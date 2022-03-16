Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Ferrari releases first images of new 296 GT3 car Next / Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year
WEC / Sebring Practice report

WEC Sebring 1000 Miles: Alpine fastest in FP2, Toyota hit by penalty

Alpine claimed the top spot in second free practice for the opening round of the FIA World Endurance Championship at Sebring on Friday.

Gary Watkins
By:
WEC Sebring 1000 Miles: Alpine fastest in FP2, Toyota hit by penalty
Watch WEC 1000 Miles of Sebring qualifying and the race live on Motorsport.tv (geo-restrictions may apply).

The Alpine A480-Gibson grandfathered LMP1 sat at the head of the classification for the majority of the session on Wednesday afternoon.

Andre Negrao went quickest with a 1m50.845s early on in the one-hour practice period, before Matthieu Vaxiviere improved by three tenths in the closing minutes.

The Frenchman got down to a 1m50.512s, which was still some way short of the 1m49.738s with which he had topped the Hypercar class classification in the opening session.

Vaxiviere’s afternoon mark gave the Alpine a half second margin over the two United Autosports LMP2 Orecas, which ended up second and third overall in the hands of Paul di Resta and Filipe Albuquerque.

Albuquerque sat second in the times with a 1m51.058s until right at the end when di Resta got down to a 1m51.040s in his Oreca to take the top spot in P2.

The #8 Toyota GR010 Hybrid had been second until a 1m51.015s set by Brendon Hartley early on was wiped out for a pitlane speeding infringement. That demoted to car to fifth position with a 1m51.380s, also set by Hartley, behind the Realteam by WRT Oreca of Ferdinand Habsburg on a 1m51.244s.

Sixth place went to Prema Powerteam’s Oreca courtesy of a 1m51.395s from Robert Kubica.

The second WRT P2 entry ended up seventh with a 1m51.446s from Rene Rast, while Jose Maria Lopez was eighth in the second Toyota with a 1m53.503s.

The Glickenhaus 007 LMH, which had been fastest in FP1 in Romain Dumas’s hands, ended up down in 14th position more than a second and a half off the pace with a 1m52.479s from Ryan Briscoe.

#92 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR - 19: Michael Christensen, Kevin Estre

#92 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR - 19: Michael Christensen, Kevin Estre

Photo by: Paul Foster

Porsche heads GTE Pro from Corvette

The #92 Porsche 911 RSR-19 again headed the GTE Pro times, this time with Michael Christensen at the wheel. He posted a 1m58.448s to end up less than one hundredth of a second clear of Nick Tandy in the solo Chevrolet Corvette C8.R.  

The Briton’s 1m58.580s put him four tenths clear of the second Porsche in which Richard Lietz set a best lap of 1m58.889s, which was almost identical to teammate Gianmaria Bruni’s mark from session one.

The two AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evos again brought up the rear and failed to break the two-minute mark.

WEC debutant David Pittard ended up quickest in GTE Am in the Northwest AMR Aston Martin. The Briton’s time of 2m00.029s in the Prodrive-run Vantage GTE put him just over a tenth up on fellow countryman Harry Tincknell in the best of the Dempsey Proton Porsches.

Practice continues on Thursday with the final of the three 60-minute practice sessions at 11:55am local time before qualifying for Friday’s Sebring 1000 Miles begins at 7:00pm.

Practice times:

