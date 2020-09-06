Estonia WRC: Tanak revitalises title bid with home win
Hyundai driver Ott Tanak scored victory in his home WRC event in Estonia to revitalise his title bid heading into the final three rounds of the season.
Reigning champion Tanak finished 22.2 seconds of Hyundai stablemate Craig Breen to notch up his first win with the Korean manufacturer, while points leader Sebastien Ogier was a further 4.7s back in third place for Toyota.
Helped by three bonus points for the third-fastest time in the Power Stage, It means Tanak is now within 13 points of Ogier's lead with only Rally Turkey, Rally Italy and the Ypres Rally left on the 2020 WRC schedule.
Ogier has a buffer of nine points over Toyota teammate Elfyn Evans was second-fastest on the Power Stage and fourth overall. Power Stage winner Kalle Rovanpera completed the top five.
Full report to follow
Rally results (top 10):
|Cla
|Driver/Codriver
|Car
|Class
|Total Time
|Gap
|1
| Ott Tanak
Martin Jarveoja
|Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC
|RC1
|1:59'53.600
|2
| Craig Breen
Paul Nagle
|Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC
|RC1
|2:00'15.800
|22.200
|3
| Sébastien Ogier
Julien Ingrassia
|Toyota Yaris WRC
|RC1
|2:00'20.500
|26.900
|4
| Elfyn Evans
Scott Martin
|Toyota Yaris WRC
|RC1
|2:00'35.500
|41.900
|5
| Kalle Rovanperä
Jonne Halttunen
|Toyota Yaris WRC
|RC1
|2:01'12.300
|1'18.700
|6
| Teemu Suninen
Jarmo Lehtinen
|Ford Fiesta WRC
|RC1
|2:02'33.200
|2'39.600
|7
| Esapekka Lappi
Janne Ferm
|Ford Fiesta WRC
|RC1
|2:02'45.600
|2'52.000
|8
| Gus Greensmith
Elliott Edmondson
|Ford Fiesta WRC
|RC1
|2:04'47.400
|4'53.800
|9
| Oliver Solberg
Aaron Johnston
|Volkswagen Polo GTI R5
|RC2
|2:07'32.200
|7'38.600
|10
| Mads Ostberg
Torstein Eriksen
|Citroën C3 R5
|RC2
|2:08'10.900
|8'17.300
|View full results
About this article
|Series
|WRC
|Event
|Rally Estonia
|Drivers
|Ott Tanak
|Teams
|Hyundai Motorsport
