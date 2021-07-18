Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Rovanpera “could not have been better” on WRC Rally Estonia
WRC / Rally Estonia Stage report

Estonia WRC: Rovanpera extends lead to close in on victory

By:
, News editor

Kalle Rovanpera further extended his Rally Estonia lead over as Toyota star edged closer to a record-breaking maiden World Rally Championship victory.

Estonia WRC: Rovanpera extends lead to close in on victory

The 20-year-old Finn showed no signs of nerves as he cooly completed the opening three stages of the final day, opening his advantage over Hyundai’s Craig Breen to 54.2s.

Given his comfortable margin, Rovanpera seemingly only needs to complete the final three stages to become the youngest-ever WRC winner. 

"It feels good, but we just need to wait for the finish," said Rovanpera. “Anything can happen in rally so the plan is the same, just to enjoy the second loop also."

Local hero Ott Tanak and Thierry Neuville shared stage victories on the first two tests for Hyundai, before the latter took the spoils in the last test of the loop, the dress rehearsal of the rally-ending Power Stage.

As a result, Neuville closed to within 20.6s of Breen, while championship leader Sebastien Ogier occupied fourth comfortably ahead of Toyota teammate and title rival Elfyn Evans.

M-Sport Ford’s Teemu Suninen ended the loop sixth ahead of the fourth Hyundai of Pierre-Louis Loubet.     

Tanak started the final day where he left off on Saturday as he set the pace on the opening stage despite opening the road.

The Estonian was matched by teammate Neuville who punched in a solid time to share the stage win.

Leader Rovanpera took a sensible approach completing the first test of the day 1.8s slower, but his measured drive did in fact take time out of his nearest rival Breen.

M-Sport’s Gus Greensmith was lucky to reach the stage as another engine issue, this time spark plug related, resulted in the Brit checking in late for the stage, and he copped a two minute penalty in the process.

For the second stage in a row Tanak and Neuville shared the spoils after setting identical times on the penultimate run of the loop, a 11.72km blast through Elva.

Rovnapera held his nerve and again extended his lead over Breen by another 3.2s despite driving in a relative cruise mode.

Ogier and Evans continued to hold station in fourth and fifth overall respectively. 

Neuville completed a perfect practice run of the technical Tartu Vald stage that will act as the Power Stage. The Belgian took the honours by 0.1s from Ogier, while Evans was third 2.5s further back.

Breen was 0.2s faster than rally leader Rovanpera as the pair came through the loop of stages unscathed.

In WRC2, Mads Ostberg continued his charge to reel in leader Andreas Mikkelsen, ending the loop only 17.2s adrift.

The field will complete second run through the trio of stages to conclude the rally. 

shares
comments

Related video

Rovanpera “could not have been better” on WRC Rally Estonia

Previous article

Rovanpera “could not have been better” on WRC Rally Estonia
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

British GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton in F1 sprint qualifying

15 h
2
Formula 1

Russell explains how he made a "massive step" to reach Q3

3
WEC

Ginetta won't continue factory WEC effort into 2021

4
Formula 1

The successes and warning signs from F1's first sprint race

12 h
5
Formula 1

The story behind F1's most iconic refuelling picture

Latest news
Estonia WRC: Rovanpera extends lead to close in on victory
WRC

Estonia WRC: Rovanpera extends lead to close in on victory

59m
Rovanpera “could not have been better” on WRC Rally Estonia
Video Inside
WRC

Rovanpera “could not have been better” on WRC Rally Estonia

10 h
WRC Estonia: Rovanpera pulls clear as recovering Tanak impresses
Video Inside
WRC

WRC Estonia: Rovanpera pulls clear as recovering Tanak impresses

13 h
WRC Estonia: Evans missing 100% confidence to "compete"
Video Inside
WRC

WRC Estonia: Evans missing 100% confidence to "compete"

20 h
Estonia WRC: Rapid Rovanpera surges into comfortable lead
WRC

Estonia WRC: Rapid Rovanpera surges into comfortable lead

22 h
Latest videos
Rally Estonia: Saturday Afternoon Highlights 01:52
WRC
13 h

Rally Estonia: Saturday Afternoon Highlights

Rally Estonia: Saturday Morning Highlights 01:50
WRC
20 h

Rally Estonia: Saturday Morning Highlights

WRC: Tanak’s hopes of a home win at Rally Estonia ended by a crash 00:57
WRC
Jul 16, 2021

