Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Shanghai
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Practice 1 in
09 Hours
:
41 Minutes
:
52 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix I
22 Nov
-
22 Nov
Practice 1 in
13 Hours
:
01 Minutes
:
52 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Practice 3 in
1 day
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
World Rallycross / Breaking news

Latvia to remain on World RX calendar after all

shares
comments
Latvia to remain on World RX calendar after all
By:
Nov 21, 2019, 11:44 AM

The Latvian round of the World Rallycross Championship will remain on the series’ schedule for 2020, filling one of two TBC’s in the originally announced calendar.

Part of World RX since 2016, the Latvian round had been in doubt due to uncertainty over government funding for the event.

Having requested more time from World RX promotor IMG to secure enough support, the RA Events-run event will take up its now-traditional slot on the calendar as the ninth round, on September 19 – 20 next year.

The event name will switch from being the World RX of Latvia to the World RX of Riga, referencing increased support from Riga City Council to run the round at the Bikernieki Circuit on the outskirts of Latvia’s capital city.

“Even at the darkest hour, we did not lose hope. We kept our eyes focused and continued looking,” said the Riga event’s promotors.

Regarded by many as one of the best events on the schedule, the Latvian round raised the bar in new-circuit preparation and event promotion when it joined the calendar in 2016.

One TBC round remains on the published 11-round World RX calendar for 2020, which is expected to be confirmed by the FIA World Motor Sport Council in Paris next month.

Next article
Silverstone dropped from 2020 World RX calendar

Previous article

Silverstone dropped from 2020 World RX calendar
Load comments

About this article

Series World Rallycross
Author Hal Ridge

World Rallycross Next session

Killarney

Killarney

8 Nov - 10 Nov

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes explains Hamilton hybrid derate, causing radio outburst

2
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR industry reacts to Jimmie Johnson's retirement

3
World of Outlaws

Knoxville Nationals - Recaps from the past (1993-1994)

4
Super GT

Makino tops joint Super GT/DTM test at Fuji

5
Score

Series announces Baja 1000 broadcast time

Latest news

Latvia to remain on World RX calendar after all
WRX

Latvia to remain on World RX calendar after all

Silverstone dropped from 2020 World RX calendar
WRX

Silverstone dropped from 2020 World RX calendar

South Africa World RX: Timmy Hansen crowned champion
WRX

South Africa World RX: Timmy Hansen crowned champion

South Africa World RX: Gronholm leads Hansen on Saturday
WRX

South Africa World RX: Gronholm leads Hansen on Saturday

Nurburgring added to 2020 World Rallycross calendar
WRX

Nurburgring added to 2020 World Rallycross calendar

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.