WEC Portimao: Kobayashi heads another Toyota 1-2 in FP2
Kamui Kobayashi continued Toyota’s strong form at the Algarve International Circuit after topping second practice for this weekend's World Endurance Championship round ahead of team-mate Ryo Hirakawa.
After Sebastien Buemi had led the way in first practice aboard the #8 Toyota GR010 HYBRID, Kobayashi took up the early running aboard the #7 machine with a 1m32.155s.
The laptime set on his sixth tour remained unbeaten in the remainder of the 90-minute session.
Hirakawa lapped 0.959s shy in the #8 machine to go second quickest on a 1m33.114s, while the best non-Toyota was 1.146s in arrears.
Miguel Molina set a 1m33.301s aboard the Sebring pole-winning #50 Ferrari 499P, which spun later in the hands of Antonio Fuoco at Turn 13.
The effort moved him ahead of stablemate Alessandro Pier Guidi aboard the #51 machine. James Calado later improved its best time, without gaining a position on the leaderboard.
After losing time early in the session to an oil leak, Nico Muller posted the fifth-fastest time in the #94 Peugeot 9X8, 1.674s slower than Kobayashi’s best.
Dane Cameron’s Porsche 963 LMDh split the two Peugeots in sixth, the American’s #5 machine slotting ahead of Paul di Resta.
#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa
Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images
A late improvement from Alex Lynn moved the Chip Ganassi Racing-run Cadillac V-Series.R LMDh ahead of the solo Glickenhaus-Pipo 007, Lynn posting a 1m34.103s in the dying moments of the session to usurp Romain Dumas by 0.039s.
The second Porsche of Kevin Estre was tenth, 0.28s down on its sister car, while Vanwall brought up the rear of the Hypercar field.
The Gibson-powered Vandervell 680 LMH in Tom Dillmann’s hands was slower than the two leading LMP2 cars.
Gabriel Aubry claimed the top spot in LMP2 with a 1m34.609s aboard his Vector Sport ORECA-Gibson 07, leading Inter Europol Competition’s Albert Costa by 0.082s.
After setting the early pace, Mirko Bortolotti was third fastest in the #63 Prema ORECA, 0.228s slower than Aubry.
Robin Frijns’ #31 WRT ORECA beat the #23 United Autosports example driven by Oliver Jarvis.
Ferrari swept the top three positions in GTE Am, as Daniel Serra repeated his FP1 form aboard the Kessel Racing 488 GTE Evo.
The Brazilian's 1m41.209s usurped the time set by Lilou Wadoux’s #83 AF Corse machine by 0.046s.
Davide Rigon completed a strong session for Ferrari by moving his #54 AF entry ahead of Ben Barker’s GR Racing Porsche 911 RSR-19.
Full WEC Portimao FP2 results:
|Cla
|Drivers
|Car
|Class
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|1
|
Mike Conway
Kamui Kobayashi
Jose Maria Lopez
|Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
|HYPERCAR
|1'32.155
|2
|
Sébastien Buemi
Brendon Hartley
Ryo Hirakawa
|Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
|HYPERCAR
|1'33.114
|0.959
|0.959
|3
|
Antonio Fuoco
Miguel Molina
Nicklas Nielsen
|Ferrari 499P
|HYPERCAR
|1'33.301
|1.146
|0.187
|4
|
Alessandro Pier Guidi
James Calado
Antonio Giovinazzi
|Ferrari 499P
|HYPERCAR
|1'33.431
|1.276
|0.130
|5
|
Loic Duval
Gustavo Menezes
Nico Müller
|Peugeot 9X8
|HYPERCAR
|1'33.829
|1.674
|0.398
|6
|
Dane Cameron
Michael Christensen
Frédéric Makowiecki
|Porsche 963
|HYPERCAR
|1'34.076
|1.921
|0.247
|7
|
Paul di Resta
Mikkel Jensen
Jean-Eric Vergne
|Peugeot 9X8
|HYPERCAR
|1'34.101
|1.946
|0.025
|8
|
Earl Bamber
Alex Lynn
Richard Westbrook
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|HYPERCAR
|1'34.103
|1.948
|0.002
|9
|
Romain Dumas
Ryan Briscoe
Olivier Pla
|Glickenhaus 007
|HYPERCAR
|1'34.142
|1.987
