the series in Saturday's Bahrain 8 Hours season finale.

Muller, who is making his debut appearance with Peugeot this weekend, initially led the way with a 1m51.413s aboard the #94 9X8 before Vergne went nearly nine tenths quicker in the #93 with a 1m50.536s to knock him off the top spot.

The fastest Toyota GR010 Hybrid was more than a second off the ultimate pace with a 1m51.675s from Jose Maria Lopez in the #7 entry.

Alpine's solo A480 was a further tenth back on 1m51.796 set by Nicolas Lapierre.

The second Toyota brought up the rear of the Hypercar class courtesy of a 1m51.917s posted by Sebastien Buemi right at the start of the session.

Peugeot's position at the top of the times in the first track running of the Bahrain event follows further testing for the 9X8 since the previous WEC round at Fuji in September and a Balance of Performance change.

The 9X8 has been given a 12kg weight break, while the Toyotas have lost four kilowatts or 5.4bhp under the latest BoP.

#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid LMP1: Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa Photo by: Masahide Kamio

AF Corse's Pro/Am entry ended up fastest in LMP2 with Ferrari factory driver Nicklas Nielsen at the wheel of the team's Oreca 07. The Dane posted a 1m54.144s at the start of the 90 minutes.

The Signatech-run Richard Mille Racing Oreca took second position in class with a 1m52.335s from Charles Milesi, while the championship-leading #38 JOTA Oreca took third place in Will Stevens' hands on 1m52.389s.

Michael Christensen gave Porsche the top spot in GTE Pro. The Dane's 1m58.025s aboard the #92 Porsche 911 RSR-19 gave him a margin of two tenths over the best of the Ferraris.

Antonio Fuoco got down to a 1m58.261 in the #52 Ferrari 488 GTE Evo run by the AF Corse factory team, which put him just over a tenth up on Alessandro Pier Guidi's 1m58.398s in the sister car.

The second Porsche took fourth in class in Gianmaria Bruni's hands and the solo Corvette C8.R fifth with Nick Tandy driving.

Porsche's top spot follows two so-called black-ball changes outside of the automatic system to the GTE Pro BoP for Bahrain. Both Ferrari and Chevrolet are able to run less power at Bahrain than last time out in the WEC at Fuji.

Ben Barnicoat was quickest in GTE Am with the Project 1 Porsche team.

Second free practice for the Bahrain 8 Hours starts at 17:30 local time on Thursday afternoon.

Bahrain WEC - FP1 results:

Cla Nº Driver Car / Engine Time Delay 1 93 Paul Di Resta

Mikkel Jensen

Jean-Éric Vergne Peugeot 1'50.536 2 94 Loïc Duval

Gustavo Menezes

Nico Müller Peugeot 1'51.413 0.877 3 7 Mike Conway

Kamui Kobayashi

José María López Toyota 1'51.675 1.139 4 36 André Negrão

Nicolas Lapierre

M.Vaxivière Alpine/Gibson 1'51.796 1.260 5 8 Sébastien Buemi

Brendon Hartley

Ryo Hirakawa Toyota 1'51.917 1.381 6 83 François Perrodo

Nicklas Nielsen

Alessio Rovera ORECA/Gibson 1'52.144 1.608 7 1 Lilou Wadoux

Paul-Loup Chatin

Charles Milesi ORECA/Gibson 1'52.335 1.799 8 38 Roberto González

A.F.da Costa

Will Stevens ORECA/Gibson 1'52.389 1.853 9 9 Robert Kubica

Louis Delétraz

Lorenzo Colombo ORECA/Gibson 1'52.539 2.003 10 41 Rui Andrade

F.Habsburg

Norman Nato ORECA/Gibson 1'52.829 2.293 11 31 Sean Gelael

Robin Frijns

René Rast ORECA/Gibson 1'52.845 2.309 12 34 J.Smiechowski

Alex Brundle

E.Gutiérrez ORECA/Gibson 1'53.022 2.486 13 22 Phil Hanson

F.Albuquerque

Will Owen ORECA/Gibson 1'53.046 2.510 14 28 Oliver Rasmussen

Ed Jones

J.Aberdein ORECA/Gibson 1'53.512 2.976 15 45 Steven Thomas

James Allen

Rene Binder ORECA/Gibson 1'53.989 3.453 16 23 Alex Lynn

Oliver Jarvis

Josh Pierson ORECA/Gibson 1'54.124 3.588 17 10 R.van der Zande

Ryan Cullen

S.Bourdais ORECA/Gibson 1'54.542 4.006 18 35 J-B.Lahaye

Matthieu Lahaye

François Heriau ORECA/Gibson 1'54.971 4.435 19 44 Miro Konopka

Mathias Beche

Richard Bradley ORECA/Gibson 1'55.474 4.938 20 92 M.Christensen

Kévin Estre Porsche 1'58.025 7.489 21 52 Miguel Molina

Antonio Fuoco Ferrari 1'58.261 7.725 22 51 A.P.Guidi

James Calado Ferrari 1'58.398 7.862 23 91 Gianmaria Bruni

Richard Lietz Porsche 1'58.457 7.921 24 64 Tommy Milner

Nick Tandy Chevrolet 1'59.459 8.923 25 56 PJ Hyett

Gunnar Jeannette

Ben Barnicoat Porsche 1'59.636 9.100 26 21 Simon Mann

Christoph Ulrich

Toni Vilander Ferrari 1'59.874 9.338 27 86 Mike Wainwright

Riccardo Pera

Ben Barker Porsche 1'59.968 9.432 28 54 Thomas Flohr

F.Castellacci

Nick Cassidy Ferrari 2'00.330 9.794 29 77 Christian Ried

Seb Priaulx

Harry Tincknell Porsche 2'00.392 9.856 30 46 Matteo Cairoli

M.O.Pedersen

Niki Leutwiler Porsche 2'01.462 10.926 31 71 Franck Dezoteux

Pierre Ragues

Gabriel Aubry Ferrari 2'01.545 11.009 32 60 C.Schiavoni

Matteo Cressoni

G.Fisichella Ferrari 2'01.666 11.130 33 98 Paul Dalla Lana

David Pittard

Nicki Thiim Aston Martin 2'01.906 11.370 34 88 Fred Poordad

Patrick Lindsey

Jan Heylen Porsche 2'01.985 11.449 35 777 Satoshi Hoshino

Tomonobu Fujii

Charlie Fagg Aston Martin 2'02.633 12.097 36 85 Rahel Frey

Michelle Gatting

Sarah Bovy Ferrari 2'02.706 12.170 37 33 Ben Keating

H.Chaves Jr.

Marco Sørensen Aston Martin 2'02.934 12.398