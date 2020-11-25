Top events
Previous
World Rallycross / Nurburgring / Breaking news

FIA confirms Nurburgring World Rallycross finale cancelation

FIA confirms Nurburgring World Rallycross finale cancelation
By:

The organisers of the final round of the FIA World Rallycross championship have confirmed that the event, scheduled for December 12-13 at the Nurburgring, has been cancelled “In light of continued health concerns regarding COVID-19”.

As Motorsport.com reported on Tuesday, the decision confirms Johan Kristoffersson as the 2020 FIA World Rallycross champion.

A statement said that a “number of options were explored in the hope of moving forward with the event, but unfortunately it was not possible in the end”.

The Nurburgring’s managing director, Mirco Markfort, said: “We were all very much looking forward to this premiere at our race track. The FIA World Rallycross Championship is an entertaining and action-packed format that further enriches our portfolio. Nevertheless, this decision is essential for the benefit of all involved and their health.

“Although the Nurburgring has successfully proved over the months that events with spectators also work in the context of infection protection, the situation is now a different one due to the sharp rise in the number of infections. We are now looking forward to the World RX at the Nurburgring 2021.”

The cancellation means that KYB Team JC win the FIA World Rallycross Championship for Teams. As a further consequence, the driver title for FIA European S1600 and Supercar Championships will not be awarded this year as per the decision of the Off-Road Commission of May 2020 which stated that a minimum of three competitions was necessary to award a title.

World RX finale set to be cancelled, Kristoffersson champion

World RX finale set to be cancelled, Kristoffersson champion
Series World Rallycross
Event Nurburgring
Author Charles Bradley

