All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
WEC Imola
Qualifying report

WEC Imola: Ferrari 1-2-3 in dominant qualifying feat

Ferrari blocked out the top three positions on home ground in qualifying for Sunday’s Imola round of the World Endurance Championship.

Gary Watkins
Gary Watkins
Upd:
#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen

Photo by: Paul Foster

Antonio Fuoco set two laps good enough for pole position aboard the #50 factory 499P Le Mans Hypercar at the head of a block-out by the three Ferraris in the 10-minute Hyperpole session. The Italian jumped to the top of the times with a 1m29.735s before improving to a 1m29.466s right at the end. 

“I felt really good inside the car, really confident,” said Fuoco. “The first lap was already quite a good one, but I found some small details on the second run.”

Robert Shwartzman found seventh tenths aboard the customer AF Corse-run entry on his final lap to claim second position between the two factory cars. His 1m29.885s gave him a margin of less than a tenth ahead of Alessandro Pier Guidi in the #51 factory entry, which ended up on 1m29.953s. 

Best of the rest behind the Ferraris was Kevin Estre in the #6 Porsche 963 LMDh that triumphed first time out in the WEC this year in Qatar in March. The Frenchman posted a best lap of 1m30.101s, which left him six tenths off the pole. 

Matt Campbell followed him in fifth position despite an off at Tamburello at the start of the session in the second of the Porsche Penske Motorsport entries. The Australian ended up nearly three tenths behind his team-mate on a 1m30.385s.

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Nyck de Vries

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Nyck de Vries

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Kamui Kobayashi took sixth for Toyota in the best of the Japanese manufacturer’s GR010 HYBRID LMHs on a 1m30.410s, while Rene Rast jumped to seventh in the only WRT BMW M Hybrid V8 LMDh to make it through to the Hyperpole session for the fastest 10 cars in first qualifying. 

The German just pipped Brendon Hartley in the second of the Toyotas with a 1m30.600s. Hartley set his only representative lap time after a spin at Tosa.

Callum Illot and Julien Andlauer rounded out the top 10 in their respective Jota and Proton Competition privateer Porsches. 

Only four manufacturers made it through the 12-minute first round of qualifying. 

#38 Hertz Team Jota Porsche 963: Jenson Button, Philip Hanson, Oliver Rasmussen

#38 Hertz Team Jota Porsche 963: Jenson Button, Philip Hanson, Oliver Rasmussen

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Behind the second Jota car in 11th place with Phil Hanson at the wheel came the solo Cadillac V-Series.R. Alex Lynn improved his time after a red flag stoppage with just under two minutes left on the clock, but it wasn’t enough to improve his position. 

The two new, 2024-spec Peugeot 9X8 LMHs ended up 14th and 15th in the hands of Stoffel Vandoorne and Jean Eric-Vergne. They were just a tenth apart, but nearly a second and a half off the pace. 

Lamborghini’s Iron Lynx-run SC63 LMDh took 16th position in Mirko Bortolotti’s hands ahead of the pair of Alpine A424 LMDhs qualified by Nicolas Lapierre and Paul-Loup Chatin

Belarusian Aliaksandr Malykhin claimed the LMGT3 pole position aboard the Manthey PureRxcing Porsche 911 GT3-R. 

The class winner at the Qatar season-opener in March together with Klaus Bachler and Joel Sturm outpaced Heart of Racing Aston Martin driver Ian James by nearly seven tenths of a second with a 1m42.365s.

A 1m43.058s from James in the Aston Vantage GT3 was enough to give him a margin of four hundredths over Ahmad Al Harthy in the best of the WRT BMW M4 GT3s. 

#31 Team WRT BMW M4 LMGT3: Darren Leung, Sean Gelael, Augusto Farfus

#31 Team WRT BMW M4 LMGT3: Darren Leung, Sean Gelael, Augusto Farfus

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

The Omani driver was in turn just six thousandths ahead of WRT team-mate Darren Leung in fourth with a 1m43.105s. 

Sarah Bovy took fifth position in the Iron Dames Lamborghini Huracan EVO2 in front of the Ford Mustang GT3 driven by Giorgio Roda

Seven of the nine manufacturers represented in LMGT3 made it through the first round of qualifying into the Hyperpole session. 

Among the casualties was the TF Sport Chevrolet Corvette squad that topped two of the trio of free practice sessions and took pole at Qatar. 

The Imola 6 Hours, round two of the 2024 WEC, starts at 13:00 on Sunday.

