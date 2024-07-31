All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA USA
WEC

WEC considering ban on two-driver Hypercar line-ups from 2025

WEC bosses in talks to make three drivers mandatory in Hypercar class next year

Gary Watkins
Gary Watkins
#2 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn

#2 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Two-driver line-ups in the Hypercar class of the World Endurance Championship could be outlawed for next season. 

A potential rule change mandating the normal three drivers is under discussion in response to calls from teams and manufacturers following the Ganassi Cadillac squad’s decision to race with a two-strong line-up in the six-hour races this season, series co-organiser the Automobile Club de l’Ouest has confirmed.

“We are thinking about that, but you will have to wait for an answer,” said ACO president Pierre Fillon without going into further detail. 

Vincent Vosse, whose WRT squad masterminds BMW’s Hypercar campaign, confirmed that his was one of the teams to raise the issue. 

“I would like it to be clear in the rules how many drivers you have to run, whether that is two or three,” he told Motorsport.com. 

“Two drivers clearly offers an advantage in terms of track time and team strategy, but we choose to run three because that is how many drivers you need for the Le Mans 24 Hours, the biggest race of the year.”

Sam Hignett, team principal of the Jota squad that will be taking over the Cadillac programme for 2025 in a yet-to-be-confirmed move, suggested that the regulations should remain unchanged and the choice of two or three drivers left up to the teams.

“Two drivers does offer an advantage for the six-hour races, there’s no doubt about it,” he said. “But you need to to be ready for Le Mans, which is why we run three.  

“It’s the choice of the team and should be left that way.”

#12 Hertz Team Jota Porsche 963: Will Stevens, Callum Ilott

#12 Hertz Team Jota Porsche 963: Will Stevens, Callum Ilott

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

The rules governing the composition of a driver crew in Hypercar are presently free, the only proviso being that bronze-rated drivers are not permitted. 

A regulation change obliging teams to run three drivers would need to be accompanied by drive-time rules for the WEC’s premier category. 

At the moment the only stipulation in the rules on the amount of time a driver spends behind the wheel is a one-hour minimum for he or she to be eligible for championship points. 

Ganassi’s decision to run Earl Bamber and Alex Lynn as a duo in the regular six-hour races aboard its solo Cadillac V-Series.R bucked a trend in the premier class of the WEC that dates back to the relaunch of the series in 2012. 

Only five WEC races since have been won outright by a two-driver line-up. 

Toyota triumphed at Interlagos and Shanghai with Alex Wurz and Nicolas Lapierre during its partial campaign in the inaugural season of the reborn WEC. 

Sebastien Buemi and Anthony Davidson raced as a duo for the second half of 2014 after Lapierre was dropped from the line-up of the #8 Toyota, winning at Fuji and Shanghai on the way to taking the LMP1 title. 

This year Jota triumphed with its lead Porsche 963 LMDh at Spa this year with Will Stevens and Callum Ilott when Norman Nato was unavailable because he was racing in Formula E in Berlin.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Ferrari rules out IMSA entry with Le Mans Hypercar in 2025

Top Comments

Gary Watkins
More from
Gary Watkins
Ferrari rules out IMSA entry with Le Mans Hypercar in 2025

Ferrari rules out IMSA entry with Le Mans Hypercar in 2025

WEC
Ferrari rules out IMSA entry with Le Mans Hypercar in 2025
Porsche abandons WEC/IMSA engine revision plan

Porsche abandons WEC/IMSA engine revision plan

WEC
Interlagos
Porsche abandons WEC/IMSA engine revision plan
How a recurring strength aided Toyota's WEC Interlagos domination

How a recurring strength aided Toyota's WEC Interlagos domination

Prime
Prime
WEC
Interlagos
How a recurring strength aided Toyota's WEC Interlagos domination

Latest news

Title contender Gunn reacts to Priaulx’s exit from IMSA-leading Porsche

Title contender Gunn reacts to Priaulx’s exit from IMSA-leading Porsche

IMSA IMSA
Road America
Title contender Gunn reacts to Priaulx’s exit from IMSA-leading Porsche
Riley Herbst is now "a different person" and has more NASCAR options

Riley Herbst is now "a different person" and has more NASCAR options

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Riley Herbst is now "a different person" and has more NASCAR options
Doohan close to Alpine F1 2025 race deal

Doohan close to Alpine F1 2025 race deal

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
Doohan close to Alpine F1 2025 race deal
Martin: Pramac and I "more alone" than before amid impending Ducati MotoGP split

Martin: Pramac and I "more alone" than before amid impending Ducati MotoGP split

MGP MotoGP
Martin: Pramac and I "more alone" than before amid impending Ducati MotoGP split

Prime

Discover prime content
How a recurring strength aided Toyota's WEC Interlagos domination

How a recurring strength aided Toyota's WEC Interlagos domination

Prime
Prime
WEC
Interlagos
By Gary Watkins
How a recurring strength aided Toyota's WEC Interlagos domination
How Ferdinand Habsburg turned a crash injury into a "blessing"

How Ferdinand Habsburg turned a crash injury into a "blessing"

Prime
Prime
WEC
By Ben Vinel
How Ferdinand Habsburg turned a crash injury into a "blessing"
How Ferrari overcame multiple threats to defend its Le Mans crown

How Ferrari overcame multiple threats to defend its Le Mans crown

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
By Gary Watkins
How Ferrari overcame multiple threats to defend its Le Mans crown
Le Mans 2024: The team by team guide

Le Mans 2024: The team by team guide

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans 2024: The team by team guide
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA USA