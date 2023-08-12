World Rallycross top class cancelled again as fire investigation continues

The FIA declared on Saturday that the all-electric RX1e class will not be in action at next weekend’s World Rallycross Championship round at Estering in Germany (19-20 August) on safety grounds.

The decision follows the cancellation of the RX1 class at the Lydden Hill round last month to understand the cause of a fire that broke out in the British venue's paddock, which destroyed Lancias driven by nine-time World Rally champion Sebastian Loeb and Special One Racing team owner Guerlain Chicherit.

An investigation into the incident was launched in the aftermath of the fire, while World RX battery manufacturer Kreisel has supported investigations initiated by the FIA.

As a result, the RX1e class was absent from the schedule at last weekend's round at Mettet in Belgium while the FIA continued to gather data from the Lydden Hill fire.

While the RX1e class won’t compete in Germany next weekend, the championship’s second tier class, RX2e will be in action alongside the European Rallycross Championship classes.

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

“The investigation into the cause of the fire during World RX of United Kingdom at Lydden Hill on 21 July is ongoing,” read an FIA statement.

“Whilst a significant amount of data and information has been gathered and analysed, the FIA has decided – on the grounds of safety and in order for the investigation to continue without delay – to postpone the RX1e round at Germany’s Estering, originally scheduled for 19-20 August.

“World RX of Germany will still go ahead with the concluding rounds of RX2e, Euro RX1 and Euro RX3, where all three titles will be decided.”

The championship launched its electric RX1e class, which replaced the internal combustion engined based RX1 category, in 2022.

World RX is scheduled to conclude its season with a visit to South Africa (7-8 October) before the season finale in Hong Kong from 11-12 November.

Reigning champion Johan Kristoffersson currently leads the championship standings by 27 points from Niclas Gronholm, the son of two-time world rally champion Marcus Gronholm.