WEC
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WEC / Breaking news

WEC boss Neveu to stand down at the end of 2020

shares
comments
WEC boss Neveu to stand down at the end of 2020
By:

Gerard Neveu, the CEO of the FIA World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series, will stand down from his position at the end of the current 2019/20 season.

Neveu was appointed by the ACO in 2011 to oversee the running of the returning World Endurance Championship, the successor to the Intercontinental Le Mans Challenge. Between 2012 and 2020 the WEC featured hybrid LMP1 prototypes from Audi, Porsche and Toyota as well as factory GT entries from the likes of Porsche, Aston Martin, Ferrari, Ford and BMW.

The championship is transitioning into a new Le Mans Hypercar era in 2021, but will do so without Neveu at the helm. Neveu is leaving his position at Le Mans Endurance Management, the parent company of WEC and the European Le Mans Series “to pursue new challenges in his professional career.”

"After nine years at the head of this superb motorsport programme, I think it is time for me to hand over the baton and allow new life to be breathed into the organisation under the leadership of Pierre Fillon,” Neveu said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Great pages in endurance racing’s history books will open in a few months, in particular with the arrival of LMH and LMDh, and I have no doubt about the successes to come for these championships under the ACO umbrella.

"Until then, I will do my best to finish the 2020 season in the best way possible. Then it will be time for me to set off on a different personal path in 2021."

ACO president Pierre Fillon added: "In creating and, above all, developing our FIA World Endurance Championship, Gerard Neveu was one of the fundamental building blocks. 

"The ACO and WEC has progressed together, and we have fought many battles to establish our championship within the world of motor racing.

“For all these professional and human adventures we have experienced together, I sincerely thank Gérard. I particularly salute his commitment, his involvement and his extraordinary energy.

"From here on I wish him the best in his future professional activities. From a personal point of view he will remain a member of our endurance family and, whatever his activities are, there is little doubt that future joint collaborations will emerge."

Before his role as the CEO of WEC and ELMS, Neveu was general manager of the Paul Ricard circuit at Le Castellet. A successor to Neveu has not yet been announced.

Related video

Toyota impressed by Yamashita’s first Le Mans performance

Previous article

Toyota impressed by Yamashita’s first Le Mans performance
Load comments

About this article

Series WEC
Author Filip Cleeren

Trending Today

Toyota impressed by Yamashita’s first Le Mans performance
Le Mans Le Mans / Breaking news

Toyota impressed by Yamashita’s first Le Mans performance

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.
Sprint Sprint / Analysis

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July
NHRA NHRA / Breaking news

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July

Columbus Sportsman summary
NHRA NHRA / News

Columbus Sportsman summary

1995 national event schedule
NHRA NHRA / News

1995 national event schedule

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Denny Hamlin, Michael Jordan to field Cup team for Bubba Wallace
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Denny Hamlin, Michael Jordan to field Cup team for Bubba Wallace

Kyle Larson formally requests reinstatement to NASCAR
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Kyle Larson formally requests reinstatement to NASCAR

Latest news

WEC boss Neveu to stand down at the end of 2020
WEC WEC / Breaking news

WEC boss Neveu to stand down at the end of 2020

Toyota impressed by Yamashita’s first Le Mans performance
LM24 Le Mans / Breaking news

Toyota impressed by Yamashita’s first Le Mans performance

Rebellion will not take part in Bahrain WEC finale
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Rebellion will not take part in Bahrain WEC finale

Conway “gutted” over #7 Toyota’s latest Le Mans agony
LM24 Le Mans / Breaking news

Conway “gutted” over #7 Toyota’s latest Le Mans agony

Trending

1
Le Mans

Toyota impressed by Yamashita’s first Le Mans performance

1h
2
Sprint

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

3
NHRA

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July

4
NHRA

Columbus Sportsman summary

5
NHRA

1995 national event schedule

Latest news

WEC boss Neveu to stand down at the end of 2020
WEC

WEC boss Neveu to stand down at the end of 2020

Toyota impressed by Yamashita’s first Le Mans performance
LM24

Toyota impressed by Yamashita’s first Le Mans performance

Rebellion will not take part in Bahrain WEC finale
WEC

Rebellion will not take part in Bahrain WEC finale

Conway “gutted” over #7 Toyota’s latest Le Mans agony
LM24

Conway “gutted” over #7 Toyota’s latest Le Mans agony

Le Mans 24h, H12: Thrilling class battles at halfway
LM24

Le Mans 24h, H12: Thrilling class battles at halfway

Latest videos

Spa 1988: Stefan Johansson takes victory 01:03
WEC

Spa 1988: Stefan Johansson takes victory

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps - race highlights 03:43
WEC

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps - race highlights

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Spa Francorchamps - Thomas Laurent crash 00:59
WEC

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Spa Francorchamps - Thomas Laurent crash

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps - Thomas Laurent v Paul di Resta 00:53
WEC

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps - Thomas Laurent v Paul di Resta

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps - Half race highlights 03:17
WEC

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps - Half race highlights

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.