WRC: Tanak’s hopes of a home win at Rally Estonia ended by a crash

Rally Estonia: Friday Morning Highlights 01:51
WRC
Jul 16, 2021

Rally Estonia: Friday Morning Highlights

WRC: Rovanpera wins Super Special to put Toyota on top in Estonia 00:51
WRC
Jul 16, 2021

WRC: Rovanpera wins Super Special to put Toyota on top in Estonia

Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Rovanpera “could not have been better” on WRC Rally Estonia Rally Estonia
Video Inside
WRC

Rovanpera “could not have been better” on WRC Rally Estonia

WRC Estonia: Rovanpera pulls clear as recovering Tanak impresses Rally Estonia
Video Inside
WRC

WRC Estonia: Rovanpera pulls clear as recovering Tanak impresses

How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale Rally Kenya Prime
WRC

How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale

Trending Today

British GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton in F1 sprint qualifying
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

British GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton in F1 sprint qualifying

Russell explains how he made a "massive step" to reach Q3
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell explains how he made a "massive step" to reach Q3

Ginetta won't continue factory WEC effort into 2021
WEC WEC

Ginetta won't continue factory WEC effort into 2021

The successes and warning signs from F1's first sprint race
Formula 1 Formula 1

The successes and warning signs from F1's first sprint race

The story behind F1's most iconic refuelling picture
Formula 1 Formula 1

The story behind F1's most iconic refuelling picture

Gallery: Longest points-scoring streaks in F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gallery: Longest points-scoring streaks in F1

F1 to ban tyre blankets, use 18" wheels in 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 to ban tyre blankets, use 18" wheels in 2021

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale Prime

How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale

The World Rally Championship’s delayed return to the Safari Rally was always set throw up some surprises, but aside from a spirited showing by Thierry Neuville it became another painful event for Hyundai in 2021. Once again it was Sebastien Ogier who took full advantage as he completed a stunning comeback drive

WRC
Jun 28, 2021
Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win Prime

Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win

The Safari Rally returns to the World Rally Championship this weekend for the first time since 2002 - when crowd favourite Colin McRae set aside the maximum attack style for which he was renowned to deliver a textbook third win.

WRC
Jun 23, 2021
How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2 Prime

How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2

For the second WRC gravel rally in a row, a promising Friday for Hyundai turned into desolation as Toyota gratefully picked up the pieces. This time it was championship leader Sebastien Ogier who took full advantage after Ott Tanak and Dani Sordo retired to score a memorable victory, having swept the road on the first two days

WRC
Jun 7, 2021
Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel Prime

Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel

Hyundai Motorsport boss Andrea Adamo was vocal in his criticism of his team's tyre choices on Rally Croatia and declared that he "had better move my ass and solve it". Doing so will be vital to getting Hyundai's 2021 WRC title hopes back on track, but finding the root of the problem won't be the work of a moment

WRC
Apr 28, 2021
How Ogier survived road crash drama to triumph in Croatia Prime

How Ogier survived road crash drama to triumph in Croatia

Sebastien Ogier was already in an incredibly tight fight at Rally Croatia before a surprise collision with public road traffic at the start of the final day. But the defending champion held his nerve to take a narrow victory and create further World Rally Championship history

WRC
Apr 26, 2021
Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads Prime

Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads

With all three major manufacturers committing to the World Rally Championship’s hybrid era from 2022, the future of the series is assured for now, but it could lead to trickier twists and turns further down the road

WRC
Apr 1, 2021
How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally Prime

How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally

Ott Tanak made up for a disastrous Monte Carlo Rally by leading all the way on the snow-kissed stages of the Arctic Rally Finland and in the process hit back at an event Toyota had been expected to dominate…

WRC
Mar 1, 2021
What to look out for in the 2021 WRC Prime

What to look out for in the 2021 WRC

As the 2021 World Rally Championship prepares to launch amid tight COVID-19 restrictions in Monte Carlo, here are the eight things unrelated to the pandemic that you should keep an eye on this year

WRC
Jan 21, 2021

Latest news

Estonia WRC: Rovanpera extends lead to close in on victory
WRC WRC

Estonia WRC: Rovanpera extends lead to close in on victory

Rovanpera “could not have been better” on WRC Rally Estonia
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Rovanpera “could not have been better” on WRC Rally Estonia

WRC Estonia: Rovanpera pulls clear as recovering Tanak impresses
Video Inside
WRC WRC

WRC Estonia: Rovanpera pulls clear as recovering Tanak impresses

WRC Estonia: Evans missing 100% confidence to "compete"
Video Inside
WRC WRC

WRC Estonia: Evans missing 100% confidence to "compete"

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.