Cla # Drivers Car Class Time Gap
1 36 Brazil Andre Negrao
France Nicolas Lapierre
France Matthieu Vaxiviere
Alpine A480 HYPERCAR 1'50.512
2 23 United Kingdom Paul di Resta
United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United States Josh Pierson
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'51.040 0.528
3 22 United Kingdom Philip Hanson
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
United States Will Owen
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'51.058 0.546
4 41 Portugal Rui Andrade
Austria Ferdinand Habsburg
France Norman Nato
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'51.244 0.732
5 8 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
New Zealand Brendon Hartley
Japan Ryo Hirakawa
Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 1'51.380 0.868
6 9 Poland Robert Kubica
Switzerland Louis Deletraz
Italy Lorenzo Colombo
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'51.395 0.883
7 31 Indonesia Sean Gelael
Netherlands Robin Frijns
Germany René Rast
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'51.446 0.934
8 7 United Kingdom Mike Conway
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
Argentina Jose Maria Lopez
Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 1'51.503 0.991
9 38 Mexico Roberto Gonzalez
Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
United Kingdom Will Stevens
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'51.683 1.171
10 28 Denmark Oliver Rasmussen
United Arab Emirates Ed Jones
South Africa Jonathan Aberdein
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'51.783 1.271
11 5 United States Dane Cameron
France Emmanuel Collard
Brazil Felipe Nasr
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'52.047 1.535
12 35 France Jean Baptiste Lahaye
France Matthieu Lahaye
France François Heriau
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'52.142 1.630
13 83 France François Perrodo
Denmark Nicklas Nielsen
Italy Alessio Rovera
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'52.343 1.831
14 708 France Olivier Pla
France Romain Dumas
Australia Ryan Briscoe
Glickenhaus 007 LMH HYPERCAR 1'52.479 1.967
15 34 Poland Jakub Smiechowski
Switzerland Fabio Scherer
Mexico Esteban Gutierrez
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'52.752 2.240
16 10 Switzerland Nico Müller
Ireland Ryan Cullen
Germany Mike Rockenfeller
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'53.772 3.260
17 1 France Lilou Wadoux
France Sébastien Ogier
France Charles Milesi
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'53.976 3.464
18 45 United States Steven Thomas
Australia James Allen
Austria Rene Binder
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'54.144 3.632
19 44 Slovakia Miro Konopka
Switzerland Mathias Beche
Netherlands Tijmen van der Helm
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'56.085 5.573
20 92 Denmark Michael Christensen
France Kevin Estre
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 1'58.488 7.976
21 64 United States Tommy Milner
United Kingdom Nick Tandy
Chevrolet Corvette C8.R LMGTE PRO 1'58.580 8.068
22 91 Italy Gianmaria Bruni
Austria Richard Lietz
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 1'58.889 8.377
23 98 Canada Paul Dalla Lana
United Kingdom David Pittard
Denmark Nicki Thiim
Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 2'00.029 9.517
24 77 Germany Christian Ried
United Kingdom Sebastian Priaulx
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 2'00.181 9.669
25 56 United States Brendan Iribe
United Kingdom Ollie Millroy
United Kingdom Ben Barnicoat
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 2'00.367 9.855
26 52 Spain Miguel Molina
Italy Antonio Fuoco
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 2'00.416 9.904
27 21 France Simon Mann
Switzerland Christoph Ulrich
Finland Toni Vilander
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 2'00.533 10.021
28 51 Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi
United Kingdom James Calado
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 2'00.559 10.047
29 71 France Franck Dezoteux
France Pierre Ragues
France Gabriel Aubry
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 2'00.621 10.109
30 60 Italy Claudio Schiavoni
Italy Matteo Cressoni
Italy Giancarlo Fisichella
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 2'00.866 10.354
31 33 United States Ben Keating
France Florian Latorre
Denmark Marco Sorensen
Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 2'01.143 10.631
32 777 Japan Satoshi Hoshino
Japan Tomonobu Fujii
United Kingdom Charlie Fagg
Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 2'01.424 10.912
33 88 United States Fred Poordad
United States Patrick Lindsey
France Julien Andlauer
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 2'01.546 11.034
34 85 Switzerland Rahel Frey
Denmark Michelle Gatting
Belgium Sarah Bovy
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 2'01.883 11.371
35 54 Switzerland Thomas Flohr
Italy Francesco Castellacci
New Zealand Nick Cassidy
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 2'01.899 11.387
36 46 Italy Matteo Cairoli
Denmark Mikkel Pedersen
Switzerland Nicolas Leutwiler
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 2'02.234 11.722
View full results
