Subscribe
Previous / GT3 cars will be "spectacular" and "insane" at Le Mans, say WEC drivers Next / WEC Prologue: Toyota ends Sebring test on top from Cadillac
WEC / Sebring Prologue News

WEC Prologue: #51 Ferrari out of Sunday action with crash damage

One of the new Ferrari 499Ps has been ruled out of the remainder of the World Endurance Championship Prologue at Sebring after sustaining significant damage early on the final day.

Gary Watkins
By:
WEC Prologue: #51 Ferrari out of Sunday action with crash damage
Listen to this article

James Calado crashed the #51 Ferrari AF Corse entry at the fast and bumpy first corner of the Sebring International Raceway on his out-lap in the first of two sessions on the second and final day of the pre-season official WEC test.

The incident at Turn 1 resulted in an immediate red flag, which lasted for more than 10 minutes while the car was retrieved and the barriers repaired.

The Ferrari Le Mans Hypercar Calado shares with Alessandro Pier Guidi and Antonio Giovinazzi is known to have sustained damage to the front right corner and the nose.

The 499P did not return to the track over the remainder of a session lasting three hours and 30 minutes and wasn’t credited with a lap time.

No comment was available from Ferrari, except confirmation that Calado had crashed the car and that it would not be back on track in the afternoon.

There was no explanation as to why the car will not run again at the test, but mechanics were seen to be closely investigating the carbon-composite monocoque after the car’s return to its garage.

The second 499P ran as normal, completing 56 laps and ending up eighth in the Hypercar classification with a 1m49.954s from Antonio Fuoco.

#51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi

#51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Toyota monopolised the top of the classification as it had done in the opening session of the Prologue on Saturday.

The pair of GR010 HYBRIDs went quickest straight after the red flag caused by the Ferrari, Brendon Hartley just edging out Mike Conway.

Conway subsequently improved to a 1m48.473s that stood as the fastest time of the session aboard the #7 LMH, while Sebastien Buemi ended up just eight thousandths behind on 1m48.481s.

Michael Christensen took third place for Porsche, a 1m49.073s aboard the #6 963 LMDH run by the Penske team, pushing the solo Cadillac Racing entry down to fourth.

Alex Lynn posted a 1m49.182s in the Chip Ganassi Racing-run V-Series.R to end up a tenth up on the second Porsche in which Kevin Estre posted a 1m49.285s.

Peugeot moved closer to the pace with its 9X8 LMH, Nico Muller getting within a second of Conway in #94.

The Swiss topped the times initially before ending up on a 1m49.302s, which was just a couple of tenths up on the 1m49.568s Mikkel Jensen managed in the sister car.

Vanwall and Glickenhaus brought up the rear of the field, Tom Dillmann’s 1m50.038s giving him a margin of move than a second over Ryan Briscoe.

#94 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8: Loic Duval, Gustavo Menezes, Nico Müller

#94 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8: Loic Duval, Gustavo Menezes, Nico Müller

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

United continues LMP2 domination

The #22 United Autosports ORECA-Gibson 07 was again fastest in LMP2, Filipe Albuquerque setting the best time in the car this time.

The Portuguese driver’s 1m50.577s was a couple of tenths faster than Doriane Pin in the best of the Prema ORECAs. Her 1m50.860s was a tenth up on Yifei Ye’s 1m51.000s for the Jota team.

Porsche led the way in GTE Am, Matteo Cairoli’s 1m59.170 in the Project 1 911 RSR edging out Alessio Picariello in the Iron Lynx car.

The final session of the Prologue, which leads into race week for the season-opening Sebring 1000 Miles on Friday, begins at 14:30 local time.

Pos Nº   Driver   Car / Engine   Time   Delay   Laps 
7 Mike Conway
Kamui Kobayashi
José María López		 Toyota 1'48.473   71
8 Sébastien Buemi
Brendon Hartley
Ryo Hirakawa		 Toyota 1'48.481 0.008 93
5 Dane Cameron
M.Christensen
F.Makowiecki		 Porsche 1'48.957 0.484 45
2 Earl Bamber
Alex Lynn
R.Westbrook		 Cadillac 1'49.182 0.709 63
6 Kévin Estre
André Lotterer
Laurens Vanthoor		 Porsche 1'49.285 0.812 65
94 Loïc Duval
Gustavo Menezes
Nico Müller		 Peugeot 1'49.302 0.829 58
50 Antonio Fuoco
Miguel Molina
Nicklas Nielsen		 Ferrari 1'49.558 1.085 80
93 Paul Di Resta
Mikkel Jensen
Jean-Éric Vergne		 Peugeot 1'49.568 1.095 64
4 Tom Dillmann
E.Guerrieri
J.Villeneuve		 Vanwall/Gibson 1'50.038 1.565 41
10  22 Frederick Lubin
Phil Hanson
F.Albuquerque		 ORECA/Gibson 1'50.577 2.104 82
11  63 Doriane Pin
Mirko Bortolotti
Daniil Kvyat		 ORECA/Gibson 1'50.860 2.387 79
12  48 David Beckmann
Yifei Ye
Will Stevens		 ORECA/Gibson 1'51.000 2.527 83
13  28 David H.Hansson
P.Fittipaldi
Oliver Rasmussen		 ORECA/Gibson 1'51.000 2.527 81
14  31 Sean Gelael
F.Habsburg
Robin Frijns		 ORECA/Gibson 1'51.156 2.683 82
15  708 Romain Dumas
Ryan Briscoe
Olivier Pla		 Glickenhaus/Pipo 1'51.173 2.700 51
16  36 M.Vaxivière
Julien Canal
Charles Milesi		 ORECA/Gibson 1'51.286 2.813 81
17  23 Josh Pierson
Tom Blomqvist
Oliver Jarvis		 ORECA/Gibson 1'51.317 2.844 64
18  41 Rui Andrade
Robert Kubica
Louis Delétraz		 ORECA/Gibson 1'51.432 2.959 65
19  9 Filip-Ioan Ugran
Bent Viscaal
A.Caldarelli		 ORECA/Gibson 1'51.595 3.122 84
20  34 J.Smiechowski
Fabio Scherer
Albert Costa		 ORECA/Gibson 1'51.601 3.128 74
21  10 Ryan Cullen
Matthias Kaiser
Gabriel Aubry		 ORECA/Gibson 1'51.877 3.404 81
22  35 André Negrão
Memo Rojas
Olli Caldwell		 ORECA/Gibson 1'53.230 4.757 72
23  56 PJ Hyett
Gunnar Jeannette
Matteo Cairoli		 Porsche 1'59.170 10.697 74
24  60 C.Schiavoni
Matteo Cressoni
A.Picariello		 Porsche 1'59.267 10.794 73
25  85 Sarah Bovy
Michelle Gatting
Rahel Frey		 Porsche 1'59.270 10.797 79
26  77 Christian Ried
M.O.Pedersen
Julien Andlauer		 Porsche 1'59.302 10.829 82
27  88 Ryan Hardwick
Z.Robichon
Harry Tincknell		 Porsche 1'59.305 10.832 77
28  57 Takeshi Kimura
Scott Huffaker
Daniel Serra		 Ferrari 1'59.332 10.859 17
29  54 Thomas Flohr
F.Castellacci
Davide Rigon		 Ferrari 1'59.392 10.919 66
30  33 Ben Keating
Nicolás Varrone
Nicky Catsburg		 Chevrolet 1'59.393 10.920 71
31  86 Mike Wainwright
Riccardo Pera
Ben Barker		 Porsche 1'59.497 11.024 77
32  21 S.Costantini
Simon Mann
Ulysse De Pauw		 Ferrari 1'59.689 11.216 73
33  83 L.P.-Companc
Lilou Wadoux
Alessio Rovera		 Ferrari 1'59.735 11.262 39
34  25 Ahmad Al Harthy
Michael Dinan
Charlie Eastwood		 Aston Martin 2'00.183 11.710 65
35  777 Satoshi Hoshino
Casper Stevenson
Tomonobu Fujii		 Aston Martin 2'00.372 11.899 51
36  98 Paul Dalla Lana
Axcil Jefferies
Nicki Thiim
Thomas Merrill		 Aston Martin 2'00.438 11.965 58
37  51 A.P.Guidi
James Calado
A.Giovinazzi		 Ferrari - - 58
shares
comments

Related video

GT3 cars will be "spectacular" and "insane" at Le Mans, say WEC drivers

WEC Prologue: Toyota ends Sebring test on top from Cadillac
Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
Ferrari: New Le Mans Hypercar off at WEC Prologue “nothing serious”

Ferrari: New Le Mans Hypercar off at WEC Prologue “nothing serious”

WEC
Sebring Prologue

Ferrari: New Le Mans Hypercar off at WEC Prologue “nothing serious” Ferrari: New Le Mans Hypercar off at WEC Prologue “nothing serious”

Anthony Davidson: How a retired WEC great fared in Peugeot's virtual 9X8

Anthony Davidson: How a retired WEC great fared in Peugeot's virtual 9X8

WEC

Anthony Davidson: How a retired WEC great fared in Peugeot's virtual 9X8 Anthony Davidson: How a retired WEC great fared in Peugeot's virtual 9X8

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Latest news

McLaughlin leads Penske 1-2 in 16-car test at Barber

McLaughlin leads Penske 1-2 in 16-car test at Barber

Indy IndyCar

McLaughlin leads Penske 1-2 in 16-car test at Barber McLaughlin leads Penske 1-2 in 16-car test at Barber

Byron: 'Still some work to do' on short track aero package

Byron: 'Still some work to do' on short track aero package

NAS NASCAR Cup
Phoenix

Byron: 'Still some work to do' on short track aero package Byron: 'Still some work to do' on short track aero package

Hunter-Reay, Hinchcliffe to be honored at Long Beach

Hunter-Reay, Hinchcliffe to be honored at Long Beach

Indy IndyCar
Long Beach

Hunter-Reay, Hinchcliffe to be honored at Long Beach Hunter-Reay, Hinchcliffe to be honored at Long Beach

F1 wind tunnel punishment helped 'focus' minds at Red Bull

F1 wind tunnel punishment helped 'focus' minds at Red Bull

F1 Formula 1

F1 wind tunnel punishment helped 'focus' minds at Red Bull F1 wind tunnel punishment helped 'focus' minds at Red Bull

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023 Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay? Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Gary Watkins

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Prime
Prime
WEC
Michael Cotton

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Kevin Turner

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

Prime
Prime
WEC
Monza
Tim Wright

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.