Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
92 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
77 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
84 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
World Rallycross / Breaking news

Gronholm's team to field updated Hyundai rallycross car

shares
comments
Gronholm's team to field updated Hyundai rallycross car
By:
Mar 9, 2020, 10:52 AM

Marcus Gronholm’s GRX Taneco team will run a revised Hyundai i20 Supercar in the World Rallycross Championship this season for retained drivers Niclas Gronholm and Timur Timerzyanov.

For its third year running the WRC-derived i20, the SET Promotion-operated GRX outfit has switched to French firm BOS Suspension as damper supplier, as part of a number of changes to the car. The team completed multi-day tests at Riga in Latvia and Loheac in France recently.

Niclas Gronholm was forced to miss two rounds of World RX last season through illness, but won twice and finished fourth in the drivers’ standings, within touching distance of the leaders. This year, he will start among the favourites for the Drivers’ crown.

“We had a strong package last year, the combination of the team, car and drivers was a real fit, so I feel confident going into the 2020 season,” said the 23-year old.

“Obviously, I’m hoping to continue where I left off in Cape town last year [with victory]. I also think we have focused on the right things during the winter break and feel that, as long as we continue our hard work, it will pay off in the best possible way. This will be one hell of a season.”

Triple European rallycross champion Timerzyanov broke his World RX victory duct in the Spa-Francorchamps round last year, and having jumped between teams in World RX between 2014 – 2017, will remain with GRX for a third straight term.

“GRX is a team with so much passion, hardworking people and really fast cars,” said the Russian. “We’ve proven that we can win and fight for the titles, so in 2020 I will be even more focused and motivated on achieving my life-long dream.”

The inaugural planned Russian round of the championship was cancelled last week, what would have been Timerzyanov’s maiden home World RX event. 

"I was really looking forward on racing on my home soil at the brand-new Igora Drive track, but unfortunately that won’t happen this season,” he said.

“I’m sure that in the remaining 10 rounds we will have some awesome racing with great fights and a lot of on-track action.”

Team Principal Marcus Gronholm says staying out of trouble in 2020 will be key to success.

“Niclas and Timur are fast and know the car extremely well, so we just need to keep our focus clear, stay out of trouble and hope that both drivers’ keep healthy this year,” said the double WRC champion. “If we can succeed in all of this, the success will follow.”

The Finnish squad ran a third i20 for a number of different drivers in 2019. While Reinis Nitiss will focus on rallying this season, Toomas Heikkinen will work for SET Promotion as driver coach and spotter for Euro RX Super1600 runner Rasmus Tuominen. An announcement is yet to be made as to whether GRX will run a third car this season.

Confirmed World RX Entries so far

Rokas Baciuska – GCK Unkorrupted – Renault Clio

Guerlain Chicherit – GCK Unkorrupted – Renault Clio

Timo Scheider – Munnich Motorsport – Seat Ibiza

Rene Munnich – Munnich Motorsport – Seat Ibiza

Niclas Gronholm – GRX Taneco – Hyundai i20

Timur Timerzyanov – GRX Taneco – Hyundai i20

Related video

Next article
Munnich to run electric cars in World Rallycross next year

Previous article

Munnich to run electric cars in World Rallycross next year

Next article

Marklund to race solo GCK Megane in 2020

Marklund to race solo GCK Megane in 2020
Load comments

About this article

Series World Rallycross
Author Hal Ridge

World Rallycross Next session

Montalegre

Montalegre

1 May - 3 May

Trending

1
Sprint

Coastal vs. Rebel Milton results 2007-05-12

2
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

3
General

Coronavirus: When will motorsport resume in 2020?

2h
4
Formula 1

Prost remembers Senna: The bitter feud that healed

5
Formula 1

Dutch, Spanish and Monaco GPs postponed due to coronavirus

Latest news

World RX postpones Barcelona opener over coronavirus
WRX

World RX postpones Barcelona opener over coronavirus

Bakkerud, Doran switch to GC Kompetition in World RX
WRX

Bakkerud, Doran switch to GC Kompetition in World RX

Kristoffersson returns to World RX in privateer Volkswagen
WRX

Kristoffersson returns to World RX in privateer Volkswagen

Hansen squad firms up 2020 World Rallycross plans
WRX

Hansen squad firms up 2020 World Rallycross plans

Larsson returns to World RX in ex-Ekstrom Audi
WRX

Larsson returns to World RX in ex-Ekstrom Audi

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.