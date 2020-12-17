Top events
World Rallycross / Breaking news

Ten-round World RX 2021 schedule revealed

Ten-round World RX 2021 schedule revealed
By:

A 10-round calendar for the 2021 World Rallycross Championship has been revealed following the FIA World Motor Sport Council meeting in Geneva on Wednesday, and includes a return to Kouvola in Finland.

However, while an FIA announcement stated that WMSC members had “been updated with the aim of finalising a decision at the beginning of 2021,” about a new promotor for the series, following the departure of World RX promotor IMG, no further details were released about who will take on the role of commercial rights holder for rallycross' top-flight from next year.

Compared to previous campaigns, the World RX season next year will begin late, starting at Spa Francorchamps in Belgium on May 22-23, before a trio of Nordic rounds take place over four weeks. Norway and the Hell circuit will run on June 12-13, then Kouvola in Finland (June 19-20) and Holjes in Sweden on its traditional first weekend in July slot (3-4).

Finland was introduced to the 2020 schedule late in the day on the revised Coronavirus-hit calendar as a one-off, but following the success of the series’ return to the Kouvola venue, the round has again been included in the 2021 calendar.

For the first time, World RX’s Spanish round at the Catalunya-Barcelona circuit will be held in the middle of summer, in late July (24-25), a week before the series visits the Nurburgring in Germany for the first time (July 31 – Aug 1), following the postponement and then cancellation of the circuit’s 2020 round.

The French round at Loheac maintains its traditional slot on September 4-5, sandwiched in the schedule between two TBC events. An undisclosed venue in Europe will host the seventh round on August 21-22, while the provisional calendar indicates that the penultimate round will be held in the Middle East or Asia on October 15-16, but doesn’t confirm the venue that will be used.

World RX made its Middle East debut at the Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi last year, but remained in Europe for its revised 2020 season due to Coronavirus restrictions.

The 2021 finale is due to take place at the Killarney Circuit on the outskirts of Cape Town in South Africa on November 27-28.

The European Rallycross Championship for RX1 cars, previously called Supercar, will join World RX at five rounds, the new FIA RX2e electric junior series will be present at six and Euro RX3 (previously Super1600) will also appear at five events.

2021 World Rallycross Championship schedule

22-23 May

Belgium

Spa-Francorchamps * [1, 2, 3]

12-13 June

Norway

Hell-Lanke * [2, 3]

19-20 June

Finland

Kouvola * [1]

03-04 July

Sweden

Höljes * [1, 2, 3] 

24-25 July

Spain

Barcelona-Catalunya * [1, 2] 

31 July-01 August

Germany

Nürburgring * [2]

21-22 August

TBA

(Europe) * [3]

04-05 September

France

Lohéac * [1, 2, 3]

15-16 October

TBA

(Middle East /Asia)

27-28 November

South Africa

Killarney

Provisional calendar, with all Events subject to final agreement with the new promoter.
*Events to include rounds of the FIA RX2e [2] and/or FIA European RX1 [1] and/or European RX3 [3] Championships

 

FIA confirms Nurburgring World Rallycross finale cancelation
Series World Rallycross
Author Hal Ridge

