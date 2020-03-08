Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
92 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
World Rallycross / Breaking news

Munnich to run electric cars in World Rallycross next year

shares
comments
Munnich to run electric cars in World Rallycross next year
By:
Mar 8, 2020, 4:18 PM

Munnich Motorsport is planning to run electric cars in the World Rallycross Championship next year, when the series will include electric technology within the top-level Supercar category.

Two-time DTM champion and World RX podium finisher Timo Scheider has been retained by the squad for the preceding 2020 season, and will be joined in a full campaign by team owner Rene Munnich in a second Seat Ibiza RX.

2020 will be the last year that World RX’s top Supercar division is run for only conventional internal combustion engine [ICE] cars. Next year, steel-bodied, four-wheel drive cars similar to the construction of current Supercars will be driven by an electric powertrain kit, developed by Austrian firm Kreisel.

“We recognise the move towards EV mobility in the automotive industry and the fact that motorsport is following a similar path,” said Munnich Motorsport team manager Dominik Greiner. “We welcome the plans for the FIA World Rallycross Championship to phase in electrification from 2021 and we are making plans to be part of this exciting future.”

Since making his rallycross debut in 2015 in a Munnich Motorsport Audi S3, this season will mark Scheider’s third full World RX campaign. While he twice qualified for the final at events last season, running as a single car entrant for the squad. He previously scored a best result of second at the 2017 season-opener in Spain, driving a Ford Fiesta for the MJP Racing team.

“I am super happy to go straight into my second season with Munnich Motorsport,” Scheider said. “Last year we expected to be better, that means our expectations for 2020 are even higher.  We should have been on the podium from time-to-time last year but this year podiums are a must-have. The car has been developed over the winter in different areas, so we hope to have taken 2-3 steps forward. Let’s get the season going to see where we are.”

German entrepreneur Munnich, meanwhile, has been a top-flight rallycross regular since 2008. He contested full-time World RX campaigns in 2015 and 2016, but has focused on the European series for the last two years.

He will return to the World RX field this year with a second, updated, Ibiza RX. “I’m glad to be back in World RX, joining Timo in our two-car team,” said Munnich. “Last year the racing in World RX was very competitive and we produced some solid results. We expect the same high level of close racing this season and I am personally looking forward to testing myself against the best drivers in the sport once again.”

Barratt to contest Projekt E

Former World Rally Championship privateer driver Natalie Barratt will also join the World RX package this year, racing a Ford Fiesta in the five-round Projekt E electric support category, using a four-wheel drive powertrain kit developed by Austrian firm STARD.

“Projekt E is a fantastic opportunity and I’m hugely grateful to be part of it,” she said. “I’m looking to complete all five rounds – depending on budget. At moment I am concentrating on getting physically prepared – it’s been a long time since I sat in a race car.”

Barratt will test the car for the first time later this month.

Natalie Barratt and Dale Moscatt

Natalie Barratt and Dale Moscatt

Photo by: Team OMV

Next article
Russian World Rallycross round cancelled

Previous article

Russian World Rallycross round cancelled

Next article

Gronholm's team to field updated Hyundai rallycross car

Gronholm's team to field updated Hyundai rallycross car
Load comments

About this article

Series World Rallycross
Drivers Timo Scheider , René Münnich
Teams Münnich Motorsport
Author Hal Ridge

World Rallycross Next session

Montalegre

Montalegre

1 May - 3 May

Trending

1
WEC

Opinion: Was Porsche quitting LMP1 really a blessing in disguise?

2
NHRA

Six decades of drag racing to be celebrated at U.S. Nationals in Indianapolis

3
Le Mans

New Le Mans date threatens participation of Supercars drivers

3h
4
Gaming

NASCAR Heat 4 to host $10,000 All-Star Race

3h
5
Formula E

Wolff has "no doubts" about Massa, despite point-less start

Latest news

World RX postpones Barcelona opener over coronavirus
WRX

World RX postpones Barcelona opener over coronavirus

Bakkerud, Doran switch to GC Kompetition in World RX
WRX

Bakkerud, Doran switch to GC Kompetition in World RX

Kristoffersson returns to World RX in privateer Volkswagen
WRX

Kristoffersson returns to World RX in privateer Volkswagen

Hansen squad firms up 2020 World Rallycross plans
WRX

Hansen squad firms up 2020 World Rallycross plans

Larsson returns to World RX in ex-Ekstrom Audi
WRX

Larsson returns to World RX in ex-Ekstrom Audi

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.