Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / 2022 WEC Sebring 1000 Miles – Start time, how to watch & more Next / Five reasons to watch WEC Sebring 1000 Miles
WEC / Sebring Practice report

WEC Sebring 1000 Miles: Glickenhaus tops Alpine in FP1

Glickenhaus topped the times in a rain-interrupted first session of free practice for this week’s Sebring 1000 Miles FIA World Endurance Championship season opener.

Gary Watkins
By:
WEC Sebring 1000 Miles: Glickenhaus tops Alpine in FP1
Listen to this article

Two-time Le Mans 24 Hours winner Romain Dumas jumped to the top of the times just before a short but heavy shower soon after the halfway point of the one-hour practice period on Wednesday.

The Frenchman posted the only time below the 1m50s mark with a 1m49.738s aboard the solo Glickenhaus 007 LMH, which gave him a half second margin at the top of the times.

The lap vaulted Dumas ahead of the best of the Toyota GR010 Hybrids, which was further demoted to third by Matthieu Vaxiviere in the Alpine A480 grandfathered LMP1 just before the shower.

Vaxiviere’s 1m50.263s just shaded Sebastien Buemi’s earlier 1m50.267s, which put the #8 Toyota third in the final times.

A wet track surface after the rain abated for the final 20 or so minutes of the session meant there were no further improvements.

The Realteam by WRT Oreca 07 was fourth overall and fastest in LMP2 in Ferdinand Habsburg’s hands. His 1m50.477s compared with Jose Maria Lopez’s 1m50.633s in the second Toyota in fifth position.

Prema Powerteam took sixth and second in LMP2 with a 1m51.068s from Louis Deletraz, while Paul di Resta and Rene Rast were next up in the lead United Autosports and second WRT cars respectively.

Habsburg was quickest in LMP2 in Realteam by WRT ORECA

Habsburg was quickest in LMP2 in Realteam by WRT ORECA

Photo by: Paul Foster

Times were slower over the session than in last weekend’s official pre-season test at the Sebring International Raceway after the track had been washed clean of rubber by heavy storms overnight.

Habsburg was quickest across the four sessions on Saturday and Sunday with a 1m48.089s, while Nicolas Lapierre was fastest in the Hypercar class with a 1m48.497s.

Kevin Estre was quickest in GTE Pro for Porsche, his 1m58.827s putting him less than six hundredths up on teammate Gianmaria Bruni’s 1m58.881s in the sister factory 911 RSR-19.

Matteo Cairoli was quickest in GTE Am for the Project 1 Porsche team on a 1m58.906, which stood as third best in GTE overall.

Tommy Milner was third in the solo Chevrolet Corvette C8.R with a 1m59.839s, which was a second off the class pace.

The two AF Corse-run Ferrari 488 GTE Evos failed to break the two-minute barrier on the way to fourth and fifth positions.

The second of the three one-hour sessions starts at 4:25pm local time at Sebring.

Watch WEC 1000 Miles of Sebring qualifying and the race live on Motorsport.tv (geo-restrictions may apply).

Practice results:

Cla # Drivers Car Class Time Gap
1 708 France Olivier Pla
France Romain Dumas
Australia Ryan Briscoe
Glickenhaus 007 LMH HYPERCAR 1'49.738
2 36 Brazil Andre Negrao
France Nicolas Lapierre
France Matthieu Vaxiviere
Alpine A480 HYPERCAR 1'50.263 0.525
3 8 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
New Zealand Brendon Hartley
Japan Ryo Hirakawa
Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 1'50.267 0.529
4 41 Portugal Rui Andrade
Austria Ferdinand Habsburg
France Norman Nato
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'50.477 0.739
5 7 United Kingdom Mike Conway
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
Argentina Jose Maria Lopez
Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 1'50.633 0.895
6 9 Poland Robert Kubica
Switzerland Louis Deletraz
Italy Lorenzo Colombo
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'51.068 1.330
7 23 United Kingdom Paul di Resta
United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United States Josh Pierson
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'51.218 1.480
8 31 Indonesia Sean Gelael
Netherlands Robin Frijns
Germany René Rast
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'51.533 1.795
9 45 United States Thomas Steven
Australia James Allen
Austria Rene Binder
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'51.683 1.945
10 1 France Lilou Wadoux
France Sébastien Ogier
France Charles Milesi
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'52.056 2.318
11 22 United Kingdom Philip Hanson
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
United States Will Owen
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'52.070 2.332
12 28 Denmark Oliver Rasmussen
Edward Jones
South Africa Jonathan Aberdein
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'52.193 2.455
13 35 France Jean Baptiste Lahaye
France Matthieu Lahaye
Frangois Heriau
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'52.360 2.622
14 5 United States Dane Cameron
France Emmanuel Collard
Brazil Felipe Nasr
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'52.614 2.876
15 34 Poland Jakub Smiechowski
United Kingdom Alex Brundle
Mexico Esteban Gutierrez
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'52.682 2.944
16 44 Slovakia Miro Konopka
Switzerland Mathias Beche
Netherlands Tijmen van der Helm
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'52.772 3.034
17 83 France François Perrodo
Denmark Nicklas Nielsen
Italy Alessio Rovera
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'52.783 3.045
18 38 Mexico Roberto Gonzalez
Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
United Kingdom Will Stevens
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'52.975 3.237
19 10 Switzerland Nico Müller
Ireland Ryan Cullen
Germany Mike Rockenfeller
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'53.650 3.912
20 92 Denmark Michael Christensen
France Kevin Estre
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 1'58.827 9.089
21 91 Italy Gianmaria Bruni
Austria Richard Lietz
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 1'58.881 9.143
22 46 Italy Matteo Cairoli
Mikkel Pedersen
Nicolas Leutwiler
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 1'58.906 9.168
23 64 United States Tommy Milner
United Kingdom Nick Tandy
Chevrolet Corvette C8.R LMGTE PRO 1'59.839 10.101
24 88 United States Fred Poordad
United States Patrick Lindsey
France Julien Andlauer
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 1'59.871 10.133
25 98 Canada Paul Dalla Lana
United Kingdom David Pittard
Denmark Nicki Thiim
Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 2'00.253 10.515
26 56 United States Brendan Iribe
United Kingdom Ollie Millroy
United Kingdom Ben Barnicoat
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 2'00.283 10.545
27 51 Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi
United Kingdom James Calado
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 2'00.298 10.560
28 77 Germany Christian Ried
Sebastian Priaulx
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 2'00.479 10.741
29 71 Franck Dezoteux
France Pierre Ragues
France Gabriel Aubry
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 2'00.563 10.825
30 52 Spain Miguel Molina
Italy Antonio Fuoco
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 2'01.037 11.299
31 60 Italy Claudio Schiavoni
Italy Matteo Cressoni
Italy Giancarlo Fisichella
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 2'01.557 11.819
32 33 United States Ben Keating
France Florian Latorre
Denmark Marco Sorensen
Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 2'01.683 11.945
33 85 Switzerland Rahel Frey
Denmark Michelle Gatting
Belgium Sarah Bovy
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 2'01.942 12.204
34 777 Japan Satoshi Hoshino
Japan Tomonobu Fujii
Charles Fagg
Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 2'02.183 12.445
35 54 Switzerland Thomas Flohr
Italy Francesco Castellacci
New Zealand Nick Cassidy
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 2'04.002 14.264
36 21 France Simon Mann
Switzerland Christoph Ulrich
Finland Toni Vilander
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM
View full results
shares
comments
2022 WEC Sebring 1000 Miles – Start time, how to watch & more
Previous article

