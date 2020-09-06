Top events
WRC / Rally Estonia / Leg report

Estonia WRC: Tanak revitalises title bid with home win

Hyundai driver Ott Tanak scored victory in his home WRC event in Estonia to revitalise his title bid heading into the final three rounds of the season.

Reigning champion Tanak finished 22.2 seconds of Hyundai stablemate Craig Breen to notch up his first win with the Korean manufacturer, while points leader Sebastien Ogier was a further 4.7s back in third place for Toyota.

Helped by three bonus points for the third-fastest time in the Power Stage, It means Tanak is now within 13 points of Ogier's lead with only Rally Turkey, Rally Italy and the Ypres Rally left on the 2020 WRC schedule.

Ogier has a buffer of nine points over Toyota teammate Elfyn Evans was second-fastest on the Power Stage and fourth overall. Power Stage winner Kalle Rovanpera completed the top five.

Full report to follow

Rally results (top 10):

Cla Driver/Codriver Car Class Total Time Gap
1 Estonia Ott Tanak
Estonia Martin Jarveoja
Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC RC1 1:59'53.600
2 Ireland Craig Breen
Ireland Paul Nagle
Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC RC1 2:00'15.800 22.200
3 France Sébastien Ogier
France Julien Ingrassia
Toyota Yaris WRC RC1 2:00'20.500 26.900
4 United Kingdom Elfyn Evans
United Kingdom Scott Martin
Toyota Yaris WRC RC1 2:00'35.500 41.900
5 Finland Kalle Rovanperä
Finland Jonne Halttunen
Toyota Yaris WRC RC1 2:01'12.300 1'18.700
6 Finland Teemu Suninen
Finland Jarmo Lehtinen
Ford Fiesta WRC RC1 2:02'33.200 2'39.600
7 Finland Esapekka Lappi
Finland Janne Ferm
Ford Fiesta WRC RC1 2:02'45.600 2'52.000
8 United Kingdom Gus Greensmith
United Kingdom Elliott Edmondson
Ford Fiesta WRC RC1 2:04'47.400 4'53.800
9 Norway Oliver Solberg
Aaron Johnston
Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 RC2 2:07'32.200 7'38.600
10 Norway Mads Ostberg
Norway Torstein Eriksen
Citroën C3 R5 RC2 2:08'10.900 8'17.300
Series WRC
Event Rally Estonia
Drivers Ott Tanak
Teams Hyundai Motorsport

