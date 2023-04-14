WEC Portimao: Buemi leads Toyota 1-2 in opening practice

Listen to this article

The Japanese manufacturer continued its domination of the 2023 WEC season after finishing 1-2 in the opening round at Sebring last month, with Sebastien Buemi edging out Mike Conway by nearly four tenths.

Buemi got down to a 1m32.792s aboard the #8 Toyota GR010 HYBRID Le Mans Hypercar early in the 90-minute FP1 session on Friday morning, which Conway followed up on with a 1m33.176s.

The fastest Toyota time was just under a second quicker than the marque’s best time at this stage of the meeting on the WEC’s previous visit to the Automdromo Internacional do Algarve in 2021.

Buemi’s mark gave Toyota a margin of nearly seven tenths over the next best manufacturer in Ferrari.

Alessandro Pier Guidi took third position in the Hypercar class aboard the best of the AF Corse-run Ferrari 499P LMHs.

The Italian driver’s 1m33.453s shaded the 1m33.569s from team-mate Nicklas Nielsen in the sister car by just over a tenth.

The two factory Porsche 963 LMDhs filled out positions five and six in the Hypercar class, with Frederic Makowiecki and Laurens Vanthoor closely matched in the two Penske-run cars. Makowiecki posted a 1m33.688s to end up a tenth ahead of Vanthoor’s 1m33.792s.

Earl Bamber took seventh position in the Chip Ganassi Racing-run Cadillac V-Series.R LMDh on the European competition debut for the American car courtesy of a 1m34.107s.

The two Peugeot 9X8 LMDhs took eighth and ninth positions, a 1m34.523s from Gustavo Menezes leaving the French manufacturer 1.7s off the pace. Mikkel Jensen was half a second in arrears in the sister car on a 1m35.033s.

Glickenhaus and Vanwall LMHs finished at the back of the Hypercar field. Tom Dillmann’s 1m35.309s in the Vanwall-Gibson Vandervell 680 just shaded the 1m35.496s from Olivier Pla in the Glickenhaus-Pipo 007.

Prema Racing ORECA-Gibson 07: Mirko Bortolotti Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

The Prema team ended up 1-2 in LMP2 with its pair of ORECA-Gibson 07s, Mirko Bortolotti ending up with a three-tenth margin in the secondary prototype class. Bortolotti’s 1m34.542s compared with Bent Viscaal’s 1m34.884s.

Inter Europol took third in class with a 1m32.920s from Fabio Scherer. Oliver Jarvis took fourth in the best of the two United Autosports ORECAs.

Ferrari factory driver Daniel Serra led the way in GTE Am for the Kessel Ferrari squad. His 1m41.341s aboard the Swiss team’s 488 GTE Evo was half a second up on second-placed Nicki Thiim’s 1m41.858s in the Northwest AMR Aston Martin Vantage GTE.

The session ended a couple of minutes early with a second red flag after Rui Andrade went off and hit the barriers at Turn 11 in his WRT LMP2 ORECA.

WEC Portimao FP1 results