Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year Next / WEC, Le Mans GTE Pro class gets car-count ultimatum for 2023
WEC / Sebring Practice report

WEC Sebring 1000 Miles: Glickenhaus fastest in FP3 from Alpine

Glickenhaus claimed the top spot in the third free practice session for the opening round of the FIA World Endurance Championship at Sebring on Friday, four tenths clear of Alpine. 

Charles Bradley
By:
WEC Sebring 1000 Miles: Glickenhaus fastest in FP3 from Alpine
Listen to this article

As in Wednesday afternoon’s second session, the Alpine A480-Gibson grandfathered LMP1 sat at the head of the classification for the majority of the session on Thursday morning, until the Glickenhaus 007 LMH jumped ahead towards the end. 

After a quiet Wednesday for the Toyota Hypercars, they ran an early 1-2 with Brendon Hartley ahead of Jose Maria Lopez, but both failed to dip under the 1m50s barrier. 

Nicolas Lapierre went quickest with 1m50.293s in the one-hour practice period, then worked down to 1m49.664s to cement his position at the top of the times. 

Antonio Felix da Costa jumped up to second in his JOTA LMP2 Oreca, with a lap of 1m49.980s, which was eclipsed by Filipe Albuquerque’s United Autosports version on 1m49.745s, just 0.081s off the Alpine’s pace. 

With 20 minutes of the session to go, Olivier Pla jumped to the top of the timesheet with a stunning lap of 1m49.261s in the Glickenhaus, 0.403s faster than the Alpine. 

The Toyota GR010 Hybrids ended the session in fifth and eighth, with the #7 car setting a 1m50.169s, ahead of Paul di Resta’s 1m50.438s in the second United Oreca and AF Corse’s similar car. 

Watch WEC 1000 Miles of Sebring qualifying and the race live on Motorsport.tv (geo-restrictions may apply). 

Porsche leads GTE Pro from Corvette 

The #91 Porsche 911 RSR-19 led the GTE Pro times early on, with Gianmaria Bruni setting the bar at 1m57.672s early on. 

After a spell in the pits, Wednesday’s pacesetter Michael Christensen then beat teammate Bruni’s time with 1m57.448s just after the halfway point of the one-hour session in the #92 car. 

Nick Tandy took third in the sole Chevrolet Corvette C8.R, just 0.021s off Bruni, with the GTE Am-leading Team Project 1 Porsche of Matteo Cairoli next up on 1m58.776s. 

The AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evos once again struggled, with James Calado unable to dip under 1m59.005s in fifth, and just over a tenth clear of Harry Tincknell in the best of the Dempsey Proton Porsches. 

Qualifying for Friday’s Sebring 1000 Miles begins at 7:00pm local time. 

Practice times:

Cla # Drivers Car Class Time Gap
1 708 France Olivier Pla
France Romain Dumas
Australia Ryan Briscoe
Glickenhaus 007 LMH HYPERCAR 1'49.261
2 36 Brazil Andre Negrao
France Nicolas Lapierre
France Matthieu Vaxiviere
Alpine A480 HYPERCAR 1'49.664 0.403
3 22 United Kingdom Philip Hanson
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
United States Will Owen
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'49.745 0.484
4 38 Mexico Roberto Gonzalez
Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
United Kingdom Will Stevens
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'49.980 0.719
5 8 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
New Zealand Brendon Hartley
Japan Ryo Hirakawa
Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 1'50.169 0.908
6 23 United Kingdom Paul di Resta
United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United States Josh Pierson
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'50.438 1.177
7 83 France François Perrodo
Denmark Nicklas Nielsen
Italy Alessio Rovera
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'50.449 1.188
8 7 United Kingdom Mike Conway
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
Argentina Jose Maria Lopez
Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 1'50.475 1.214
9 28 Denmark Oliver Rasmussen
United Arab Emirates Ed Jones
South Africa Jonathan Aberdein
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'51.031 1.770
10 1 France Lilou Wadoux
France Sébastien Ogier
France Charles Milesi
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'51.183 1.922
11 31 Indonesia Sean Gelael
Netherlands Robin Frijns
Germany René Rast
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'51.367 2.106
12 9 Poland Robert Kubica
Switzerland Louis Deletraz
Italy Lorenzo Colombo
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'51.402 2.141
13 10 Switzerland Nico Müller
Ireland Ryan Cullen
Germany Mike Rockenfeller
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'51.600 2.339
14 5 United States Dane Cameron
France Emmanuel Collard
Brazil Felipe Nasr
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'51.835 2.574
15 45 United States Steven Thomas
Australia James Allen
Austria Rene Binder
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'52.061 2.800
16 44 Slovakia Miro Konopka
Switzerland Mathias Beche
Netherlands Tijmen van der Helm
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'52.140 2.879
17 34 Poland Jakub Smiechowski
Switzerland Fabio Scherer
Mexico Esteban Gutierrez
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'52.639 3.378
18 41 Portugal Rui Andrade
Austria Ferdinand Habsburg
France Norman Nato
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'52.949 3.688
19 35 France Jean Baptiste Lahaye
France Matthieu Lahaye
France François Heriau
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'53.260 3.999
20 92 Denmark Michael Christensen
France Kevin Estre
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 1'57.448 8.187
21 91 Italy Gianmaria Bruni
Austria Richard Lietz
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 1'57.672 8.411
22 64 United States Tommy Milner
United Kingdom Nick Tandy
Chevrolet Corvette C8.R LMGTE PRO 1'58.693 9.432
23 46 Italy Matteo Cairoli
Denmark Mikkel Pedersen
Switzerland Nicolas Leutwiler
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 1'58.776 9.515
24 51 Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi
United Kingdom James Calado
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 1'59.005 9.744
25 77 Germany Christian Ried
United Kingdom Sebastian Priaulx
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 1'59.185 9.924
26 98 Canada Paul Dalla Lana
United Kingdom David Pittard
Denmark Nicki Thiim
Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 1'59.233 9.972
27 33 United States Ben Keating
France Florian Latorre
Denmark Marco Sorensen
Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 1'59.382 10.121
28 54 Switzerland Thomas Flohr
Italy Francesco Castellacci
New Zealand Nick Cassidy
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'59.811 10.550
29 52 Spain Miguel Molina
Italy Antonio Fuoco
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 1'59.837 10.576
30 777 Japan Satoshi Hoshino
Japan Tomonobu Fujii
United Kingdom Charlie Fagg
Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 2'00.127 10.866
31 56 United States Brendan Iribe
United Kingdom Ollie Millroy
United Kingdom Ben Barnicoat
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 2'00.159 10.898
32 88 United States Fred Poordad
United States Patrick Lindsey
France Julien Andlauer
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 2'00.180 10.919
33 85 Switzerland Rahel Frey
Denmark Michelle Gatting
Belgium Sarah Bovy
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 2'01.076 11.815
34 71 France Franck Dezoteux
France Pierre Ragues
France Gabriel Aubry
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 2'01.134 11.873
35 21 France Simon Mann
Switzerland Christoph Ulrich
Finland Toni Vilander
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 2'01.354 12.093
36 60 Italy Claudio Schiavoni
Italy Matteo Cressoni
Italy Giancarlo Fisichella
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 2'03.517 14.256
View full results
shares
comments
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year
Previous article

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year
Next article

WEC, Le Mans GTE Pro class gets car-count ultimatum for 2023

WEC, Le Mans GTE Pro class gets car-count ultimatum for 2023
Load comments
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
NASCAR, Hendrick to take Next Gen car to 2023 Le Mans 24 Hours 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

NASCAR, Hendrick to take Next Gen car to 2023 Le Mans 24 Hours

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push Prime
IMSA

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push

Kyle Busch: NASCAR action at revamped Atlanta is “going to be crazy” Phoenix
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Busch: NASCAR action at revamped Atlanta is “going to be crazy”

Latest news

WEC Sebring 1000 Miles: Alpine beats Glickenhaus to pole
WEC WEC

WEC Sebring 1000 Miles: Alpine beats Glickenhaus to pole

WEC, Le Mans GTE Pro class gets car-count ultimatum for 2023
WEC WEC

WEC, Le Mans GTE Pro class gets car-count ultimatum for 2023

WEC Sebring 1000 Miles: Glickenhaus fastest in FP3 from Alpine
WEC WEC

WEC Sebring 1000 Miles: Glickenhaus fastest in FP3 from Alpine

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year Prime
WEC WEC

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year Prime

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Team Penske is gearing up for its role in running Porsche’s LMDh programme from 2023 by entering this year's World Endurance Championship with an LMP2 car. Although the team is considering 2022 as a season to learn, it is no less serious about winning than ever - which should make the already fiercely competitive class even more so

WEC
9 h
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Prime

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC Prime

Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the WEC. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Prime

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
Why F1-snubbed Davidson has no regrets in retirement Prime

Why F1-snubbed Davidson has no regrets in retirement

He may not have won the Le Mans 24 Hours - falling agonisingly short in 2016 - and didn't get the opportunities in Formula 1 his talents merited. But after calling time on his professional career last month, Anthony Davidson says his pride in his performances with Peugeot and Toyota in LMP1 mean more than the results he achieved

WEC
Dec 17, 2021
Why Le Mans didn't decide Toyota's WEC title outcome in 2021 Prime

Why Le Mans didn't decide Toyota's WEC title outcome in 2021

Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez scored a second successive FIA World Endurance Championship title in the #7 Toyota, as its new Le Mans Hypercar went unbeaten. Motorsport.com recaps how each of the four classes in the 2021 season were won and picks out the best LMH and GTE drivers

WEC
Nov 28, 2021
The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending Prime

The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending

OPINION: The deeply unsatisfying ending to a brilliant World Endurance Championship GTE Pro battle in Bahrain had Ferrari provisionally heading back from the desert as the victor. But Porsche plans to appeal the outcome, which rests on a number of confusing elements that have yet to be satisfactorily explained.

WEC
Nov 9, 2021
How the WEC's heavyweight duel reached its controversial flashpoint Prime

How the WEC's heavyweight duel reached its controversial flashpoint

The Ferrari versus Porsche fight for the FIA World Endurance Championship's GTE Pro title had been a finely-poised affair, right up until Alessandro Pier Guidi's punt on Michael Christensen in the closing stages of the Bahrain 8 Hours handed Ferrari a provisional title, pending Porsche's appeal. Here's how the controversy played out.

WEC
Nov 8, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.