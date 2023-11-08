Subscribe
WRC
News

Abiteboul wants Hyundai to be the “Red Bull Racing of WRC”

Cyril Abiteboul says he wants his Hyundai squad to become the Red Bull Racing of the World Rally Championship and new signing Ott Tanak to be its Max Verstappen.

Tom Howard
Author Tom Howard
Updated
Teemu Suninen, Mikko Markkula, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

The former Renault Formula 1 boss is in the process of transforming the Hyundai squad to turn the team into a title winning force.

Since taking over as team principal, Abiteboul has recruited former Volkswagen WRC and Williams F1 technical director Francois Xavier Demaison to head its technical department.

Last month, Hyundai announced that it had signed 2019 world champion Ott Tanak from M-Sport to bolster its 2024 driver line-up alongside Thierry Neuville. This will be Tanak’s second spell with the team after scoring five wins driving an i20N across 2020-2022.

Speaking to WRC.com, Abiteboul has now outlined his grand vision for Hyundai taking inspiration from the Red Bull F1 team and Verstappen following their dominant run to a drivers' and manufacturers' double in the last two campaigns.

“In my own history in motorsport, I’ve always been inspired by the organisations that are all about a winning strategy, and everything is driven by the results,” said Abiteboul.

“I’m thinking about Red Bull and, frankly, if Ott was in Formula 1, I am pretty sure that he would be driving for Red Bull Racing.

“That’s the inspiration that I want to carry for Hyundai – I would like that we can be the Red Bull Racing of the WRC, and Ott could be our Max [Verstappen].”

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Photo by: Austral / Hyundai Motorsport

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Hyundai is yet to guide a driver to a world rally title although the team claimed back-to-back manufacturer crowns in 2019 and 2020.

As previously reported, work is already underway to improve its i20N Rally1 car for next season. The team has elected to use its October development joker window to focus on improvements to its reliability which will be debuted early next year.

The team will then focus on performance upgrades as it bids to reel in current WRC pacesetter Toyota, which has won the last three manufacturers’ and drivers’ crowns.

“We have done what we need to do. We still have the homologation to pass which is a bit later, so we know very well what we want to do and we have a good idea of what we want to do in 2024,” Abiteboul told Motorsport.com.

“The 2024 jokers are well in advance in terms of development so FX has got his hands on the technical strategy.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Previous article Fourmaux hopeful Rally2 success will boost 2024 WRC Rally1 bid
Tom Howard
More from
Tom Howard
Fourmaux hopeful Rally2 success will boost 2024 WRC Rally1 bid

Fourmaux hopeful Rally2 success will boost 2024 WRC Rally1 bid

WRC

Fourmaux hopeful Rally2 success will boost 2024 WRC Rally1 bid Fourmaux hopeful Rally2 success will boost 2024 WRC Rally1 bid

Former Peugeot WRC boss Corrado Provera dies aged 82

Former Peugeot WRC boss Corrado Provera dies aged 82

WRC
Central Europe Rally

Former Peugeot WRC boss Corrado Provera dies aged 82 Former Peugeot WRC boss Corrado Provera dies aged 82

How mature Rovanpera played the bigger picture to join the WRC's greats

How mature Rovanpera played the bigger picture to join the WRC's greats

Prime
Prime
WRC
Central Europe Rally

How mature Rovanpera played the bigger picture to join the WRC's greats How mature Rovanpera played the bigger picture to join the WRC's greats

Hyundai Motorsport
More from
Hyundai Motorsport
Hyundai to debut WRC reliability upgrades in 2024

Hyundai to debut WRC reliability upgrades in 2024

WRC

Hyundai to debut WRC reliability upgrades in 2024 Hyundai to debut WRC reliability upgrades in 2024

Hyundai announces line-up for Rally Japan WRC finale

Hyundai announces line-up for Rally Japan WRC finale

WRC
Rally Japan

Hyundai announces line-up for Rally Japan WRC finale Hyundai announces line-up for Rally Japan WRC finale

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Italy

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

Latest news

Koyama aims to use Macau outing to revive single-seater career

Koyama aims to use Macau outing to revive single-seater career

Misc Other open wheel

Koyama aims to use Macau outing to revive single-seater career Koyama aims to use Macau outing to revive single-seater career

Fittipaldi brothers share memorable IndyCar test day at Sebring

Fittipaldi brothers share memorable IndyCar test day at Sebring

Indy IndyCar

Fittipaldi brothers share memorable IndyCar test day at Sebring Fittipaldi brothers share memorable IndyCar test day at Sebring

NASCAR penalizes Heim for Hocevar payback

NASCAR penalizes Heim for Hocevar payback

NSTR NASCAR Truck
Phoenix

NASCAR penalizes Heim for Hocevar payback NASCAR penalizes Heim for Hocevar payback

Penske on new NASCAR champ Blaney: "His limits are the sky"

Penske on new NASCAR champ Blaney: "His limits are the sky"

NAS NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II

Penske on new NASCAR champ Blaney: "His limits are the sky" Penske on new NASCAR champ Blaney: "His limits are the sky"

How mature Rovanpera played the bigger picture to join the WRC's greats

How mature Rovanpera played the bigger picture to join the WRC's greats

Prime
Prime
WRC
Central Europe Rally

How mature Rovanpera played the bigger picture to join the WRC's greats How mature Rovanpera played the bigger picture to join the WRC's greats

How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph

How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Greece

How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph

How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg

How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg

Prime
Prime
WRC

How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg

How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland

How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Finland

How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe