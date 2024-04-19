WEC Imola: Ferrari remains on top in FP2 as Fuoco beats Porsche
Ferrari continued to set the pace in Friday’s second practice for Imola’s World Endurance Championship round, as Antonio Fuoco led the times in the factory #50 499P Le Mans Hypercar.
Photo by: Shameem Fahath
Fuoco carried on where fellow works Ferrari driver Yifei Ye left off in first practice aboard the #83 customer AF Corse-run example, setting a lap of 1m30.957s with over an hour remaining in the session that could not be surpassed.
The effort put him 0.342 seconds clear of the championship-leading #6 Penske Porsche Motorsport 963 LMDh in which Kevin Estre had previously clocked the benchmark time.
A late flyer from Robert Shwartzman in the #83 Ferrari he shared with Ye and Robert Kubica vaulted him into third spot, and he ended up 0.374s adrift of Fuoco following a further improvement that didn’t improve his position.
Brendon Hartley in the #8 Toyota GR010 HYBRID LMH was the only other driver to lap within a second of the outright pace, placing fourth with a best time 0.772s shy. Team-mate Mike Conway was a further eight places and 0.984s behind in the #8 Toyota.
Callum Ilott was fifth-quickest in the best of the privateer Jota Porsche 963s, heading the leading effort from Peugeot’s heavily-revised 9X8 LMH.
Stoffel Vandoorne was 1.543s down on Fuoco in sixth aboard the #94 Peugeot, just 0.004s ahead of Mick Schumacher in the #36 Alpine A424 LMDh and the #93 Peugeot of Jean-Eric Vergne.
James Calado put the second of the factory Ferraris into ninth in the final five minutes of the session, but Rene Rast left it even later to complete the top 10 as the chequered flag was waved in the #20 BMW M Hybrid V8 LMDh.
Mirko Bortolotti set the fastest time in the sole Lamborghini SC63 LMDh that was 1.906s off the pace in 15th, ahead of the Chip Ganassi Racing-run Cadillac V-Series.R LMDh in which Alex Lynn managed a 1m32.879s.
#81 TF Sport Corvette Z06 LMGT3.R: Tom Van Rompuy, Rui Andrade, Charlie Eastwood
Photo by: Emanuele Clivati | AG Photo
A last-gasp effort from Alessio Rovera’s Ferrari thwarted another TF Sport Corvette 1-2 in the LMGT3 class.
Charlie Eastwood set the pace in the #81 Corvette Z06 GT3.R courtesy of a 1m41.896s set with 29 minutes remaining, to surpass team-mate Daniel Juncadella’s earlier effort by 0.266s.
But Rovera’s flyer as the session came to its end, aboard the #55 AF Corse-run Ferrari 296, put him into second, 0.187s down on Eastwood.
Heart of Racing’s Alex Riberas went fourth-quickest in the best of the Aston Martin Vantages, a little over half a second behind, ahead of Ferrari factory driver Davide Rigon’s #54 296.
|Cla
|Nº
|Driver
|Car
|Time
|Gap
|Laps
|1
|50
|Antonio Fuoco
Miguel Molina
Nicklas Nielsen
|Ferrari
|1'30.957
|51
|2
|6
|Kévin Estre
André Lotterer
Laurens Vanthoor
|Porsche
|1'31.299
|0.342
|46
|3
|83
|Robert Kubica
R.Shwartzman
Yifei Ye
|Ferrari
|1'31.331
|0.374
|52
|4
|8
|Sébastien Buemi
Brendon Hartley
Ryo Hirakawa
|Toyota
|1'31.729
|0.772
|49
|5
|12
|Will Stevens
Callum Ilott
Norman Nato
|Porsche
|1'32.300
|1.343
|47
|6
|94
|Paul Di Resta
