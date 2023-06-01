Subscribe
Previous / Inside the FIA’s bold mission to unearth the WRC stars of tomorrow Next / Suspension upgrade gives Tanak renewed hope in WRC Sardinia 
WRC News

Drivers welcome opportunity to share ideas to improve the WRC

World Rally Championship drivers have welcomed the opportunity to take part in a meeting next week to share ideas to help improve the series' appeal.

Tom Howard
By:
Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

The championship has been pushing for a meeting with the series' drivers to discuss the future direction of the category following Thierry Neuville's comments in Portugal last month, when he declared the WRC needs to "change" to improve engagement with manufacturers, media and fans.

A meeting was initially tabled to take place at this weekend's Rally Sardinia but instead will happen in an online call after the rally next week. A host of WRC drivers and team representatives are expected to attend to share their ideas.

"I have a lot of ideas and I have shared some of my opinions. I think it is going to be interesting. It is a good call so I'm happy for that," Neuville told Motorsport.com.

"There has been some discussions already and I believe there are more lined up. Of course we will put a view across and see what happens," added Toyota's Elfyn Evans.

"There has been a lot of obvious changes that have been needed for a long time and nothing has happened. It is good to talk to about it but I think it is no secret that some changes are due."

M-Sport's Ott Tanak believes the championship has "big potential" but admits that it does require a strong vision for this to be realised.

"Obviously the drivers can force the situation and put some pressure on. We definitely care about our sport but clearly it needs someone with a strong vision to make the sport shine again," Tanak told Motorsport.com.

"It is clear that it is the best motorsport for the fans and the drivers. There is a lot to show and how to bring it to the fans it is up to them [the promoter and FIA]. There is big potential but we are not using it at the moment."

Pierre-Louis Loubet, Nicolas Gilsoul, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1

Pierre-Louis Loubet, Nicolas Gilsoul, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

M-Sport team principal Richard Millener, who has been among the most vocal about improving the championship's promotion, hopes the meeting will produce a series of key action points.

"It will be good to get the feedback of all the drivers combined," said Millener.

"Not everything is going to be possible. I'm sure there will be some crazy ideas and not everyone will agree, but if we can get all the ideas out there on the floor we can see what might work.

Read Also:

"A group of collective heads is better than nobody. I think the goal is to have a brainstorm and understand what the common goal is and come up with a set of goals.

"We can be guilty of sitting in our own circle and let things go by and complain that it is not good enough.

"They [the promoter] are listening so we have got to take the opportunity and provide the information we feel we want to see and the other teams want to see and the drivers want to see."

shares
comments

Inside the FIA’s bold mission to unearth the WRC stars of tomorrow

Suspension upgrade gives Tanak renewed hope in WRC Sardinia 
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Sordo explains peculiar WRC Rally Sardinia roll

Sordo explains peculiar WRC Rally Sardinia roll

WRC
Rally Italy

Sordo explains peculiar WRC Rally Sardinia roll Sordo explains peculiar WRC Rally Sardinia roll

WRC Sardinia: Ogier stuns to lead Lappi after gruelling Friday morning

WRC Sardinia: Ogier stuns to lead Lappi after gruelling Friday morning

WRC
Rally Italy

WRC Sardinia: Ogier stuns to lead Lappi after gruelling Friday morning WRC Sardinia: Ogier stuns to lead Lappi after gruelling Friday morning

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Portugal

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

Latest news

Sordo explains peculiar WRC Rally Sardinia roll

Sordo explains peculiar WRC Rally Sardinia roll

WRC WRC
Rally Italy

Sordo explains peculiar WRC Rally Sardinia roll Sordo explains peculiar WRC Rally Sardinia roll

F1 Spanish GP: Verstappen tops FP1 from Perez by 0.7s

F1 Spanish GP: Verstappen tops FP1 from Perez by 0.7s

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP

F1 Spanish GP: Verstappen tops FP1 from Perez by 0.7s F1 Spanish GP: Verstappen tops FP1 from Perez by 0.7s

Hughes: First FE podium "not too far" as McLaren targets race pace gains

Hughes: First FE podium "not too far" as McLaren targets race pace gains

FE Formula E
Jakarta ePrix I

Hughes: First FE podium "not too far" as McLaren targets race pace gains Hughes: First FE podium "not too far" as McLaren targets race pace gains

F1 live: Follow Spanish GP practice as it happens

F1 live: Follow Spanish GP practice as it happens

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP

F1 live: Follow Spanish GP practice as it happens F1 live: Follow Spanish GP practice as it happens

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Portugal
Tom Howard

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Croatia
Tom Howard

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Mexico
Tom Howard

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Sweden
Tom Howard

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Tom Howard

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Tom Howard

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

Prime
Prime
WRC
Tom Howard

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

Prime
Prime
WRC
Tom Howard

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe