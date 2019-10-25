Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Shanghai
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Practice 1 in
05 Hours
:
05 Minutes
:
33 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix I
22 Nov
-
22 Nov
Practice 1 in
08 Hours
:
25 Minutes
:
33 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Practice 3 in
1 day
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
WRC / Rally Catalunya / Leg report

Catalunya WRC: Loeb leads Hyundai 1-2-3

shares
comments
Catalunya WRC: Loeb leads Hyundai 1-2-3
By:
Oct 25, 2019, 4:20 PM

Sebastien Loeb has launched himself into the lead of Rally Spain, sealing a Hyundai 1-2-3 ahead of Thierry Neuville and Dani Sordo.

Despite "pushing really hard," Toyota's Ott Tanak has slipped from third to fifth place, 20 seconds behind Neuville.

But as things stand Tanak, who will switch to Hyundai next season, is provisionally set to clinch his first WRC title on Sunday subject to powerstage points.

Loeb was a man on a mission, jumping up from sixth to fourth on stage four before overhauling Tanak into third with a stage win on Horta-Bot.

With a "perfect" car, Loeb "tried very hard" and destroyed his competition on La Fatarella-Vilalba by 8.9s to fly into the lead. He is 1.7s ahead of Neuville ahead of Saturday's Tarmac stages.

Sordo and Neuville began Friday afternoon separated by just one second in first and second, but Sordo quickly found an edge and grabbed 3.2s from his teammate on Gandesa to establish a 4.2s lead.

Another 0.4s were eked out over Neuville on Horta-Bot but he struggled on La Fatarella-Vilalba. A confused Sordo lost 10.5s to Neuville to trail by 5.9s in third.

Kris Meeke and Elfyn Evans had been embroiled in a squabble all day, 0.3s apart prior to the afternoon loop.

The pair matched each other on Gandesa before Evans surrendered 1.8s and the position on the stage five, not quite happy with the handling of his M-Sport Fiesta. But it got worse for Evans on La Fatarella-Vilalba and he lost 29.5s to Meeke with a sick sounding engine.

Meeke meanwhile was impeccable on the 24-mile test and vaulted into fourth position ahead of teammate Tanak, 5.4s shy of the podium. Evans fell behind a rejuvenated Latvala to seventh who felt he was "back on the map" after struggling for confidence on Friday morning.

La Fatarella-Vilalba was a tricky stage for M-Sport. Teemu Suninen was in the mood and setting strong times throughout the afternoon but gave up 23.5s to Meeke on Friday's final stage to lie eighth, 7.8s behind teammate Evans overnight.

Sebastien Ogier lost over three minutes with hydraulic problems aboard his Citroen C3 WRC in the morning, seemingly leaving his title hopes in tatters.

Wrestling his Citroen through two stages with no power steering left blisters on his hands, and a mistake on Gandesa where he got crossed up and overshot a hairpin compounded his troubles. Ogier confessed to having no motivation as he languished well outside the top 10 places.

Citroen's weekend got worse when Esapekka Lappi retired from seventh place with a technical problem on the second stage of the loop, Horta-Bot. Lappi's demise promoted Takamoto Katsuta up to ninth, while Citroen could find some solace in Mads Ostberg leading the WRC2 category in 10th.

Tonight the cars will be converted from gravel to Tarmac specification for Saturday and Sunday's legs on asphalt.

Next article
Tanak to leave Toyota for Hyundai in shock 2020 move

Previous article

Tanak to leave Toyota for Hyundai in shock 2020 move

Next article

Catalunya WRC: Neuville back ahead, Meeke crashes

Catalunya WRC: Neuville back ahead, Meeke crashes
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Event Rally Catalunya
Author Luke Barry

WRC Next session

Rally Australia

Rally Australia

14 Nov - 17 Nov

Trending

1
Formula 1

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach

2
WEC

Patrick Dempsey to take a break from racing after career season

3
Sprint

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

4
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Champion’s Week to move to Nashville for 2019

5
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Latest videos

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS16-17 01:50
WRC

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS16-17

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS14-15 01:46
WRC

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS14-15

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS10-13 01:46
WRC

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS10-13

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS7-9 01:39
WRC

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS7-9

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS4-6 01:47
WRC

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS4-6

Latest news

Lappi shocked by Citroen's WRC withdrawal
WRC

Lappi shocked by Citroen's WRC withdrawal

How Ogier's Citroen dream died
WRC

How Ogier's Citroen dream died

Ogier opens up on why he decided to quit Citroen
WRC

Ogier opens up on why he decided to quit Citroen

Citroen boss explains reasons behind WRC exit
WRC

Citroen boss explains reasons behind WRC exit

Citroen ends WRC programme, cites Ogier's exit as reason
WRC

Citroen ends WRC programme, cites Ogier's exit as reason

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.