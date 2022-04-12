Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Rovanpera to conduct first WRC Pirelli in-season tyre test
WRC / Rally Croatia News

Evans 'can't afford too many more mistakes' in WRC title bid

Elfyn Evans says he "cannot afford too many more mistakes" as he looks to ignite his World Rally Championship campaign when the series resumes in Croatia next week.

Tom Howard
By:
, News editor
Evans 'can't afford too many more mistakes' in WRC title bid
Listen to this article

The Toyota driver has endured a difficult start to the WRC's new hybrid era sitting 13th in the championship standings after scoring four points from the opening two rallies in Monte Carlo and Sweden.

Evans, who finished runner-up to Sebastian Ogier in the last two WRC seasons, was on course for a podium in Monte Carlo when he clipped an embankment, ending any hopes of a solid points haul.

The Welshman was locked in a battle with teammate Kalle Rovanpera for victory at Rally Sweden in February before his event unfolded when he was hit with a penalty for a wild finish to Saturday's final stage. He then crashed out on Sunday morning and was unable to rejoin for rally ending the power stage after his GR Yaris suffered a hybrid failure.

Heading into next week's Rally Croatia, Evans is eager to kick-start his season to breath life into his championship aspirations.

The 33-year-old has form on Croatia's asphalt roads after finishing second on the event's WRC debut last year, losing the win by 0.6s to Ogier.

"Of course it has not been the start of the year we wanted by a long way, so we need to get off to a strong start in Croatia," said Evans, who is 42 points behind championship leader Rovanpera.

"It is not going to be an easy rally, we will focus on doing the best we can and see if we can come away with some good points.

"We have to look forward but we also know that we cannot afford too many other mistakes, that is quite clear. You have to focus on the performance ahead of us and driving it as well as possible.

"It is true that the rally last year for us was a good one. I think there were certain loops perhaps where we struggled where we made some set up changes that didn't quite suit us.

"We can try to learn from that now and make sure we have cars that are suitable for the conditions and have a strong run."

Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Last week Evans joined the Toyota squad for a pre-event test in Croatia to run through a detailed test programme, revealing that the development of the new GR Yaris is progressing on tarmac.

Read Also:

"It was nice to be back in the car, it has been a long break," he added.

"We had a quick test on gravel but it is nice to be back on tarmac and so far we have been working through some options. It has been a particularly slippy road which is like what we will have at Rally Croatia. It is a good place to do some work.

"I think everything is starting to feel a bit more normal now with these new cars but of course we want to continue improving.

"We have been working through some options, some positive some not so, but that is part of testing. It is nice to see some progress coming."

Rally Croatia begins with shakedown next Thursday.

shares
comments

Related video

Rovanpera to conduct first WRC Pirelli in-season tyre test
Previous article

Rovanpera to conduct first WRC Pirelli in-season tyre test

Load comments
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Rovanpera to conduct first WRC Pirelli in-season tyre test
WRC

Rovanpera to conduct first WRC Pirelli in-season tyre test

Solberg: WRC podium possible after confidence-boosting Sweden
WRC

Solberg: WRC podium possible after confidence-boosting Sweden

The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer Prime
WRC

The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer

Elfyn Evans More from
Elfyn Evans
Hybrid issue forced Evans to retire after Rally Sweden crash Rally Sweden
Video Inside
WRC

Hybrid issue forced Evans to retire after Rally Sweden crash

WRC Sweden: Evans crashes out after receiving time penalty Rally Sweden
WRC

WRC Sweden: Evans crashes out after receiving time penalty

Evans on the talking points of WRC 2021 Prime
WRC

Evans on the talking points of WRC 2021

Latest news

Evans 'can't afford too many more mistakes' in WRC title bid
WRC WRC

Evans 'can't afford too many more mistakes' in WRC title bid

Rovanpera to conduct first WRC Pirelli in-season tyre test
WRC WRC

Rovanpera to conduct first WRC Pirelli in-season tyre test

Solberg: WRC podium possible after confidence-boosting Sweden
WRC WRC

Solberg: WRC podium possible after confidence-boosting Sweden

Breen to contest Sanremo Rally as WRC Croatia warm-up
WRC WRC

Breen to contest Sanremo Rally as WRC Croatia warm-up

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer Prime

The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer

Taking his first step into the Junior World Rally Championship category, McRae Kimathi - named after 1995 world champion Colin - found himself in the unfamiliar climes of Sweden's snow and ice. Having impressed, Kimathi hopes to blaze a trail to the top level of WRC and help other African drivers to step onto the ladder

WRC
Mar 8, 2022
How Rovanpera grabbed the Rally Sweden spotlight Prime

How Rovanpera grabbed the Rally Sweden spotlight

After a blockbuster opening act to the new era of the World Rally Championship with the battle of the Sebastiens at Monte Carlo, Rally Sweden would be the first chance to assess the next superstar of rallying. While teething issues with the new hybrid power thwarted some of the cast, Kalle Rovanpera’s display gave him headline billing

WRC
Feb 28, 2022
The "painful" journey behind the WRC's generational tech innovation Prime

The "painful" journey behind the WRC's generational tech innovation

As the company selected to provide the hybrid kits for the 2022 World Rally Championship, the pressure was on Compact Dynamics at the Monte Carlo season opener. Needing to treat all three manufacturers equally, it wasn't a straightforward process, but its first big test was a resounding success that bodes well for the future.

WRC
Feb 25, 2022
The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption Prime

The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption

He appeared poised to become the World Rally Championship’s new bright young star five years ago, but Esapekka Lappi's fortunes since his 2017 breakthrough win offer a cautionary tale of how the tables can turn. Now having rebuilt his career, the Finn is determined to make the most of his second shot at the big time with Toyota.

WRC
Feb 23, 2022
The snowball effect behind Hyundai's WRC Rally1 false start Prime

The snowball effect behind Hyundai's WRC Rally1 false start

Hyundai was left lagging behind its World Rally Championship rivals at the 2022 season-opener in Monte Carlo, with only one of its new hybrid-equipped machines reaching the finish. That's the result of multiple setbacks one after another during the winter that mean it has work to do to catch up with M-Sport Ford and Toyota

WRC
Feb 7, 2022
Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start Prime

Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start

OPINION: Any lingering concerns about the new-for-2022 Rally1 hybrid cars were dispelled by a blockbuster opening round to the World Rally Championship in Monte Carlo. The duel between Sebastien Loeb and Sebastien Ogier created a perfect feel-good story that will carry the series forward into its new era.

WRC
Jan 27, 2022
How Monte masters stole the show as WRC's hybrid era blasted off Prime

How Monte masters stole the show as WRC's hybrid era blasted off

The new Rally1 hybrid cars made their competition debuts in Monte Carlo, but it was two semi-retired drivers who took centre stage in a thrilling battle between two of the World Rally Championship's most successful names. Here's how Sebastien Loeb completed a remarkable return on his M-Sport debut by beating reigning champion Sebastien Ogier

WRC
Jan 24, 2022
The WRC heirs scrapping to assume Ogier's throne in 2022 Prime

The WRC heirs scrapping to assume Ogier's throne in 2022

Eight-time World Rally Championship king Sebastien Ogier has abdicated (well, gone part-time) in 2022, meaning for just the second time in the past decade we will have a different champion this year. We pick out the drivers gunning to take his place and take over the mantle as the WRC's new ruler

WRC
Jan 20, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.