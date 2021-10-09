Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Kristoffersson's team commits three cars for first electric WRX season
World Rallycross / Spa News

Spa WRX: Kristoffersson leads opening day after surviving contact

By:

Johan Kristoffersson heads the overnight order on the opening day of the Belgian World Rallycross Championship round at Spa, after surviving turn one contact in Q2 that claimed Kevin Abbring.

Spa WRX: Kristoffersson leads opening day after surviving contact

Having starred in the Swedish round of the series at Holjes, on another low-grip circuit, Abbring again shone in the Unkorrupted Renault Megane in the opening session at Spa, winning his race from the front in Q1 to better Kristoffersson and three-time Spa 24 hr winner Timo Scheider in the overall session times.

Points leader Timmy Hansen was fifth behind brother Kevin in Q1, then won the second race in Q2 to initially set the best time.

Although his time was subsequently bettered by Kristoffersson, Hansen wound up second at the close of the opening day and, staggeringly, Abbring still managed to be third despite setting the 11th fastest time of Q2.

That result was due to contact at the opening corner, with Kevin Hansen on the outside and Kevin Abbring on the inside. Both made good starts and got rotated around the front of Kristoffersson and Scheider, with Abbring spinning to the outside.

In a bid to avoid the drama Kristoffersson tried for the undercut and, in a rare mistake from the Swede, turned his EKS JC Audi S1 into the wall on the inside but survived to lead from the front.

Kevin Hansen meanwhile was handed a 12-second penalty for the turn one incident, dropping him 10th in the session and seventh at the end of day one.

Timmy Hansen was also involved in turn one drama in Q2. Niclas Gronholm started on the outside of the grid for the second race in the session and initially had light side-to-side contact with GRX-SET team mate Krisztian Szabo.

But worse was to come for the Finn, as his Hyundai i20's front-left wheel made contact with the right-rear of Hansen’s Peugeot 208, Gronholm hitting the wall and spinning out of the encounter.

Following a battle in traffic in Q1 and the Q2 retirement, Gronholm sits 11th overall.

Kristoffersson’s team mate Enzo Ide, racing in his home round of the series, was hampered by anti-lag problems in Q1, but won the first race of Q2 and despite track evolution meaning the later races had better conditions, he managed third best time and is sixth overnight.

shares
comments
Kristoffersson's team commits three cars for first electric WRX season

Previous article

Kristoffersson's team commits three cars for first electric WRX season
Load comments

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

What time and channel is the NASCAR race at the Charlotte Roval

20 h
2
Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton fastest, Bottas takes Turkey pole

5 h
3
IMSA

GTD Pro class for GT3 cars to replace GTLM in 2022

4
Score

Baja 1000: Riviera Racing summary

5
NHRA

Blaine Johnson Killed at NHRA U.S. Nationals

Latest news
Spa WRX: Kristoffersson leads opening day after surviving contact
WRX

Spa WRX: Kristoffersson leads opening day after surviving contact

1 h
Kristoffersson's team commits three cars for first electric WRX season
Video Inside
WRX

Kristoffersson's team commits three cars for first electric WRX season

Oct 6, 2021
World RX announces 14-car grid for first fully electric season
WRX

World RX announces 14-car grid for first fully electric season

Oct 1, 2021
Latvia WRX: Kristoffersson beats Gronholm to score first win of 2021
Video Inside
WRX

Latvia WRX: Kristoffersson beats Gronholm to score first win of 2021

Sep 19, 2021
Latvia WRX: Gronholm survives contact to win first leg
Video Inside
WRX

Latvia WRX: Gronholm survives contact to win first leg

Sep 18, 2021
Latest videos
World RallyCross: Kristoffersson beats Gronholm to score first win of 2021 00:42
World Rallycross
Sep 20, 2021

World RallyCross: Kristoffersson beats Gronholm to score first win of 2021

WRX: Gronholm survives contact to win first leg in Latvia 00:38
World Rallycross
Sep 19, 2021

WRX: Gronholm survives contact to win first leg in Latvia

WRX: Timmy leads another 1-2 finish for Hansen brothers in France 00:36
World Rallycross
Sep 6, 2021

WRX: Timmy leads another 1-2 finish for Hansen brothers in France

WRX: Timmy Hansen wins on home turf ahead of brother Kevin 00:44
World Rallycross
Aug 23, 2021

WRX: Timmy Hansen wins on home turf ahead of brother Kevin

WRX: Bakkerud to return to competitive action in Sweden 00:45
World Rallycross
Aug 17, 2021

WRX: Bakkerud to return to competitive action in Sweden

Hal Ridge More from
Hal Ridge
Kristoffersson's team commits three cars for first electric WRX season
Video Inside
World Rallycross

Kristoffersson's team commits three cars for first electric WRX season

World RX announces 14-car grid for first fully electric season
World Rallycross

World RX announces 14-car grid for first fully electric season

The addictive experience of racing a rallycross Supercar Prime
National

The addictive experience of racing a rallycross Supercar

Trending Today

What time and channel is the NASCAR race at the Charlotte Roval
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

What time and channel is the NASCAR race at the Charlotte Roval

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton fastest, Bottas takes Turkey pole
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton fastest, Bottas takes Turkey pole

GTD Pro class for GT3 cars to replace GTLM in 2022
IMSA IMSA

GTD Pro class for GT3 cars to replace GTLM in 2022

Baja 1000: Riviera Racing summary
Score Score

Baja 1000: Riviera Racing summary

Blaine Johnson Killed at NHRA U.S. Nationals
NHRA NHRA

Blaine Johnson Killed at NHRA U.S. Nationals

NASCAR crew chief suspended following incident at Talladega
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck

NASCAR crew chief suspended following incident at Talladega

Services for Feliciano Sabates IV, grandson of NASCAR team owner Felix Sabates, set for today
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Services for Feliciano Sabates IV, grandson of NASCAR team owner Felix Sabates, set for today

The 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans

The 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

Latest news

Spa WRX: Kristoffersson leads opening day after surviving contact
World Rallycross World Rallycross

Spa WRX: Kristoffersson leads opening day after surviving contact

Kristoffersson's team commits three cars for first electric WRX season
Video Inside
World Rallycross World Rallycross

Kristoffersson's team commits three cars for first electric WRX season

World RX announces 14-car grid for first fully electric season
World Rallycross World Rallycross

World RX announces 14-car grid for first fully electric season

Latvia WRX: Kristoffersson beats Gronholm to score first win of 2021
Video Inside
World Rallycross World Rallycross

Latvia WRX: Kristoffersson beats Gronholm to score first win of 2021

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.