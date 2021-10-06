Tickets Subscribe
World Rallycross News

Kristoffersson's team commits three cars for first electric WRX season

By:

Reigning World Rallycross Championship-winning team Kristoffersson Motorsport has committed to the discipline’s new electric era by announcing a three-car effort for 2022.

Kristoffersson's team commits three cars for first electric WRX season

While the EKS JC squad won the World RX team’s title in 2020, it was Swede Johan Kristoffersson who claimed his third drivers’ crown on his return to the series, with KMS running a works-built Volkswagen Polo Supercar.

Kristoffersson has since switched to racing for the EKS JC team for 2021, where he is currently challenging for the crown together with his father Tommy as his spotter, but for 2022 KMS will return to the grid in its own right.

The team has achieved success in circuit racing, rallying and rallycross, and has been involved in the World RX since the series’ inception in 2014, either running under its own banner or in supporting other teams.

KMS has a long-standing relationship with the VAG group through the Swedish dealer network, initially with Audi and more recently with Volkswagen, but it is yet to be confirmed which brand of car KMS will run next season.

And, while Tommy Kristoffersson, a former European Rallycross and Swedish touring car race winner will continue to run the team, the driver line-up is also yet to be disclosed.

“We have already won one World Championship title with our own team last year, but to fight for the first-ever World Championship crown with electric rallycross cars is the ultimate challenge and one that really inspires us – it was simply an opportunity that was far too good to turn down,” said Kristoffersson Snr.

“We have a lot of history in rallycross – this is what we do best – and we had several options available to us for 2022, but I was not interested in starting something if we could not do it properly. Thankfully, like us, our new investors truly believe in the future of electric rallycross and are ready to embrace this exciting change.”

Kristoffersson Motorsport electric car

Kristoffersson Motorsport electric car

Photo by: Kristoffersson Motorsport

Last week World Rallycross bosses announced that 14 orders have been placed for the Kreisel-developed twin-motor, four-wheel-drive electric kit that will be adopted by RX1e machines at World RX’s top level next year. 

“We have great faith in the promoter and believe these cars have fantastic development potential and will produce spectacular entertainment – they will be extremely fast,” said Kristoffersson. “I am absolutely convinced that we will create a product that will make fans raise their eyebrows and drop their jaws. Now, our focus switches to finding a manufacturer we can compete with and the right drivers to do the job…”

