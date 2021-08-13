Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Hyundai has left 'no stone unturned' in Belgium WRC prep
WRC / Rally Belgium News

Belgium WRC: Fourmaux retires after high-speed crash

By:
, News editor

Adrien Fourmaux has been forced to retire from the Ypres Rally after suffering a wild spin on the third stage of the World Rally Championship’s visit to Belgium.

Belgium WRC: Fourmaux retires after high-speed crash

The M-Sport Ford driver lost the rear of his Fiesta in a fast, long, left-hander, resulting in a high-speed crash almost within sight of the finish. Such was the violence of the crash the in-car cameras cut out.

The car eventually came to rest in a ditch at the side of the muddy tarmac road in the 23.62km Kemmelberg stage.

Fourmaux and co-driver Renaud Jamoul emerged from the incident unscathed but the same could not be said for their Fiesta which sustained damage.

As a result, the pair have been forced out of the rally just three stages into today’s run of eight tests. It is unclear if Fourmaux will return to action under restart rules tomorrow.

Fourmaux had been running seventh overall, 8.6s adrift of championship leader Sebastien Ogier before the crash.

“Unfortunately after a spin off the road, Adrien Fourmaux has been forced to retire for today," read a statement from M-Sport on Twitter.

“Gus Greensmith continues to build confidence on these fast Belgian stages.”

Read Also:

Fourmaux’s teammate Greensmith sits eighth after completing three of the four afternoon stages.

Hyundai has dominated the opening stages with Ott Tanak and Craig Breen sharing the stage wins, while local hero Thierry Neuville has finished second fastest on the trio of tests.

Breen held a 1.6s lead over Neuville after Stage 3 that also provided drama for Toyota’s Ogier.

The seven-time world champion picked up a front left puncture two kilometres from the end but the issue cost the Frenchman valuable time as he attempted to stay in touch with the Hyundai trio.

Crews will return to service after Stage 4 before undertaking a repeat of the afternoon stages this evening to compete the Friday leg of the event.

shares
comments

Related video

Hyundai has left 'no stone unturned' in Belgium WRC prep

Previous article

Hyundai has left 'no stone unturned' in Belgium WRC prep
Load comments

Trending

1
MotoGP

Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again

3 h
2
Formula 1

McLaren will have ‘no excuses’ by 2024 with updated F1 infrastructure

1 h
3
IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

4
Formula 1

Why Alonso reckons he would beat his younger self 'with one hand'

6 h
5
Supercars

New Mustang likely to join Supercars in 2023

Latest news
Belgium WRC: Fourmaux retires after high-speed crash
WRC

Belgium WRC: Fourmaux retires after high-speed crash

17m
Hyundai has left 'no stone unturned' in Belgium WRC prep
Video Inside
WRC

Hyundai has left 'no stone unturned' in Belgium WRC prep

4 h
Toyota WRC pair expecting high puncture risk in Belgium
Video Inside
WRC

Toyota WRC pair expecting high puncture risk in Belgium

5 h
The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree Prime
WRC

The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree

22 h
Greensmith working with Rally Ypres expert ahead of WRC round
WRC

Greensmith working with Rally Ypres expert ahead of WRC round

22 h
Latest videos
Rally Belgium: Shakedown Highlights 01:51
WRC
2 h

Rally Belgium: Shakedown Highlights

WRC: Neuville to call on local knowledge at Rally Ypres 00:56
WRC
Aug 12, 2021

WRC: Neuville to call on local knowledge at Rally Ypres

Renties Ypres Rally Belgium Trailer 00:56
WRC
Aug 12, 2021

Renties Ypres Rally Belgium Trailer

WRC: Loeb - No plans at the moment for 2022 return 00:38
WRC
Jul 28, 2021

WRC: Loeb - No plans at the moment for 2022 return

WRC: Ogier plans to help Toyota as much as possible with 2022 car 00:43
WRC
Jul 26, 2021

WRC: Ogier plans to help Toyota as much as possible with 2022 car

Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Hyundai has left 'no stone unturned' in Belgium WRC prep Rally Belgium
Video Inside
WRC

