WEC Sao Paulo: Jota leads final practice top three sweep for Porsche
Callum Ilott fastest for Jota in Hypercar, Porsche also heads LMGT3 classification
Jota's Callum Ilott headed a tight final practice session for the World Endurance Championship's Interlagos round with the top three split by less than a tenth.
Ilott headed a Porsche 963 LMDh clean sweep of the top three, his customer Jota car beating the two factory Porsche Penske Motorsport entries with a benchmark effort of 1m24.297s set shortly before the track was declared wet.
Conditions never deteriorated to the point that wet tyres were required, but Ilott's time held to the end of the hour-long session.
Matt Campbell was just 0.012s slower than the winner of the WEC's Spa 6 Hours earlier this year, while Kevin Estre was 0.093s behind in third.
Charles Milesi was fourth in the leading Alpine A424, clocking in 0.347s off the pace, fractionally ahead of Dries Vanthoor's WRT-run BMW M Hybrid V8.
Daniil Kvyat's Iron Lynx Lamborghini SC63 and Jenson Button in the second Jota Porsche completed an LMDh lockout of the top seven, with Le Mans winner Antonio Fuoco's factory Ferrari 499P the top Le Mans Hypercar in eighth.
Robert Shwartzman in the customer AF Corse-run Ferrari was ninth, ahead of the #93 Peugeot 9X8 LMH in which Jean-Eric Vergne visited the Turn 1 run-off.
Mick Schumacher set the 11th fastest time in the second Alpine, which caused the session's most noteworthy incident when Matthieu Vaxiviere spun Carl Wattana Bennett's Isotta Fraschini Tipo6 at Turn 8.
After heading the timesheets in Friday's second practice, the two Toyota GR010 HYBRIDs were only 13th and 14th, with Nyck de Vries and Sebastien Buemi respectively setting the times aboard the #7 and #8 machines.
The LMGT3 times continued to tumble after the rain began to fall, with joint championship leader Alexander Malykhin ultimately setting the pace in the #92 Manthey PureRxcing Porsche 911 GT3 R.
The bronze-rated driver posted two laps quick enough for the top spot, with his best effort of 1m35.488s putting him 0.062s quicker than Nico Pino's United Autosports McLaren.
Sarah Bovy made it three different manufacturers in the top three positions with third in her Iron Dames Lamborghini Huracan Evo2, 0.151s behind Malykhin, while Gregoire Saucy completed a strong session for McLaren with fourth in the second United entry.
Qualifying for Sunday's Sao Paulo 6 Hours begins at 14:30 local time.
WEC Sao Paulo - FP3 results
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Team
|#
|Drivers
|Car
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|
HERTZ TEAM JOTA HYPERCAR
|12
|W. Stevens C. Ilott N. Nato
|Porsche 963
|37
|
1'24.297
|184.020
|2
|
PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT HYPERCAR
|5
|M. Campbell M. Christensen F. Makowiecki
|Porsche 963
|36
|
+0.012
1'24.309
|0.012
|183.994
|3
|
PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT HYPERCAR
|6
|K. Estre A. Lotterer L. Vanthoor
|Porsche 963
|37
|
+0.093
1'24.390
|0.081
|183.817
|4
|
Alpine Endurance Team HYPERCAR
|35
|P. Chatin F. Habsburg C. Milesi
|Alpine A424
|38
|
+0.347
1'24.644
|0.254
|183.266
|5
|
BMW M Team WRT HYPERCAR
|15
|D. Vanthoor R. Marciello M. Wittmann
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|37
|
+0.385
1'24.682
|0.038
|183.184
|6
|
Lamborghini Iron Lynx HYPERCAR
|63
|M. Bortolotti E. Mortara D. Kvyat
|Lamborghini SC63
|37
|
+0.426
1'24.723
|0.041
|183.095
|7
|
HERTZ TEAM JOTA HYPERCAR
|38
|J. Button P. Hanson O. Rasmussen
|Porsche 963
|34
|
+0.467
1'24.764
|0.041
|183.006
|8
|
FERRARI AF CORSE HYPERCAR
|50
|A. Fuoco M. Molina N. Nielsen
|Ferrari 499P
|36
|
+0.605
1'24.902
|0.138
|182.709
|9
|
AF Corse HYPERCAR
|83
|R. Kubica R. Shwartzman Y. Yifei
|Ferrari 499P
|35
|
+0.612
1'24.909
|0.007
|182.694
|10
|
PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES HYPERCAR
|93
|M. Jensen N. Müller J. Vergne
|Peugeot 9X8 2024
|36
|
+0.813
1'25.110
|0.201
|182.262
|11
|
Alpine Endurance Team HYPERCAR
|36
|N. Lapierre M. Schumacher M. Vaxiviere
|Alpine A424
|38
|
+0.817
1'25.114
|0.004
|182.254
|12
|
PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES HYPERCAR
|94
|P. di Resta L. Duval S. Vandoorne
|Peugeot 9X8 2024
|30
|
+1.176
1'25.473
|0.359
|181.488
|13
|
Toyota Racing HYPERCAR
|7
|M. Conway K. Kobayashi N. de Vries
|Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
|38
|
+1.189
1'25.486
|0.013
|181.461
|14
|
Toyota Racing HYPERCAR
|8
|S. Buemi B. Hartley R. Hirakawa
|Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
|39
|
+1.224
1'25.521
|0.035
|181.387
|15
|
CADILLAC RACING HYPERCAR
|2
|E. Bamber A. Lynn
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|34
|
+1.381
1'25.678
|0.157
|181.054
|16
|
FERRARI AF CORSE HYPERCAR
|51
|A. Pier Guidi J. Calado A. Giovinazzi
|Ferrari 499P
|35
|
+1.761
1'26.058
|0.380
|180.255
|17
|
Proton Competition HYPERCAR
|99
|N. Jani J. Andlauer
|Porsche 963
|31
|
+2.598
1'26.895
|0.837
|178.518
|18
|
Isotta Fraschini HYPERCAR
|11
|A. Serravalle C. Bennett J. Vernay
|Isotta Fraschini Tipo 6 Competizione LMH
|33
|
+2.668
1'26.965
|0.070
|178.375
|19
|
BMW M Team WRT HYPERCAR
|20
|S. Van Der Linde R. Frijns R. Rast
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|36
|
+3.015
1'27.312
|0.347
|177.666
|20
|
Manthey PureRxcing LMGT3
|92
|
A. Malykhin
J. SturmK. Bachler
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|31
|
+11.191
1'35.488
|8.176
|162.453
|21
|
United Autosports LMGT3
|95
|J. Caygill N. Pino M. Sato
|McLaren 720S GT3 Evo
|33
|
+11.253
1'35.550
|0.062
|162.348
|22
|
IRON DAMES LMGT3
|85
|S. Bovy R. Frey M. Gatting
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2
|32
|
+11.342
1'35.639
|0.089
|162.197
|23
|
United Autosports LMGT3
|59
|J. Cottingham N. Costa G. Saucy
|McLaren 720S GT3 Evo
|34
|
+11.374
1'35.671
|0.032
|162.143
|24
|
TF Sport LMGT3
|82
|
H. Koizumi
S. BaudD. Juncadella
|Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|33
|
+11.532
1'35.829
|0.158
|161.875
|25
|
Vista AF Corse LMGT3
|54
|T. Flohr F. Castellacci D. Rigon
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|32
|
+11.584
1'35.881
|0.052
|161.788
|26
|
Heart of Racing Team LMGT3
|27
|I. James D. Mancinelli A. Riberas
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3
|27
|
+11.805
1'36.102
|0.221
|161.415
|27
|
Manthey EMA LMGT3
|91
|
Y. Shahin
M. SchuringR. Lietz
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|32
|
+11.833
1'36.130
|0.028
|161.368
|28
|
D'Station Racing LMGT3
|777
|
C. Mateu
E. BastardM. Sorensen
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3
|29
|
+11.844
1'36.141
|0.011
|161.350
|29
|
Proton Competition LMGT3
|88
|
G. Roda
M. PedersenD. Olsen
|Ford Mustang GT3
|26
|
+11.849
1'36.146
|0.005
|161.342
|30
|
Vista AF Corse LMGT3
|55
|F. Heriau S. Mann A. Rovera
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|32
|
+11.896
1'36.193
|0.047
|161.263
|31
|
AKKODIS ASP Team LMGT3
|87
|
T. Kimura
E. MassonJ. Lopez
|Lexus RC F GT3
|30
|
+11.927
1'36.224
|0.031
|161.211
|32
|
IRON LYNX LMGT3
|60
|
C. Schiavoni
M. Cressoni
F. Perera
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2
|30
|
+11.951
1'36.248
|0.024
|161.171
|33
|
TF Sport LMGT3
|81
|T. Van Rompuy R. Andrade C. Eastwood
|Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|33
|
+12.000
1'36.297
|0.049
|161.089
|34
|
TEAM WRT LMGT3
|46
|A. Al Harthy V. Rossi M. Martin
|BMW M4 GT3
|33
|
+12.028
1'36.325
|0.028
|161.042
|35
|
Proton Competition LMGT3
|77
|R. Hardwick Z. Robichon B. Barker
|Ford Mustang GT3
|30
|
+12.135
1'36.432
|0.107
|160.863
|36
|
TEAM WRT LMGT3
|31
|
D. LeungS. Gelael A. Farfus
|BMW M4 GT3
|31
|
+12.326
1'36.623
|0.191
|160.545
