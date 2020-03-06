Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
93 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
World Rallycross / Igora / Breaking news

Russian World Rallycross round cancelled

shares
comments
Russian World Rallycross round cancelled
By:
Mar 6, 2020, 8:07 PM

The Russian round of the World Rallycross Championship planned to be held at the Igora Drive motorsport complex near St Petersburg has been cancelled.

The World RX series will now run over 10 rounds in 2020, it has been confirmed by the FIA’s World Motor Sport Council in Geneva.

While the FIA has only published a revised 2020 World RX calendar, with the planned sixth round on July 18-19 at the new Saint Petersburg track, the Russian Automobile Federation (RAF), has stated ‘lengthy negotiations with the promoter of the series and the failure to reach an agreement’ as the reason for the cancellation.

The event was added to the World RX calendar late last year, subject to contract between the local and championship promoters, and FIA homologation of the new circuit.

The purpose-built rallycross layout at Igora Drive, which sits alongside the Hermann Tilke-designed circuit that will host DTM for the first time this season, is understood to be ready to hold a World RX event and that the RAF is hopeful of hosting a round of the series in the future.

While World RX will drop to 10 rounds, the Euro RX Super1600 category will continue to join World RX at six events, with its Russian round moving to the new German event at Nurburgring. 

Motorsport.com understands the other Russian support class, Projekt E, will also maintain its planned five rounds within the 2020 season, but an announcement is yet to be made as to where that is likely to take place.

Related video

Next article
GCK World RX duo ditch Renault Megane for Clio

Previous article

GCK World RX duo ditch Renault Megane for Clio

Next article

Munnich to run electric cars in World Rallycross next year

Munnich to run electric cars in World Rallycross next year
Load comments

About this article

Series World Rallycross
Event Igora
Author Hal Ridge

World Rallycross Next session

Montalegre

Montalegre

1 May - 3 May

Trending

1
NASCAR

How can you qualify as a NASCAR driver?

2
Formula 1

How Mercedes made DAS the perfect front-end fit

3
USAC

Page Jones: A modern day miracle

4
NASCAR XFINITY

An Earnhardt led at Daytona in a Supra! How did that happen?

5
NASCAR Cup

MRN Radio affiliate list

Latest news

World RX postpones Barcelona opener over coronavirus
WRX

World RX postpones Barcelona opener over coronavirus

Bakkerud, Doran switch to GC Kompetition in World RX
WRX

Bakkerud, Doran switch to GC Kompetition in World RX

Kristoffersson returns to World RX in privateer Volkswagen
WRX

Kristoffersson returns to World RX in privateer Volkswagen

Hansen squad firms up 2020 World Rallycross plans
WRX

Hansen squad firms up 2020 World Rallycross plans

Larsson returns to World RX in ex-Ekstrom Audi
WRX

Larsson returns to World RX in ex-Ekstrom Audi

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.