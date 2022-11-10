Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Prema unlikely to defend ELMS title, could run two WEC cars Next / United's Albuquerque in disbelief at "shocking" WEC results
WEC / Bahrain Practice report

Bahrain WEC: Peugeot claims 1-2 to head FP1 over #7 Toyota

Peugeot topped the times in free practice in Bahrain for the first time since joining the FIA World Endurance Championship.

Gary Watkins
By:
Bahrain WEC: Peugeot claims 1-2 to head FP1 over #7 Toyota
Listen to this article

Jean-Eric Vergne and Nico Muller blocked out the top positions in the 90-minute FP1 session aboard the pair of Peugeot 9X8 Le Mans Hypercars, which will be making their third start in the series in Saturday's Bahrain 8 Hours season finale.

Muller, who is making his debut appearance with Peugeot this weekend, initially led the way with a 1m51.413s aboard the #94 9X8 before Vergne went nearly nine tenths quicker in the #93 with a 1m50.536s to knock him off the top spot.

The fastest Toyota GR010 Hybrid was more than a second off the ultimate pace with a 1m51.675s from Jose Maria Lopez in the #7 entry.

Alpine's solo A480 was a further tenth back on 1m51.796 set by Nicolas Lapierre.

The second Toyota brought up the rear of the Hypercar class courtesy of a 1m51.917s posted by Sebastien Buemi right at the start of the session.

  • Watch all WEC races, including this weekend's 8 Hours of Bahrain, live on Motorsport.tv

Peugeot's position at the top of the times in the first track running of the Bahrain event follows further testing for the 9X8 since the previous WEC round at Fuji in September and a Balance of Performance change.

The 9X8 has been given a 12kg weight break, while the Toyotas have lost four kilowatts or 5.4bhp under the latest BoP.

#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid LMP1: Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa

#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid LMP1: Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

AF Corse's Pro/Am entry ended up fastest in LMP2 with Ferrari factory driver Nicklas Nielsen at the wheel of the team's Oreca 07. The Dane posted a 1m54.144s at the start of the 90 minutes.

The Signatech-run Richard Mille Racing Oreca took second position in class with a 1m52.335s from Charles Milesi, while the championship-leading #38 JOTA Oreca took third place in Will Stevens' hands on 1m52.389s.

Michael Christensen gave Porsche the top spot in GTE Pro. The Dane's 1m58.025s aboard the #92 Porsche 911 RSR-19 gave him a margin of two tenths over the best of the Ferraris.

Antonio Fuoco got down to a 1m58.261 in the #52 Ferrari 488 GTE Evo run by the AF Corse factory team, which put him just over a tenth up on Alessandro Pier Guidi's 1m58.398s in the sister car.

The second Porsche took fourth in class in Gianmaria Bruni's hands and the solo Corvette C8.R fifth with Nick Tandy driving.

Porsche's top spot follows two so-called black-ball changes outside of the automatic system to the GTE Pro BoP for Bahrain. Both Ferrari and Chevrolet are able to run less power at Bahrain than last time out in the WEC at Fuji.

Ben Barnicoat was quickest in GTE Am with the Project 1 Porsche team.

Second free practice for the Bahrain 8 Hours starts at 17:30 local time on Thursday afternoon.

Read Also:

Bahrain WEC - FP1 results:

Cla   Nº   Driver   Car / Engine   Time   Delay 
93  Paul Di Resta
Mikkel Jensen
Jean-Éric Vergne		 Peugeot 1'50.536  
94  Loïc Duval
Gustavo Menezes
Nico Müller		 Peugeot 1'51.413 0.877
Mike Conway
Kamui Kobayashi
José María López		 Toyota 1'51.675 1.139
36  André Negrão
Nicolas Lapierre
M.Vaxivière		 Alpine/Gibson 1'51.796 1.260
Sébastien Buemi
Brendon Hartley
Ryo Hirakawa		 Toyota 1'51.917 1.381
83  François Perrodo
Nicklas Nielsen
Alessio Rovera		 ORECA/Gibson 1'52.144 1.608
Lilou Wadoux
Paul-Loup Chatin
Charles Milesi		 ORECA/Gibson 1'52.335 1.799
38  Roberto González
A.F.da Costa
Will Stevens		 ORECA/Gibson 1'52.389 1.853
Robert Kubica
Louis Delétraz
Lorenzo Colombo		 ORECA/Gibson 1'52.539 2.003
10  41  Rui Andrade
F.Habsburg
Norman Nato		 ORECA/Gibson 1'52.829 2.293
11  31  Sean Gelael
Robin Frijns
René Rast		 ORECA/Gibson 1'52.845 2.309
12  34  J.Smiechowski
Alex Brundle
E.Gutiérrez		 ORECA/Gibson 1'53.022 2.486
13  22  Phil Hanson
F.Albuquerque
Will Owen		 ORECA/Gibson 1'53.046 2.510
14  28  Oliver Rasmussen
Ed Jones
J.Aberdein		 ORECA/Gibson 1'53.512 2.976
15  45  Steven Thomas
James Allen
Rene Binder		 ORECA/Gibson 1'53.989 3.453
16  23  Alex Lynn
Oliver Jarvis
Josh Pierson		 ORECA/Gibson 1'54.124 3.588
17  10  R.van der Zande
Ryan Cullen
S.Bourdais		 ORECA/Gibson 1'54.542 4.006
18  35  J-B.Lahaye
Matthieu Lahaye
François Heriau		 ORECA/Gibson 1'54.971 4.435
19  44  Miro Konopka
Mathias Beche
Richard Bradley		 ORECA/Gibson 1'55.474 4.938
20  92  M.Christensen
Kévin Estre		 Porsche 1'58.025 7.489
21  52  Miguel Molina
Antonio Fuoco		 Ferrari 1'58.261 7.725
22  51  A.P.Guidi
James Calado		 Ferrari 1'58.398 7.862
23  91  Gianmaria Bruni
Richard Lietz		 Porsche 1'58.457 7.921
24  64  Tommy Milner
Nick Tandy		 Chevrolet 1'59.459 8.923
25  56  PJ Hyett
Gunnar Jeannette
Ben Barnicoat		 Porsche 1'59.636 9.100
26  21  Simon Mann
Christoph Ulrich
Toni Vilander		 Ferrari 1'59.874 9.338
27  86  Mike Wainwright
Riccardo Pera
Ben Barker		 Porsche 1'59.968 9.432
28  54  Thomas Flohr
F.Castellacci
Nick Cassidy		 Ferrari 2'00.330 9.794
29  77  Christian Ried
Seb Priaulx
Harry Tincknell		 Porsche 2'00.392 9.856
30  46  Matteo Cairoli
M.O.Pedersen
Niki Leutwiler		 Porsche 2'01.462 10.926
31  71  Franck Dezoteux
Pierre Ragues
Gabriel Aubry		 Ferrari 2'01.545 11.009
32  60  C.Schiavoni
Matteo Cressoni
G.Fisichella		 Ferrari 2'01.666 11.130
33  98  Paul Dalla Lana
David Pittard
Nicki Thiim		 Aston Martin 2'01.906 11.370
34  88  Fred Poordad
Patrick Lindsey
Jan Heylen		 Porsche 2'01.985 11.449
35  777  Satoshi Hoshino
Tomonobu Fujii
Charlie Fagg		 Aston Martin 2'02.633 12.097
36  85  Rahel Frey
Michelle Gatting
Sarah Bovy		 Ferrari 2'02.706 12.170
37  33  Ben Keating
H.Chaves Jr.
Marco Sørensen		 Aston Martin 2'02.934 12.398
