Engine change dashes Tanak’s WRC Estonia victory hopes
Ott Tanak's Rally Estonia victory hopes have been severely dented following a five-minute penalty after M-Sport was forced to change the engine on his World Rally Championship challenger.
Tanak reported an engine issue with his Ford Puma after clocking the fastest time following the first pass of the 4.08km shakedown stage on Thursday morning.
The 2019 world champion was forced to be towed back to the service park to all his M-Sport team to investigate the problem.
M-Sport declared the problem to be a "fairly significant" issue which prompted the British squad to change the engine.
Teams are able to change engines under the WRC sporting regulations but the installation of a new power unit will incur a five-minute penalty, effectively ending Tanak's hopes of challenging for victory at his home round.
"We don't know exactly," said M-Sport team principal Richard Millener when asked to diagnose the issue.
"What we do know is it is fairly significant engine issue so we have no option but to change the engine which we can do by regulation but it will mean we will get a penalty before we start the rally.
"It is a really frustrating beginning to the rally and possibly the worst start we can have but that is the situation we find ourselves in.
"It will be a time penalty and regulations state that it will be five minutes, so that is going to put us at a serious disadvantage.
Ott Tanak, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team engine change
Photo by: Tom Howard
"We have got to switch focus and there is nothing we can change about what has happened. The focus will have to be on trying to salvage as much as possible from the event which will be very difficult obviously.
"The biggest disappointment is for Ott and for Martin [Jarveoja - co-driver] his team and I fully appreciate the situation in being in their home country and the expectation and the support from their home fans. There is nothing more frustrating about what is going on but we can't do much about it."
Millener revealed that it is unlikely the team will be able to carry out a thorough investigation into the problem until later this year due to the regulations.
"I would say it has surprised us," Millener added.
"Everything goes through its pre-event checks and everything is thoroughly checked and that was all passed and everything worked in the UK, so we are very surprised to see a problem very early on.
"But it is one of those things that we won't b able to look at for a considerable time as the engines are sealed for effectively the season. It is a tough one to swallow."
Tanak is expected to line up for this evening's opening stage which begins at 0805 BST.
Toyota driver and championship leader Kalle Rovanpera ultimately set the pace in shakedown by clocking a time in his fourth run that was 1.2s faster than Hyundai's Thierry Neuville. Hyundai team-mate Esapekka Lappi is third, a further 0.5s back.
Related video
Tanak: M-Sport "putting everything into" WRC title fight
Tanak: M-Sport "putting everything into" WRC title fight Tanak: M-Sport "putting everything into" WRC title fight
Tanak, Solberg boost WRC Estonia prep with victories
Tanak, Solberg boost WRC Estonia prep with victories Tanak, Solberg boost WRC Estonia prep with victories
Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion
Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion
Two-time Dakar winner to lead M-Sport’s Rally Raid debut
Two-time Dakar winner to lead M-Sport’s Rally Raid debut Two-time Dakar winner to lead M-Sport’s Rally Raid debut
Tanak: M-Sport has the data to tackle "big job" of developing Puma WRC
Tanak: M-Sport has the data to tackle "big job" of developing Puma WRC Tanak: M-Sport has the data to tackle "big job" of developing Puma WRC
Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect
Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect
Latest news
Prodrive P25 First Drive Review: Leveling up an icon
Prodrive P25 First Drive Review: Leveling up an icon Prodrive P25 First Drive Review: Leveling up an icon
Hungarian GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained
Hungarian GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained Hungarian GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained
WRC Estonia: Tanak wins opening stage, Evans and Lappi share lead
WRC Estonia: Tanak wins opening stage, Evans and Lappi share lead WRC Estonia: Tanak wins opening stage, Evans and Lappi share lead
Bobby Rahal admits Indy 500 stress “took a real toll on me”
Bobby Rahal admits Indy 500 stress “took a real toll on me” Bobby Rahal admits Indy 500 stress “took a real toll on me”
How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout
How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout
The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought
The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought
How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal
How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal
How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough
How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough
The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos
The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos
How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland
How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland
Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival
Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival
How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master
How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.