Hyundai has left 'no stone unturned' in Belgium WRC prep

Toyota WRC pair expecting high puncture risk in Belgium Rally Belgium
Video Inside
WRC

Toyota WRC pair expecting high puncture risk in Belgium

The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree Prime
WRC

The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree

Trending Today

Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again

McLaren will have ‘no excuses’ by 2024 with updated F1 infrastructure
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren will have ‘no excuses’ by 2024 with updated F1 infrastructure

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

Why Alonso reckons he would beat his younger self 'with one hand'
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Alonso reckons he would beat his younger self 'with one hand'

New Mustang likely to join Supercars in 2023
Supercars Supercars

New Mustang likely to join Supercars in 2023

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Jimmie Johnson takes Texas win after late-race battle
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Jimmie Johnson takes Texas win after late-race battle

Jerry Nadeau Ties the Knot
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Jerry Nadeau Ties the Knot

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree Prime

The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree

M-Sport has become the first to unveil its new-for-2022 hybrid World Rally Championship challenger, the Puma Rally1. Ford has upped its support in a bid for glory, but can the new machine roll back the years and return the Blue Oval to the top of the WRC tree?

WRC
22 h
The rookie WRC driver aiming to continue Loeb and Ogier's legacies Prime

The rookie WRC driver aiming to continue Loeb and Ogier's legacies

French drivers have dominated the World Rally Championship across the past two decades; Sebastiens Loeb and Ogier have racked up the titles in commanding fashion. With Ogier calling it a day on full-time WRC competition from next year, France will pin its long-term hopes on rookie Adrien Fourmaux, who looks to have a bright future.

WRC
Aug 7, 2021
How Finland's newest rally hero made WRC history in Estonia Prime

How Finland's newest rally hero made WRC history in Estonia

Kalle Rovanpera broke a decade-old record in becoming the World Rally Championship's youngest-ever winner in a truly dominant performance on Estonia's fast gravel roads. Staving off the challenge of Hyundai's Craig Breen, his committed drive showed a maturity beyond his 20 years that gives Toyota's post-Ogier era a far brighter complexion

WRC
Jul 19, 2021
How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale Prime

How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale

The World Rally Championship’s delayed return to the Safari Rally was always set throw up some surprises, but aside from a spirited showing by Thierry Neuville it became another painful event for Hyundai in 2021. Once again it was Sebastien Ogier who took full advantage as he completed a stunning comeback drive

WRC
Jun 28, 2021
Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win Prime

Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win

The Safari Rally returns to the World Rally Championship this weekend for the first time since 2002 - when crowd favourite Colin McRae set aside the maximum attack style for which he was renowned to deliver a textbook third win.

WRC
Jun 23, 2021
How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2 Prime

How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2

For the second WRC gravel rally in a row, a promising Friday for Hyundai turned into desolation as Toyota gratefully picked up the pieces. This time it was championship leader Sebastien Ogier who took full advantage after Ott Tanak and Dani Sordo retired to score a memorable victory, having swept the road on the first two days

WRC
Jun 7, 2021
Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel Prime

Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel

Hyundai Motorsport boss Andrea Adamo was vocal in his criticism of his team's tyre choices on Rally Croatia and declared that he "had better move my ass and solve it". Doing so will be vital to getting Hyundai's 2021 WRC title hopes back on track, but finding the root of the problem won't be the work of a moment

WRC
Apr 28, 2021
How Ogier survived road crash drama to triumph in Croatia Prime

How Ogier survived road crash drama to triumph in Croatia

Sebastien Ogier was already in an incredibly tight fight at Rally Croatia before a surprise collision with public road traffic at the start of the final day. But the defending champion held his nerve to take a narrow victory and create further World Rally Championship history

WRC
Apr 26, 2021

Latest news

Belgium WRC: Fourmaux retires after high-speed crash
WRC WRC

Belgium WRC: Fourmaux retires after high-speed crash

Hyundai has left 'no stone unturned' in Belgium WRC prep
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Hyundai has left 'no stone unturned' in Belgium WRC prep

Toyota WRC pair expecting high puncture risk in Belgium
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Toyota WRC pair expecting high puncture risk in Belgium

The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree Prime
WRC WRC

The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.