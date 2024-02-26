All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
WEC Losail Prologue
Testing report

WEC Qatar Prologue: Jota Porsche fastest in delayed first session

The Jota Porsche squad topped the times in the opening session of the delayed World Endurance Championship pre-season Prologue test in Qatar in which only nine cars participated.

Gary Watkins
Gary Watkins
Upd:
#12 Hertz Team Jota Porsche 963: William Stevens, Callum Ilott, Norman Nato

#12 Hertz Team Jota Porsche 963: William Stevens, Callum Ilott, Norman Nato

Shameem Fahath

The three-hour session was made optional as a result of the late arrival of the freight in Qatar, which forced the postponement of the test at the Losail International Circuit from Saturday and Sunday to Monday and Tuesday.

Norman Nato was quickest of the three Hypercar class entries that took part after getting down to a 1m41.822s aboard the #12 Porsche 963 LMDh.

That put him nearly a second and a half up on the sister #38 car in which Jenson Button posted a 1m43.206s.

The #38 Jota entry was quickest for the entire session, Will Stevens getting down to a 1m43.595s initially before Callum Ilott improved to 1m42.640s and then Nato to 1m42.459s.

The only other entry from the 19-car Hypercar field to participate was the Duqueine-run Isotta Fraschini Tipo 6 LMH Competizione.

The Italian Le Mans Hypercar developed by Michelotto Engineering ended up a distant third in the times after failing to complete a flying lap over the first two hours.

Jean-Karl Vernay eventually got down to a 1m45.928s in the Isotta, which is set to make its race debut in this weekend’s Qatar 1812Km WEC season-opener.

The six cars in the new LMGT3 class were headed by the best of the United Autosports McLaren 720S GT3 Evos.

Brazilian Nicolas Costa set a 1m56.583s in the final hour to just shade Charlie Eastwood’s fastest time for the TF Sport Chevrolet squad that had stood as the class best.

Eastwood was less than a tenth behind in the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3 R on a 1m56.634s, although he lost a slightly faster time to a track limits violation.

Nico Pino jumped to third in class right at the end of the session in the second United McLaren with a 1m56.679s.

Fourth quickest was Michelle Gatting aboard the Iron Dames Lamborghini Hurcan GT3 EVO2 with a 1m57.081s.

Preparation

Preparation

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Daniel Juncadella took fifth quickest in the second TF Chevrolet and Matteo Cressoni brought up the rear in the Iron Lynx Lamborghini.

All six of the LMGT3 entries to take part in session one of the Prologue had arrived at the Losail circuit before the arrival of the official freight delivery, which started on Saturday afternoon.

The United McLarens and TF’s Corvettes had tested in Dubai earlier this month, while the Iron Lynx Lambos were airfreighted to the Middle East.

The seafreight, which included the majority of the cars competing in LMGT3 and the Ganassi-run Cadillac V-Series.R LMDh, was delayed as a result of the geopolitical situation in the Red Sea.

That resulted in the freight being unloaded in Jeddah and trucked across Saudi Arabia to Qatar.

The second session of the Prologue, in which participation is mandatory, starts at 6pm local time and finishes at 11pm.

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Friday favourite: The Ferrari partners that conquered GT racing
Next article WEC Qatar Prologue: Jota Porsche remains quickest in second session

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Gary Watkins
More from
Gary Watkins
WEC Qatar Prologue: Penske Porsche heads final pre-season test session

WEC Qatar Prologue: Penske Porsche heads final pre-season test session

WEC
Losail Prologue

WEC Qatar Prologue: Penske Porsche heads final pre-season test session WEC Qatar Prologue: Penske Porsche heads final pre-season test session

Porsche delays plans to introduce revised 963 LMDh engine

Porsche delays plans to introduce revised 963 LMDh engine

WEC
Losail Prologue

Porsche delays plans to introduce revised 963 LMDh engine Porsche delays plans to introduce revised 963 LMDh engine

Why Rossi's serious approach to car racing in 2024 may create a dilemma

Why Rossi's serious approach to car racing in 2024 may create a dilemma

Prime
Prime
WEC

Why Rossi's serious approach to car racing in 2024 may create a dilemma Why Rossi's serious approach to car racing in 2024 may create a dilemma

Latest news

Ericsson leads on the final day of IndyCar testing in Sebring

Ericsson leads on the final day of IndyCar testing in Sebring

Indy IndyCar
Sebring February testing

Ericsson leads on the final day of IndyCar testing in Sebring Ericsson leads on the final day of IndyCar testing in Sebring

NASCAR penalties: Biggest fines in stock car racing history

NASCAR penalties: Biggest fines in stock car racing history

NAS NASCAR Cup

NASCAR penalties: Biggest fines in stock car racing history NASCAR penalties: Biggest fines in stock car racing history

NASCAR fines Logano $10k, others penalized for Atlanta infractions

NASCAR fines Logano $10k, others penalized for Atlanta infractions

NAS NASCAR Cup
Atlanta

NASCAR fines Logano $10k, others penalized for Atlanta infractions NASCAR fines Logano $10k, others penalized for Atlanta infractions

Josh Mason joins Abel Motorsports for 2024 Indy NXT campaign

Josh Mason joins Abel Motorsports for 2024 Indy NXT campaign

IndL Indy NXT

Josh Mason joins Abel Motorsports for 2024 Indy NXT campaign Josh Mason joins Abel Motorsports for 2024 Indy NXT campaign

Prime

Discover prime content
Why Rossi's serious approach to car racing in 2024 may create a dilemma

Why Rossi's serious approach to car racing in 2024 may create a dilemma

Prime
Prime
WEC
By Gary Watkins

Why Rossi's serious approach to car racing in 2024 may create a dilemma Why Rossi's serious approach to car racing in 2024 may create a dilemma

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

Prime
Prime
WEC
By James Newbold

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

Why Button is embarking on his new challenge in the WEC

Why Button is embarking on his new challenge in the WEC

Prime
Prime
WEC
By Gary Watkins

Why Button is embarking on his new challenge in the WEC Why Button is embarking on his new challenge in the WEC

Ranking the top 10 Hypercar drivers in the 2023 WEC

Ranking the top 10 Hypercar drivers in the 2023 WEC

Prime
Prime
WEC
By Gary Watkins

Ranking the top 10 Hypercar drivers in the 2023 WEC Ranking the top 10 Hypercar drivers in the 2023 WEC

View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA