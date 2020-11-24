Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
27 Nov
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
20 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
24 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain II
12 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
World Rallycross / Nurburgring / Breaking news

World RX finale set to be cancelled, Kristoffersson champion

shares
comments
World RX finale set to be cancelled, Kristoffersson champion
By:

The final round of the World Rallycross Championship, due to take place at the Nurburgring in Germany next month is set to be cancelled this week by series organisers, thus crowning Sweden’s Johan Kristoffersson as the 2020 drivers’ champion.

Having run eight rounds over four double-header weekends so far, enough World RX events have been held to crown the title winners.

The penultimate round of the series, set to be held last weekend alongside the Ypres WRC round at Spa-Francorchamps, was also cancelled earlier this month due to increasing coronavirus cases in Belgium. Now, Motorsport.com understands, the German finale which was set for a rescheduled date of 12-13 December, has been canned for similar reasons.

Read Also:

Ahead of the final round Kristoffersson had all but secured his third World RX title in four years, needing just three points from a possible 30 from the German event to put the championship out of reach of nearest rival, 2016 champion Mattias Ekstrom. With the series’ first visit to the Nurburgring shelved, Kristoffersson joins former teammate Petter Solberg in being a triple FIA world crown winner.

KYB Team JC, the team for which Ekstrom has driven this year, running the Swede’s EKS-built Audi S1s, will be crowned as Teams’ Champion for the first time, having led the series from the opening weekend of the campaign in Sweden at the end of August. The success comes in the first full season of top-flight competition for the Joel Christoffersson owned-outfit.

Outgoing title-winner Timmy Hansen climbed to third in the drivers’ table thanks to a victory during the last double-header in Spain.

However, with only two rounds of the European Rallycross Championship for Supercar and Super1600 held so far this year, and both series having been set to hold a third and final round at the Nurburgring, a champion won’t be crowned in either series, as not enough points-scoring events have been run to meet FIA requirements.

Ford Fiesta driver Oliver Eriksson and Audi A1 racer Yuri Belevskiy led the Supercar and Super1600 tables with a pair of wins each from the two rounds for the classes held during the season. After two rounds, British driver Natalie Barratt headed the Projekt E electric category standings.

The future of rallycross’ top level remains uncertain, as the FIA works to appoint a new promoter for the World RX series for 2021 and beyond, following the withdrawal of current commercial rights holder IMG at the end of the current campaign, as revealed by Motorsport.com in early October.

Spa World RX round cancelled due to COVID-19 spike

Previous article

Spa World RX round cancelled due to COVID-19 spike
Load comments

About this article

Series World Rallycross
Event Nurburgring
Author Hal Ridge

Trending Today

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

DEI/Earnhardt Jr adds Mike Davis to team
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

DEI/Earnhardt Jr adds Mike Davis to team

Full 2020 Bathurst 1000 entry list
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Full 2020 Bathurst 1000 entry list

Truex: NASCAR Next Gen car "does everything a little bit better"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Testing report

Truex: NASCAR Next Gen car "does everything a little bit better"

Chase Elliott wrecks, then wins wild race at Charlotte Roval
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Chase Elliott wrecks, then wins wild race at Charlotte Roval

Honda set to renew Repsol MotoGP title sponsorship deal
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Honda set to renew Repsol MotoGP title sponsorship deal

Rahal Letterman Lanigan announces new engineer for Sato
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Rahal Letterman Lanigan announces new engineer for Sato

Todd Senneker dies in snowmobile accident
General General / Obituary

Todd Senneker dies in snowmobile accident

Latest news

World RX finale set to be cancelled, Kristoffersson champion
WRX World Rallycross / Breaking news

World RX finale set to be cancelled, Kristoffersson champion

Spa World RX round cancelled due to COVID-19 spike
WRX World Rallycross / Breaking news

Spa World RX round cancelled due to COVID-19 spike

Spain WRX: Kristoffersson battles to victory to boost title bid
WRX World Rallycross / Race report

Spain WRX: Kristoffersson battles to victory to boost title bid

Spain WRX: Timmy Hansen claims first win for a year
WRX World Rallycross / Race report

Spain WRX: Timmy Hansen claims first win for a year

Trending

1
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

2
Formula 1

F1 to stick with hybrid energy, says its head of strategy

3h
3
World Rallycross

World RX finale set to be cancelled, Kristoffersson champion

14min
4
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

5
NASCAR Truck

John Hunter Nemechek joins KBM for 2021 Truck season

22h

Latest news

World RX finale set to be cancelled, Kristoffersson champion
WRX

World RX finale set to be cancelled, Kristoffersson champion

Spa World RX round cancelled due to COVID-19 spike
WRX

Spa World RX round cancelled due to COVID-19 spike

Spain WRX: Kristoffersson battles to victory to boost title bid
WRX

Spain WRX: Kristoffersson battles to victory to boost title bid

Spain WRX: Timmy Hansen claims first win for a year
WRX

Spain WRX: Timmy Hansen claims first win for a year

FIA launches tender process to find new WRX promoter
WRX

FIA launches tender process to find new WRX promoter

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.