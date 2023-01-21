Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / M-Sport not worried by power steering issues at WRC season opener Next / WRC Monte Carlo: Ogier edges closer to victory after halting Rovanpera charge
WRC / Rally Monte Carlo News

Abiteboul: Toyota’s WRC Monte Carlo pace nothing to worry about

New Hyundai World Rally championship boss Cyril Abiteboul says Toyota’s impressive start to the 2023 World Rally Championship in Monte Carlo is “nothing to worry about".

Tom Howard
By:
, News editor
Listen to this article

Reigning world champion Toyota has so far dominated the rally, winning 12 of the 14 stages, occupying the top two positions courtesy of Sebastien Ogier and Kalle Rovanpera, with Elfyn Evans in fourth and Takamoto Katsuta in sixth.

After witnessing Toyota claim all the stages on Thursday and Friday, shared across three of its drivers, Hyundai managed to end its stage-winning drought on Saturday after Thierry Neuville set the fastest times on Stages 12 and 13 to cement third, 32.0s behind leader Ogier.

Team-mates Dani Sordo and Esapekka Lappi have also struggled to extract speed from the upgraded i20 N, leaving the pair a distant seventh and eighth overall.

All three drivers have attributed their lack of pace down to a soft set up the team selected based on the theory conditions would be more inclement. However, this year’s rally has been completely dry and devoid of snow.

New Hyundai boss Abiteboul, making his WRC debut this weekend, believes the improved 2023 specification GR Yaris is currently the benchmark car but is unconcerned by the pace deficit at the moment.

“We are much better than what we were last year in Monte Carlo,” Abiteboul told Motorsport.com. “Frankly, it just shows the distance that you can cover within a year.

“I would agree that the good times are coming very quickly Toyota’s way and for all drivers, which is clearly a statement of where the car is at the moment. It is probably the benchmark.

“I think it is nothing to be too worried about. I believe we are going to have plenty to analyse and if we have a clear performance deficit, we have got plenty of opportunity to catch up.

“We maybe were a tiny bit conservative [going into the rally on set up]. I guess maybe the habit of changing conditions and maybe we could have been a bit more aggressive given the weather is much more clement this year. We are all learning and it is going to be a long season. I prefer it to be like that, then the other way around.

“We have made some set up changes as we suggested and the car has reacted in the way that we wanted. It is good for the rally and good for the season and we are still are confident about our tyre situation and our tyre strategy for tomorrow.”

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Photo by: Austral / Hyundai Motorsport

Assessing the team’s situation, Neuville feels Toyota has the edge in the fast sections and admitted there is little his team can do this weekend to counteract that.

“It was a better day than yesterday definitely,” Neuville told Motorsport.com. “We are still missing some performance especially in the fast stuff, we are too soft and the car is not precise enough and moving around too much. This is where we are losing the time, but we were expecting colder and more tricky conditions than what we have.

“We are very limited on the dampers that we can bring to the rallies and we are all on the same settings, so we don’t have much more solutions.”

However, Hyundai’s new recruit from Toyota, Lappi, has been encouraged by the pace gains he found on Saturday despite losing time to a right-rear puncture on Stage 12.

“We managed to find overnight better settings for me,” Lappi said. “It didn’t feel bad but the times were just not there.

“Today I started to drive like yesterday but the car told me that there is more potential and it was safer to push harder. That is why the times were suddenly better. In a way it was simple, just release the brake a bit earlier and that’s it.”

Read Also:
shares
comments
M-Sport not worried by power steering issues at WRC season opener
Previous article

M-Sport not worried by power steering issues at WRC season opener
Next article

WRC Monte Carlo: Ogier edges closer to victory after halting Rovanpera charge

WRC Monte Carlo: Ogier edges closer to victory after halting Rovanpera charge
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
FIA: WRC “house is not on fire” with only three manufacturers Rally Monte Carlo
WRC

FIA: WRC “house is not on fire” with only three manufacturers

Ogier: Priceless record Monte Carlo WRC win will take time to sink in Rally Monte Carlo
WRC

Ogier: Priceless record Monte Carlo WRC win will take time to sink in

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling Prime
WRC

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

Latest news

LC500h GT300 feels like "step forward" compared to Prius
Super GT Super GT

LC500h GT300 feels like "step forward" compared to Prius

The new apr-built Lexus LC500h SUPER GT contender feels like a "step forward" compared to the Prius GT300 car it replaces, according to the team's new signing Kazuto Kotaka.

Cancelled event prompts questions in Tasmania
General General

Cancelled event prompts questions in Tasmania

The cancellation of a historic motorsport expo in Tasmania has raised questions regarding government funding, according to a local report.

Mercedes drivers elated by GTD pole sweep for Rolex 24 at Daytona
IMSA IMSA

Mercedes drivers elated by GTD pole sweep for Rolex 24 at Daytona

Philip Ellis of Winward Racing and Maro Engel of WeatherTech Racing ensured Mercedes-Benz AMG GT3s will start next week’s Rolex 24 from pole GTD and GTD Pro.

Blomqvist had to “wing it” on Rolex 24 at Daytona pole lap
IMSA IMSA

Blomqvist had to “wing it” on Rolex 24 at Daytona pole lap

Tom Blomqvist says his pole lap for Rolex 24 was sketchy since a red flag left the GTP cars inadequate time to warm their tires for their final run.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling Prime

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

Audi should have been invincible in the snowy conditions that typically greeted the World Rally Championship paddock in Monte Carlo. But unexpectedly warm weather for the 1983 season opener, combined with some left-field thinking from the Lancia crew turned the tables. Forty years on, team boss Cesare Fiorio reflects on a smash and grab.

WRC
Jan 21, 2023
Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion Prime

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

M-Sport had a disastrous 2022 with its Rally1 Ford Pumas following Sebastien Loeb’s first-time-out win on the Monte. But now things are looking up with 2019 world champion Ott Tanak leading its attack, and the Cumbrian operation has optimism that it can challenge for a first title since Sebastien Ogier's departure at the end of 2018

WRC
Jan 19, 2023
The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown Prime

The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown

As Kalle Rovanpera begins his World Rally Championship title defence in Monte Carlo, the Finn knows he has a target on his back. But who is best placed to knock the Toyota ace off his perch?

WRC
Jan 19, 2023
Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title Prime

Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title

Question: what could be harder than becoming the youngest-ever World Rally champion? Answer: becoming the youngest-ever two-time World Rally champion. That's quite the challenge facing Toyota's Kalle Rovanpera in 2022, particularly against rejuvenated opposition in the second year of the WRC's hybrid regulations.

WRC
Jan 18, 2023
From F1 to WRC: Why Hyundai's new boss could be an inspired signing Prime

From F1 to WRC: Why Hyundai's new boss could be an inspired signing

OPINION: New Hyundai rally team boss Cyril Abiteboul admits he’s got a lot to learn, but his F1 experience and evident strengths could mean he turns out to be an inspired choice.

WRC
Jan 17, 2023
The ultimate rally car project the WRC is glad COVID killed Prime

The ultimate rally car project the WRC is glad COVID killed

Toyota was unstoppable in the 2021 World Rally Championship, with an excellent 75% strike rate from 12 rallies. But in a scary proposition for its rivals, the Japanese marque had built a car for the final year of the previous regulations set which it believes was much faster and could feasibly have crushed the opposition completely. Here the story of its mothballed world-beater.

WRC
Jan 1, 2023
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Prime

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

The season just gone was a memorable one for many of our staff writers, who are fortunate enough to cover motorsport around the world. Here are our picks of the best (and in some cases, most eventful) from 2022.

Formula 1
Dec 31, 2022
How Toyota transformed an F1 hopeful into a factory WRC driver Prime

How Toyota transformed an F1 hopeful into a factory WRC driver

Having originally started out in karting and single-seaters to follow his dream of making it to Formula 1, Takamoto Katsuta's career instead changed course into the world of rallying. A breakthrough 2022 WRC season has lifted Katsuta into Toyota's factory line-up - but it's been a long road to the top level

WRC
Dec 7, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.