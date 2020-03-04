Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
92 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
49 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
World Rallycross / Breaking news

World RX reveals Nurburgring rallycross track layout

shares
comments
World RX reveals Nurburgring rallycross track layout
By:
Mar 4, 2020, 1:08 PM

The Nurburgring’s new rallycross layout has been revealed ahead its inclusion to the World Rallycross Championship in August this year.

The mixed-surface route is in the Mullenbachsleife amphitheatre section of the Formula 1 lap, the same area that the circuit’s original rallycross track was located to host the FIA Inter-Nations Cup in 1992 and 1993. 

The Nurburgring’s new design runs anti-clockwise and includes a start straight that doesn’t get used after the opening lap. Like former World RX venues at Franciacorta (Italy) and Mettet (Belgium), the first corner, a right-hander in this case, will be used in the opposite direction during a full lap of the track.

The first corner leads to a long left-handed, loose-surface turn two, which crosses the Formula 1 layout at turn nine of the tarmac circuit, before the rallycross track returns to the tarmac heading in the opposite direction to the conventional lap. It then heads right onto a loose-surface section, and the joker lap split.

While the joker lap runs around the outside of turn four, on loose surface, the standard lap uses turn eight of the Formula 1 lap, before entering a second loose surface chicane, after the joker lap merge, before the finish line, on the F1 tarmac.

The track measures as 1029 metres, and is split 60%-40% of sealed to unsealed surfaces.

Germany last hosted a World RX round at the historic Estering circuit in 2018, the second oldest venue to have featured on the World RX schedule since its inception in 2014, although the series has also held events at Hockenheim between 2015 and 2017.

Related video

Next article
Hansen poised to defend World Rallycross title

Previous article

Hansen poised to defend World Rallycross title

Next article

GCK World RX duo ditch Renault Megane for Clio

GCK World RX duo ditch Renault Megane for Clio
Load comments

About this article

Series World Rallycross
Author Hal Ridge

World Rallycross Next session

Montalegre

Montalegre

1 May - 3 May

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari will support move to delay 2021 F1 rules package

2
Sprint

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

3
NASCAR Cup

DEI/Earnhardt Jr adds Mike Davis to team

4
MotoGP

Ciabatti: MotoGP won't resume before June or July

5
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

Latest news

World RX postpones Barcelona opener over coronavirus
WRX

World RX postpones Barcelona opener over coronavirus

Bakkerud, Doran switch to GC Kompetition in World RX
WRX

Bakkerud, Doran switch to GC Kompetition in World RX

Kristoffersson returns to World RX in privateer Volkswagen
WRX

Kristoffersson returns to World RX in privateer Volkswagen

Hansen squad firms up 2020 World Rallycross plans
WRX

Hansen squad firms up 2020 World Rallycross plans

Larsson returns to World RX in ex-Ekstrom Audi
WRX

Larsson returns to World RX in ex-Ekstrom Audi

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.