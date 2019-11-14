Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Shanghai
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Practice 1 in
08 Hours
:
11 Minutes
:
09 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix I
22 Nov
-
22 Nov
Practice 1 in
11 Hours
:
31 Minutes
:
09 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Practice 3 in
1 day
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
WRC / Breaking news

Citroen could exit WRC amid PSA shake-up

shares
comments
Citroen could exit WRC amid PSA shake-up
By:
Nov 14, 2019, 12:11 PM

Citroen’s future in the World Rally Championship is under review, with a departure from the series reckoned to be a strong possibility.

The French marque returned to the WRC in 2017 after a year away from the sport was spent developing the C3 WRC, but its latest car has been, by some distance, the least successful of the four World Rally Cars it has produced.

Motorsport.com contacted Citroen Racing and parent company PSA Motorsport, but neither was available for comment.

Motorsport.com understands Citroen Racing team principal Pierre Budar was engaged in high-level discussions with Citroen CEO Linda Jackson about the team’s future during and after a disappointing Rally Spain last month.

Jackson’s own position at Citroen has also come under scrutiny amid suggestions she will be replaced by Mitsubishi’s former head of production, Frenchman Vincent Cobee.

Read Also:

Speculation of Citroen’s third departure from the WRC in the series’ current era intensified with PSA’s announcement of a 2022/23 FIA World Endurance Championship return for Peugeot on Wednesday.

PSA’s other global motorsport commitment remains with DS competing in Formula E.

One Motorsport.com source said: “Citroen is out of rallying again, this is 99 percent sure.”

 

Citroen has run a two-car programme with the focus on Sebastien Ogier’s drivers’ title defence this season, but the power steering issue which ruled Ogier out of the lead in Spain last month also ended his hopes of a seventh world title.

An engine problem for teammate Esapekka Lappi compounded the squad’s Spanish misery by forcing the Finn into a terminal retirement form the Salou-based event.

In its three years of competition, the C3 WRC has garnered just six wins from 40 WRC starts.

At the height of its power, Citroen’s won 36 of 56 WRC rounds it contested in the C4 WRC. It also dominated both the drivers’ and manufacturers’ championships, winning 17 titles between 2003 and 2012.

Citroen’s departure from the WRC would leave Ogier clear to join Toyota for next season in place of Hyundai-bound Ott Tanak.

Lappi's options are more restricted. He departed Toyota for Citroen 12 months ago and M-Sport Ford would appear to be his only option for 2020.

Esapekka Lappi, Citroën World Rally Team

Esapekka Lappi, Citroën World Rally Team

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Next article
WRC drivers donate $11,000 to fire victims

Previous article

WRC drivers donate $11,000 to fire victims

Next article

Ogier in frame to join Evans in revamped Toyota line-up

Ogier in frame to join Evans in revamped Toyota line-up
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Drivers Esapekka Lappi , Sébastien Ogier
Teams Citroën World Rally Team
Author David Evans

WRC Next session

Rally Australia

Rally Australia

14 Nov - 17 Nov

Trending

1
MotoGP

Espargaro 'shocked' to match Marquez with new KTM

2
NASCAR Cup

Steve Phelps: NASCAR wants to put the 'stock' back in 'stock car'

3
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Gen-7 plans ‘could double’ number of manufacturers

4
MotoGP

Ducati aims to convince Zarco over Avintia ride

5
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

Latest videos

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS16-17 01:50
WRC

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS16-17

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS14-15 01:46
WRC

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS14-15

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS10-13 01:46
WRC

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS10-13

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS7-9 01:39
WRC

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS7-9

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS4-6 01:47
WRC

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS4-6

Latest news

How Ogier's Citroen dream died
WRC

How Ogier's Citroen dream died

Ogier opens up on why he decided to quit Citroen
WRC

Ogier opens up on why he decided to quit Citroen

Citroen boss explains reasons behind WRC exit
WRC

Citroen boss explains reasons behind WRC exit

Citroen ends WRC programme, cites Ogier's exit as reason
WRC

Citroen ends WRC programme, cites Ogier's exit as reason

TCR race deal for WRC winner Paddon
TCR

TCR race deal for WRC winner Paddon

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.