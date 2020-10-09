WEC
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
FP1 in
33 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WEC / Breaking news

WEC to require two amateurs in LMP2 line-ups in 2021

shares
comments
WEC to require two amateurs in LMP2 line-ups in 2021
By:

World Endurance Championship line-ups in the LMP2 category will have to include two amateur drivers from next season. 

A rule change was passed by the FIA World Motor Sport Council on Friday mandating that each line-up must include two silver or one bronze-rated driver from the start of the 2021 season next March. 

This is a modification on existing rules for the WEC, as well as the European Le Mans Series, that demand only one amateur of either silver or bronze categorisation.

A further tweak to the regulations will mandate that each car is raced by three drivers, whereas two-driver combinations are allowed at present.

The move has been debated by WEC bosses and the teams racing in P2 over the past six months. 

The WEC organisation argued that the move would encourage more cars into a category that attracted only eight full-season entries for the current 2019/20 season. That was a one-car increase on the seven P2s that took part in the 2018/19 WEC superseason, but a reduction on the nine that contested every round in 2017. 

The minimum driving times have yet to be defined, according the WMSC bulletin. All drivers at present have to be at the wheel of their car for 75 minutes of a six-hour race. 

The new rules will come into force at the same time as the LMP2 cars are slowed. 

The one-make Gibson normally-aspirated V8 will be detuned by approximately 50bhp for 2021. This is to ensure that P2s are slower than the new breed of LM Hypercar which take over from LMP1s in the top category of the WEC next season. 

The target race lap time for LMH machinery around the 8.47-mile Le Mans circuit is 3m30s, whereas the fastest lap in P2 in last month's 24 Hours was a 3m27s. 

So-called 'grandfathering' of existing LMP1 machinery to race alongside LMH cars in 2021 has also been ratified. This, according to the WMSC bulletin, will involving balancing the P1s "to operate in the same performance window" as LMH cars. 

So far Signatech Alpine is the only team to declare its intent to race a P1 and will field a solo example of the Gibson-powered ORECA design that has competed as the Rebellion R-13 over the past two seasons. 

The six-race 2021 WEC calendar announced last month was also rubber-stamped by the WMSC. The series, which has been slimmed down from eight races, is due to kick off at Sebring in March and conclude in Bahrain in November. 

Spa reveals €80m revamp as gravel traps return

Previous article

Spa reveals €80m revamp as gravel traps return
Load comments

About this article

Series WEC
Author Gary Watkins

Trending Today

Revealed: Red Bull's trick front wing secrets
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Revealed: Red Bull's trick front wing secrets

Gallery: Michael Schumacher's F1 helmets
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Top List

Gallery: Michael Schumacher's F1 helmets

FIA confirms Safari Rally return, new Croatia WRC round for 2021
WRC WRC / Breaking news

FIA confirms Safari Rally return, new Croatia WRC round for 2021

Baja 2000 overall Car/Truck final results
Score Score / News

Baja 2000 overall Car/Truck final results

Teresa Earnhardt trying to prevent Dale Sr.'s first son from using family name
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Teresa Earnhardt trying to prevent Dale Sr.'s first son from using family name

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Dale Earnhardt Incorporated no more
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Commentary

Dale Earnhardt Incorporated no more

Bobby Hamilton, Kodak Racing Team Las Vegas Preview
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Bobby Hamilton, Kodak Racing Team Las Vegas Preview

Latest news

WEC to require two amateurs in LMP2 line-ups in 2021
WEC WEC / Breaking news

WEC to require two amateurs in LMP2 line-ups in 2021

Spa reveals €80m revamp as gravel traps return
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Spa reveals €80m revamp as gravel traps return

Westbrook rejoins Aston Martin WEC squad for Bahrain
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Westbrook rejoins Aston Martin WEC squad for Bahrain

Why COVID-19 didn't stop Peugeot's Le Mans commitment Prime
LM24 Le Mans / Special feature

Why COVID-19 didn't stop Peugeot's Le Mans commitment

Trending

1
Formula 1

Revealed: Red Bull's trick front wing secrets

2
Formula 1

FIA reveals contingency plan for Eifel GP

3h
3
WRC

WRC announces Monza Rally as 2020 title decider

4
Sprint

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

5
NASCAR Cup

Matt DiBenedetto feels like "I'm always fighting for my life"

Latest news

WEC to require two amateurs in LMP2 line-ups in 2021
WEC

WEC to require two amateurs in LMP2 line-ups in 2021

Spa reveals €80m revamp as gravel traps return
Formula 1

Spa reveals €80m revamp as gravel traps return

Westbrook rejoins Aston Martin WEC squad for Bahrain
WEC

Westbrook rejoins Aston Martin WEC squad for Bahrain

Why COVID-19 didn't stop Peugeot's Le Mans commitment
LM24

Why COVID-19 didn't stop Peugeot's Le Mans commitment

Watch: Michael Schumacher battle towards his maiden sportscar win
WEC

Watch: Michael Schumacher battle towards his maiden sportscar win

Latest videos

Michael Schumacher first World Sportscar win - 1990 WSC Mexico 01:16
WEC

Michael Schumacher first World Sportscar win - 1990 WSC Mexico

Spa-Francorchamps: 1985 - Jochen Mass onboard 00:44
WEC

Spa-Francorchamps: 1985 - Jochen Mass onboard

Spa 1988: Stefan Johansson takes victory 01:03
WEC

Spa 1988: Stefan Johansson takes victory

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps - race highlights 03:43
WEC

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps - race highlights

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Spa Francorchamps - Thomas Laurent crash 00:59
WEC

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Spa Francorchamps - Thomas Laurent crash

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.