Imola 6 Hours Qualifying Results

1
 - 
4
1
 - 
2
Cla Team # Drivers Car Laps Time Interval km/h
1
FERRARI AF CORSE HYPERCAR
50 Italy A. Fuoco Spain M. Molina Denmark N. Nielsen Ferrari 499P 6

1'29.466

197.532
2
AF Corse HYPERCAR
83 Poland R. Kubica Israel R. Shwartzman China Y. Yifei Ferrari 499P 6

+0.419

1'29.885

0.419 196.611
3
FERRARI AF CORSE HYPERCAR
51 Italy A. Pier Guidi United Kingdom J. Calado Italy A. Giovinazzi Ferrari 499P 6

+0.487

1'29.953

0.068 196.462
4
PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT HYPERCAR
6 France K. Estre Germany A. Lotterer Belgium L. Vanthoor Porsche 963 6

+0.635

1'30.101

0.148 196.139
5
PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT HYPERCAR
5 Australia M. Campbell Denmark M. Christensen France F. Makowiecki Porsche 963 6

+0.919

1'30.385

0.284 195.523
6
Toyota Racing HYPERCAR
7 United Kingdom M. Conway Japan K. Kobayashi Netherlands N. de Vries Toyota GR010 - Hybrid 7

+0.944

1'30.410

0.025 195.469
7
BMW M Team WRT HYPERCAR
20 South Africa S. Van Der Linde Netherlands R. Frijns Germany R. Rast BMW M Hybrid V8 6

+1.134

1'30.600

0.190 195.059
8
Toyota Racing HYPERCAR
8 Switzerland S. Buemi New Zealand B. Hartley Japan R. Hirakawa Toyota GR010 - Hybrid 6

+1.186

1'30.652

0.052 194.947
9
HERTZ TEAM JOTA HYPERCAR
12 United Kingdom W. Stevens United Kingdom C. Ilott France N. Nato Porsche 963 7

+1.190

1'30.656

0.004 194.939
10
Proton Competition HYPERCAR
99 United Kingdom H. Tincknell Switzerland N. Jani France J. Andlauer Porsche 963 7

+1.226

1'30.692

0.036 194.861
View full results

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article WEC Imola: Fuoco completes Ferrari's practice sweep in red-flagged FP3
Next article BMW's Vanthoor frustrated by "harsh red flag" call in Imola WEC qualifying
Gary Watkins
More from
Gary Watkins
Porsche and Toyota believe Ferrari "out of reach" for WEC Imola race

Porsche and Toyota believe Ferrari "out of reach" for WEC Imola race

WEC
Imola
Porsche and Toyota believe Ferrari "out of reach" for WEC Imola race
Peugeot 'scratching their heads' after poor Imola WEC qualifying in new-look 9X8

Peugeot 'scratching their heads' after poor Imola WEC qualifying in new-look 9X8

WEC
Imola
Peugeot 'scratching their heads' after poor Imola WEC qualifying in new-look 9X8
Why Peugeot had no choice but to revamp its radical Le Mans Hypercar

Why Peugeot had no choice but to revamp its radical Le Mans Hypercar

Prime
Prime
WEC
Peugeot 9X8 unveil
Why Peugeot had no choice but to revamp its radical Le Mans Hypercar

Latest news

Inside the strategy that won and lost the IndyCar race at Long Beach

Inside the strategy that won and lost the IndyCar race at Long Beach

Indy IndyCar
Long Beach
Inside the strategy that won and lost the IndyCar race at Long Beach
Ford remains winless in Cup after McDowell's 'bad move'

Ford remains winless in Cup after McDowell's 'bad move'

NAS NASCAR Cup
Talladega
Ford remains winless in Cup after McDowell's 'bad move'
McDowell gets turned, Reddick escapes chaos with Talladega Cup win

McDowell gets turned, Reddick escapes chaos with Talladega Cup win

NAS NASCAR Cup
Talladega
McDowell gets turned, Reddick escapes chaos with Talladega Cup win
Erik Jones transported to local hospital after head-on crash

Erik Jones transported to local hospital after head-on crash

NAS NASCAR Cup
Talladega
Erik Jones transported to local hospital after head-on crash

Prime

Discover prime content
Why Peugeot had no choice but to revamp its radical Le Mans Hypercar

Why Peugeot had no choice but to revamp its radical Le Mans Hypercar

Prime
Prime
WEC
Peugeot 9X8 unveil
By Gary Watkins
Why Peugeot had no choice but to revamp its radical Le Mans Hypercar
How motorsport is embracing the opportunities of AI

How motorsport is embracing the opportunities of AI

Prime
Prime
General
By James Newbold
How motorsport is embracing the opportunities of AI
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Prime
Prime
WEC
By Rachit Thukral
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period
How Porsche made the perfect start in WEC despite late drama in Qatar

How Porsche made the perfect start in WEC despite late drama in Qatar

Prime
Prime
WEC
Losail
By Gary Watkins
How Porsche made the perfect start in WEC despite late drama in Qatar
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA