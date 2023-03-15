Subscribe
WEC Sebring: Toyota leads Ferrari in first practice of 2023

Toyota maintained its stranglehold on the top of the times at Sebring in opening free practice for this week’s first round of the World Endurance Championship. 

Gary Watkins
By:
Listen to this article

Ryo Hirakawa knocked Ferrari driver James Calado off the top spot in the dying minutes of the one-hour Free Practice 1 session with a time more than half a second quicker than the Toyota Le Mans Hypercar managed in last weekend’s official pre-season Prologue test. 

The Japanese driver’s 1m47.649s aboard the #8 Toyota GR010 HYBRID compared to the 1m48.208s with which Jose Maria Lopez headed the times from the two-day official test that led into race week for Friday’s Sebring 1000 Miles.

Ferrari driver Calado bounced back from an accident during the Prologue when he went quickest in the #51 Ferrari 499P 15 minutes into FP1.

Calado posted a 1m47.935s, which represented an improvement of 1.3s for the Ferrari LMH making its race debut in Sebring. 

Miguel Molina put the #50 Ferrari third right at the end of the session when he got down to a 1m48.039s. 

Earl Bamber found over three tenths on his Prologue best in the Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac V-Series.R LMDh, getting down to a 1m49.090s to take fourth position.

The second Toyota ended up fifth when Lopez improved on Mike Conway’s previous best in the car by three tenths. 

The Argentinian driver’s 1m48.613s gave him a one-tenth margin over the best of the Porsche 963 LMDhs in sixth place. 

Laurens Vanthoor’s 1m48.745s in the #6 Porsche Penske Motorsport entry was just a couple of tenths up on the 1m48.043s posted by Frederic Makowiecki in #5.

Peugeot took eighth and ninth position in the Hypercar class with its 9X8. 

Loic Duval was quickest of the drivers in the Peugeot LMH with a 1m49.315s, which was on a par with team-mate Nico Muller’s best for the marque at the Prologue. 

Jean-Eric Vergne was less than a tenth behind in the second Peugeot. 

Olivier Pla took 10th position for Glickenhaus with a time four tenths up on the Pipo-engined 007 LMH’s Prologue best. 

Esteban Guerrieri brought up the rear in the Vanwall-Gibson Vandervell 680 LMH.

Formula 1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve started the session in the car and improved by more than four seconds during his first long run in the Vanwall

#63 Prema Racing Oreca 07 - Gibson: Doriane Pin, Mirko Bortolotti, Daniil Kvyat

Prema led the way in LMP2, Mirko Bortolotti taking class honours in the #63 ORECA-Gibson 07. 

The Italian’s 1m53.074s gave him a margin of more than two tenths over Robin Frijns in the best of the WRT ORECAs. 

The Dutch driver’s 1m50.317s was just a hundredth up on the fastest lap from Andrea Caldarelli in the second Prema entry. 

The United Autosport squad that headed the class order at the Prologue was sixth and seventh in the times with its pair of ORECAs, Oliver Jarvis ending up three tenths ahead of Phil Hanson. 

Michelle Gatting was quickest in GTE Am in the Iron Dames Ferrari 488 GTE Evo. 

Her 1m59.028s knocked Francesco Castellacci off the top of the times by a couple of hundredths. 

Second free practice begins at 16:45 local time at Sebring. 

WEC Sebring - FP1 results:

Cla   Nº   Driver   Car / Engine   Time  Gap  Laps 
Sébastien Buemi
Brendon Hartley
Ryo Hirakawa		 Toyota 1'47.649   30
51  A.P.Guidi
James Calado
A.Giovinazzi		 Ferrari 1'47.935 0.286 28
50  Antonio Fuoco
Miguel Molina
Nicklas Nielsen		 Ferrari 1'48.039 0.390 30
Earl Bamber
Alex Lynn
R.Westbrook		 Cadillac 1'48.090 0.441 24
Mike Conway
Kamui Kobayashi
José María López		 Toyota 1'48.613 0.964 28
Kévin Estre
André Lotterer
Laurens Vanthoor		 Porsche 1'48.745 1.096 28
Dane Cameron
M.Christensen
F.Makowiecki		 Porsche 1'49.043 1.394 25
94  Loïc Duval
Gustavo Menezes
Nico Müller		 Peugeot 1'49.315 1.666 19
93  Paul Di Resta
Mikkel Jensen
Jean-Éric Vergne		 Peugeot 1'49.407 1.758 26
10  63  Doriane Pin
Mirko Bortolotti
Daniil Kvyat		 ORECA/Gibson 1'50.074 2.425 27
11  31  Sean Gelael
F.Habsburg
Robin Frijns		 ORECA/Gibson 1'50.317 2.668 26
12  Filip-Ioan Ugran
Bent Viscaal
A.Caldarelli		 ORECA/Gibson 1'50.338 2.689 27
13  28  David H.Hansson
P.Fittipaldi
Oliver Rasmussen		 ORECA/Gibson 1'50.349 2.700 27
14  41  Rui Andrade
Robert Kubica
Louis Delétraz		 ORECA/Gibson 1'50.382 2.733 29
15  23  Josh Pierson
Tom Blomqvist
Oliver Jarvis		 ORECA/Gibson 1'50.459 2.810 27
16  708  Romain Dumas
Ryan Briscoe
Olivier Pla		 Glickenhaus/Pipo 1'50.663 3.014 27
17  22  Frederick Lubin
Phil Hanson
F.Albuquerque		 ORECA/Gibson 1'50.765 3.116 27
18  35  André Negrão
Memo Rojas
Olli Caldwell		 ORECA/Gibson 1'50.903 3.254 26
19  36  M.Vaxivière
Julien Canal
Charles Milesi		 ORECA/Gibson 1'51.013 3.364 25
20  Tom Dillmann
E.Guerrieri
J.Villeneuve		 Vanwall/Gibson 1'51.014 3.365 25
21  34  J.Smiechowski
Fabio Scherer
Albert Costa		 ORECA/Gibson 1'51.095 3.446 27
22  48  David Beckmann
Yifei Ye
Will Stevens		 ORECA/Gibson 1'51.524 3.875 25
23  10  Ryan Cullen
Matthias Kaiser
Gabriel Aubry		 ORECA/Gibson 1'52.100 4.451 29
24  85  Sarah Bovy
Michelle Gatting
Rahel Frey		 Porsche 1'59.028 11.379 24
25  54  Thomas Flohr
F.Castellacci
Davide Rigon		 Ferrari 1'59.053 11.404 26
26  33  Ben Keating
Nicolás Varrone
Nicky Catsburg		 Chevrolet 1'59.101 11.452 27
27  57  Takeshi Kimura
Scott Huffaker
Daniel Serra		 Ferrari 1'59.123 11.474 27
28  88  Ryan Hardwick
Z.Robichon
Harry Tincknell		 Porsche 1'59.128 11.479 24
29  77  Christian Ried
M.O.Pedersen
Julien Andlauer		 Porsche 1'59.274 11.625 24
30  86  Mike Wainwright
Riccardo Pera
Ben Barker		 Porsche 1'59.295 11.646 27
31  60  C.Schiavoni
Matteo Cressoni
A.Picariello		 Porsche 1'59.334 11.685 26
32  21  S.Costantini
Simon Mann
Ulysse De Pauw		 Ferrari 1'59.393 11.744 26
33  83  L.P.-Companc
Lilou Wadoux
Alessio Rovera		 Ferrari 1'59.500 11.851 27
34  777  Satoshi Hoshino
Casper Stevenson
Tomonobu Fujii		 Aston Martin 1'59.603 11.954 26
35  56  PJ Hyett
Gunnar Jeannette
Matteo Cairoli		 Porsche 1'59.632 11.983 25
36  25  Ahmad Al Harthy
Michael Dinan
Charlie Eastwood		 Aston Martin 2'00.053 12.404 26
37  98  Paul Dalla Lana
Axcil Jefferies
Nicki Thiim		 Aston Martin 2'00.458 12.809 18
