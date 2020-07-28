Szabo gets part World RX campaign with Gronholm's team

Sazbo will race an identical Hyundai i20 Supercar to that of GRX Taneco drivers Niclas Gronholm and Timur Timerzyanov, starting with the opening double-header of the campaign in Sweden next month, competing under the GRX SET banner.

Having impressed on selected Euro RX Supercar appearances with EKS in 2018, Szabo contested a full World RX season last year with the Mattias Ekstrom-owned squad, racing a latest-specification Audi S1 from the same stable as Liam Doran and Andreas Bakkerud, but only twice made the final.

Having started the 2019 season well, Szabo struggled to find confidence in both his own driving and the setup of the S1, and says he is looking to prove himself as a driver with GRX SET this year.

“2020 has come with its own challenges and I am really happy that despite everything I can be a part of the World RX grid for multiple events this year,” said the 28-year old.

“Even more so – I will be driving one of the best and most advanced cars in the championship, supported by a very experienced and professional team.

"My main focus will be to have a consistent and competitive pace from race to race and to prove myself as a driver, who can challenge the main ‘players’ of the sport.”

Szabo sampled the i20 during the GRX team’s pre-season tests, prior to the coronavirus pandemic forcing international motorsport to be put on hold.

“Krisztian is a very perspective and talented young driver who has worked hard and achieved a lot throughout his career,” said SET boss and GRX Team Maganer Jussi Pinomaki.

“He has vast Super1600 class experience not only on-track, but also the humble and family-like life in the paddock, and I really see him fitting right in at our team. We are here to help him to take his performance to the next step, and hopefully we’ll see him fighting with the top drivers in the championship.”

GRX’s third i20 was campaigned in selected events last year by Reinis Nitiss, Joni Wiman and Toomas Heikkinen.