|0.039
|10
|
Kevin Estre
Andre Lotterer
Laurens Vanthoor
|Porsche 963
|HYPERCAR
|1'34.356
|2.201
|0.214
|11
|
Ryan Cullen
Matthias Kaiser
Gabriel Aubry
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'34.609
|2.454
|0.253
|12
|
Jakub Smiechowski
Fabio Scherer
Albert Costa
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'34.691
|2.536
|0.082
|13
|
Tom Dillmann
Esteban Guerrieri
Jacques Villeneuve
|Vanwall Vandervell 680
|HYPERCAR
|1'34.745
|2.590
|0.054
|14
|
Doriane Pin
Mirko Bortolotti
Daniil Kvyat
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'34.837
|2.682
|0.092
|15
|
Sean Gelael
Ferdinand Habsburg
Robin Frijns
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'35.039
|2.884
|0.202
|16
|
Josh Pierson
Giedo van der Garde
Oliver Jarvis
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'35.149
|2.994
|0.110
|17
|
Filip Ugran
Juan Manuel Correa
Bent Viscaal
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'35.199
|3.044
|0.050
|18
|
Rui Andrade
Robert Kubica
Louis Deletraz
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'35.200
|3.045
|0.001
|19
|
David Heinemeier Hansson
Pietro Fittipaldi
Oliver Rasmussen
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'35.450
|3.295
|0.250
|20
|
Matthieu Vaxiviere
Julien Canal
Charles Milesi
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'35.701
|3.546
|0.251
|21
|
David Beckmann
Ye Yifei
Antonio Felix da Costa
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'36.018
|3.863
|0.317
|22
|
Frederick Lubin
Philip Hanson
Ben Hanley
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'36.098
|3.943
|0.080
|23
|
Andre Negrao
Memo Rojas
Olli Caldwell
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'36.776
|4.621
|0.678
|24
|
Takeshi Kimura
Scott Huffaker
Daniel Serra
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|1'41.209
|9.054
|4.433
|25
|
Luis Perez Companc
Lilou Wadoux
Alessio Rovera
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|1'41.255
|9.100
|0.046
|26
|
Thomas Flohr
Francesco Castellacci
Davide Rigon
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|1'41.319
|9.164
|0.064
|27
|
Michael Wainwright
Riccardo Pera
Benjamin Barker
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|1'41.523
|9.368
|0.204
|28
|
Ben Keating
Nicolas Varrone
Nick Catsburg
|Chevrolet Corvette C8.R
|LMGTE AM
|1'41.635
|9.480
|0.112
|29
|
Diego Alessi
Simon Mann
Ulysse De
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|1'41.694
|9.539
|0.059
|30
|
Sarah Bovy
Michelle Gatting
Rahel Frey
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|1'41.710
|9.555
|0.016
|31
|
Miguel Pedro
Guilherme Moura
Matteo Cairoli
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|1'41.998
|9.843
|0.288
|32
|
Claudio Schiavoni
Matteo Cressoni
Alessio Picariello
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|1'42.018
|9.863
|0.020
|33
|
Ryan Hardwick
Zacharie Robichon
Harry Tincknell
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|1'42.065
|9.910
|0.047
|34
|
Ahmad Al Harthy
Michael Dinan
Charles Eastwood
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|1'42.149
|9.994
|0.084
|35
|
Christian Ried
Mikkel Pedersen
Julien Andlauer
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|1'42.229
|10.074
|0.080
|36
|
Satoshi Hoshino
Casper Stevenson
Tomonobu Fujii
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|1'42.314
|10.159
|0.085
|37
|
Paul Dalla Lana
Axcil Jefferies
Nicki Thiim
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|1'42.673
|10.518
|0.359
WEC Portimao: Buemi leads Toyota 1-2 in opening practice
FIA to investigate after car breaches spectator area in Portimao crash