Loïc Duval
S.Vandoorne
|Peugeot
|1'32.496
|1.539
|44
|7
|36
|Nicolas Lapierre
Mick Schumacher
M.Vaxivière
|Alpine
|1'32.500
|1.543
|51
|8
|93
|Mikkel Jensen
Nico Müller
Jean-Éric Vergne
|Peugeot
|1'32.568
|1.611
|43
|9
|51
|A.P.Guidi
James Calado
A.Giovinazzi
|Ferrari
|1'32.627
|1.670
|49
|10
|20
|S.van der Linde
Robin Frijns
René Rast
|BMW
|1'32.655
|1.698
|43
|11
|15
|Dries Vanthoor
R.Marciello
Marco Wittmann
|BMW
|1'32.684
|1.727
|51
|12
|7
|Mike Conway
Kamui Kobayashi
Nyck de Vries
|Toyota
|1'32.713
|1.756
|48
|13
|99
|Harry Tincknell
Neel Jani
Julien Andlauer
|Porsche
|1'32.792
|1.835
|37
|14
|35
|Paul-Loup Chatin
Jules Gounon
Charles Milesi
|Alpine
|1'32.827
|1.870
|52
|15
|63
|Mirko Bortolotti
Edoardo Mortara
Daniil Kvyat
|Lamborghini
|1'32.863
|1.906
|34
|16
|2
|Earl Bamber
Alex Lynn
|Cadillac
|1'32.879
|1.922
|38
|17
|38
|Jenson Button
Phil Hanson
Oliver Rasmussen
|Porsche
|1'32.974
|2.017
|34
|18
|5
|Matt Campbell
M.Christensen
F.Makowiecki
|Porsche
|1'33.011
|2.054
|43
|19
|11
|A.Serravalle
Carl Bennett
Jean-Karl Vernay
|Isotta Fraschini
|1'34.076
|3.119
|46
|20
|81
|Tom Van Rompuy
Rui Andrade
Charlie Eastwood
|Chevrolet
|1'41.986
|11.029
|37
|21
|55
|François Heriau
Simon Mann
Alessio Rovera
|Ferrari
|1'42.173
|11.216
|36
|22
|82
|Hiroshi Koizumi
Sébastien Baud
D.Juncadella
|Chevrolet
|1'42.252
|11.295
|36
|23
|27
|Ian James
D.Mancinelli
Alex Riberas
|Aston Martin
|1'42.530
|11.573
|39
|24
|54
|Thomas Flohr
F.Castellacci
Davide Rigon
|Ferrari
|1'42.672
|11.715
|39
|25
|777
|Clément Mateu
Erwan Bastard
Marco Sørensen
|Aston Martin
|1'42.692
|11.735
|42
|26
|60
|C.Schiavoni
Matteo Cressoni
Franck Perera
|Lamborghini
|1'42.720
|11.763
|42
|27
|31
|Darren Leung
Sean Gelael
Augusto Farfus
|BMW
|1'42.856
|11.899
|46
|28
|85
|Sarah Bovy
Doriane Pin
Michelle Gatting
|Lamborghini
|1'42.883
|11.926
|33
|29
|92
|Alex Malykhin
Joel Sturm
Klaus Bachler
|Porsche
|1'42.885
|11.928
|42
|30
|87
|Takeshi Kimura
Esteban Masson
José María López
|Lexus
|1'42.934
|11.977
|35
|31
|95
|Josh Caygill
Nico Pino
Marino Sato
|McLaren
|1'43.065
|12.108
|45
|32
|46
|Ahmad Al Harthy
Valentino Rossi
Maxime Martin
|BMW
|1'43.120
|12.163
|44
|33
|91
|Yasser Shahin
Morris Schuring
Richard Lietz
|Porsche
|1'43.207
|12.250
|42
|34
|77
|Ryan Hardwick
Z.Robichon
Ben Barker
|Ford
|1'43.384
|12.427
|37
|35
|88
|Giorgio Roda
M.O.Pedersen
Dennis Olsen
|Ford
|1'43.676
|12.719
|37
|36
|78
|Arnold Robin
T.Boguslavskiy
K.van der Linde
|Lexus
|1'43.959
|13.002
|44
|37
|59
|James Cottingham
Nicolas Costa
Grégoire Saucy
|McLaren
|1'44.103
|13.146
|8
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Jake Finch leads every lap in dominant Talladega ARCA win
Fuoco explains secret behind "special" WEC Imola pole lap
WRC Croatia: Relentless Neuville fends off Evans to hold narrow lead
Peugeot 'scratching their heads' after poor Imola WEC qualifying in new-look 9X8
Prime
Why Peugeot had no choice but to revamp its radical Le Mans Hypercar
How motorsport is embracing the opportunities of AI
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period
How Porsche made the perfect start in WEC despite late drama in Qatar
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments