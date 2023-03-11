WEC Prologue: Toyota heads Cadillac in opening Sebring session

Listen to this article

Jose Maria Lopez ended up quickest in the first of the four sessions over the two days of the official WEC pre-season test on Saturday, which precedes next Friday’s Sebring 1000 Miles series-opener.

The Argentinian posted a 1m48.208s in the #7 Toyota GR010 HYBRID to edge out team-mate Ryo Hirakawa, who ended up just under nine hundredths behind on 1m48.293s in the sister car.

Cadillac took third in the classification courtesy of a 1m49.253s from Richard Westbrook aboard the manufacturer’s solo entry in the Hypercar class run by Chip Ganassi Racing.

Porsche and Ferrari were evenly matched in fourth and fifth positions.

Frederic Makowiecki’s 1m49.650s in the best of the Penske-run Porsche 963s was less than a tenth up on Alessando Pier Guidi’s 1m49.724s in the #51 Ferrari 499P run by AF Corse.

Ferrari 499P LMH Photo by: Ferrari

The second cars from Porsche and Ferrari filled out sixth and seventh positions, Andre Lotterer’s 1m49.869s edging out the 1m50.182s from Antonio Fuoco, who was the last of the Hypercar entries to get within two seconds of Lopez’s best.

The two Peugeot 9X8s took eighth and ninth positions on their first experience of the bumpy Sebring International Raceway.

Mikkel Jensen set the best time for Peugeot, a 1m50.700s, which was half a second up on the 1m51.261s Gustavo Menezes managed in the second 9X8.

Olivier Pla ended up 10th for Glickenhaus in the team’s first run in anger since last July’s Monza round of the 2022 WEC.

His 1m52.247s aboard the #708 Glickenhaus-Pipo 007 was less than two tenths up on Tom Dillmann’s 1m52.410s in the Vanwall-Gibson Vandervell 680.

Toyota also completed the most laps over the course of the session.

Its two GR010s registered 134 laps between them, which compared with 123 for Porsche, 121 for Peugeot and 109 for Ferrari. The lone Cadillac managed 44 laps over the three hours.

United tops LMP2

United Autosports just edged out WRT at the top of the LMP2 order. Phil Hanson was quickest on a 1m51.722s in the #22 ORECA-Gibson 07, just three hundredths up on Robert Kubica’s 1m51.752s for WRT.

Yifei Ye was less than half a second down for Jota on 1m52.188s in the additional P2 ORECA the British team is fielding in the first two rounds of the WEC while it awaits its Porsche 963.

Michelle Gatting ended up fastest in GTE Am as the Iron Lynx squad took the top two positions with its pair of new Porsche 911 RSRs.

A 1m59.913s from Gatting in the Iron Dames entry was two hundredths up on Alessio Picariello’s 1m59.935s in the sister car.

Third fastest was the AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evo driven by factory driver Davide Rigon, who was only two thousandths behind.

The second session of the opening day of the Prologue begins at 13:30 local time.

Pos Nº Drivers Car / Engine Time Delay Laps 1 7 Mike Conway

Kamui Kobayashi

José María López Toyota 1'48.208 70 2 8 Sébastien Buemi

Brendon Hartley

Ryo Hirakawa Toyota 1'48.293 0.085 64 3 2 Earl Bamber

Alex Lynn

R.Westbrook Cadillac 1'49.253 1.045 44 4 5 Dane Cameron

M.Christensen

F.Makowiecki Porsche 1'49.650 1.442 69 5 51 A.P.Guidi

James Calado

A.Giovinazzi Ferrari 1'49.724 1.516 61 6 6 Kévin Estre

André Lotterer

Laurens Vanthoor Porsche 1'49.869 1.661 54 7 50 Antonio Fuoco

Miguel Molina

Nicklas Nielsen Ferrari 1'50.182 1.974 48 8 93 Paul Di Resta

Mikkel Jensen

Jean-Éric Vergne Peugeot 1'50.700 2.492 59 9 94 Loïc Duval

Gustavo Menezes

Nico Müller Peugeot 1'51.261 3.053 62 10 22 Frederick Lubin

Phil Hanson

F.Albuquerque ORECA/Gibson 1'51.722 3.514 75 11 41 Rui Andrade

Robert Kubica

Louis Delétraz ORECA/Gibson 1'51.752 3.544 78 12 48 David Beckmann

Yifei Ye

Will Stevens ORECA/Gibson 1'52.188 3.980 58 13 708 Romain Dumas

Ryan Briscoe

Olivier Pla Glickenhaus/Pipo 1'52.247 4.039 45 14 63 Doriane Pin

Mirko Bortolotti

Daniil Kvyat ORECA/Gibson 1'52.260 4.052 69 15 31 Sean Gelael

F.Habsburg

Robin Frijns ORECA/Gibson 1'52.283 4.075 77 16 9 Filip-Ioan Ugran

Bent Viscaal

A.Caldarelli ORECA/Gibson 1'52.284 4.076 71 17 4 Tom Dillmann

E.Guerrieri

J.Villeneuve Vanwall/Gibson 1'52.410 4.202 33 18 10 Ryan Cullen

Matthias Kaiser

Gabriel Aubry ORECA/Gibson 1'52.478 4.270 67 19 23 Josh Pierson

Tom Blomqvist

Oliver Jarvis ORECA/Gibson 1'52.740 4.532 55 20 28 David H.Hansson

P.Fittipaldi

Oliver Rasmussen ORECA/Gibson 1'52.970 4.762 63 21 36 M.Vaxivière

Julien Canal

Charles Milesi ORECA/Gibson 1'53.158 4.950 59 22 35 André Negrão

Memo Rojas

Olli Caldwell ORECA/Gibson 1'53.209 5.001 33 23 34 J.Smiechowski

Fabio Scherer

Albert Costa ORECA/Gibson 1'53.880 5.672 67 24 85 Sarah Bovy

Michelle Gatting

Rahel Frey Porsche 1'59.913 11.705 63 25 60 C.Schiavoni

Matteo Cressoni

A.Picariello Porsche 1'59.935 11.727 70 26 54 Thomas Flohr

F.Castellacci

Davide Rigon Ferrari 1'59.937 11.729 47 27 33 Ben Keating

Nicolás Varrone

Nicky Catsburg Chevrolet 2'00.162 11.954 64 28 77 Christian Ried

M.O.Pedersen

Julien Andlauer Porsche 2'00.189 11.981 75 29 83 L.P.-Companc

Lilou Wadoux

Alessio Rovera Ferrari 2'00.268 12.060 64 30 56 PJ Hyett

Gunnar Jeannette

Matteo Cairoli Porsche 2'00.399 12.191 62 31 88 Ryan Hardwick

Z.Robichon

Harry Tincknell Porsche 2'00.473 12.265 62 32 21 S.Costantini

Simon Mann

Ulysse De Pauw Ferrari 2'00.663 12.455 54 33 57 Takeshi Kimura

Scott Huffaker

Daniel Serra Ferrari 2'00.744 12.536 70 34 86 Mike Wainwright

Riccardo Pera

Ben Barker Porsche 2'00.920 12.712 68 35 98 Paul Dalla Lana

Axcil Jefferies

Nicki Thiim

Thomas Merrill Aston Martin 2'01.126 12.918 61 36 25 Ahmad Al Harthy

Michael Dinan

Charlie Eastwood Aston Martin 2'01.513 13.305 48 37 777 Satoshi Hoshino

Casper Stevenson

Tomonobu Fujii Aston Martin 2'01.527 13.319 54