2022 WEC Sebring 1000 Miles – Start time, how to watch & more
Next article

Five reasons to watch WEC Sebring 1000 Miles

Five reasons to watch WEC Sebring 1000 Miles
Load comments
Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
WEC Sebring 1000 Miles: Alpine fastest in FP2, Toyota hit by penalty Sebring
WEC

WEC Sebring 1000 Miles: Alpine fastest in FP2, Toyota hit by penalty

Toyota has taken "big hit" with new WEC hybrid limitations Sebring testing
WEC

Toyota has taken "big hit" with new WEC hybrid limitations

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Prime
WEC

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Latest news

WEC Sebring 1000 Miles: Alpine fastest in FP2, Toyota hit by penalty
WEC WEC

WEC Sebring 1000 Miles: Alpine fastest in FP2, Toyota hit by penalty

Ferrari releases first images of new 296 GT3 car
GT GT

Ferrari releases first images of new 296 GT3 car

Five reasons to watch WEC Sebring 1000 Miles
WEC WEC

Five reasons to watch WEC Sebring 1000 Miles

WEC Sebring 1000 Miles: Glickenhaus tops Alpine in FP1
WEC WEC

WEC Sebring 1000 Miles: Glickenhaus tops Alpine in FP1

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Prime

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC Prime

Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the WEC. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Prime

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
Why F1-snubbed Davidson has no regrets in retirement Prime

Why F1-snubbed Davidson has no regrets in retirement

He may not have won the Le Mans 24 Hours - falling agonisingly short in 2016 - and didn't get the opportunities in Formula 1 his talents merited. But after calling time on his professional career last month, Anthony Davidson says his pride in his performances with Peugeot and Toyota in LMP1 mean more than the results he achieved

WEC
Dec 17, 2021
Why Le Mans didn't decide Toyota's WEC title outcome in 2021 Prime

Why Le Mans didn't decide Toyota's WEC title outcome in 2021

Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez scored a second successive FIA World Endurance Championship title in the #7 Toyota, as its new Le Mans Hypercar went unbeaten. Motorsport.com recaps how each of the four classes in the 2021 season were won and picks out the best LMH and GTE drivers

WEC
Nov 28, 2021
The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending Prime

The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending

OPINION: The deeply unsatisfying ending to a brilliant World Endurance Championship GTE Pro battle in Bahrain had Ferrari provisionally heading back from the desert as the victor. But Porsche plans to appeal the outcome, which rests on a number of confusing elements that have yet to be satisfactorily explained.

WEC
Nov 9, 2021
How the WEC's heavyweight duel reached its controversial flashpoint Prime

How the WEC's heavyweight duel reached its controversial flashpoint

The Ferrari versus Porsche fight for the FIA World Endurance Championship's GTE Pro title had been a finely-poised affair, right up until Alessandro Pier Guidi's punt on Michael Christensen in the closing stages of the Bahrain 8 Hours handed Ferrari a provisional title, pending Porsche's appeal. Here's how the controversy played out.

WEC
Nov 8, 2021
The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster Prime

The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster

The 1-2 finish achieved by Toyota at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours was a result that will have surprised few, given its status as pre-event favourite. But the result was anything but straightforward, as worsening fuel pressure concerns required the team's drivers and engineers to pursue "creative fixes" on the fly. Here is the full story of how it reached the end without a lengthy pit visit

Le Mans
Nov 3, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.