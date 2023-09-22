Subscribe
Evans co-driver Scott Martin lands WRC Commission role

Toyota World Rally Championship co-driver Scott Martin will take up a new position on the WRC Commission to represent competitors in discussions regarding the championship’s future direction.

Tom Howard
By:
Podium: Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

As reported earlier this month, the FIA ad WRC Promoter had asked WRC drivers to nominate a representative to join the WRC Commission to offer competitors a voice and feedback on key topics and possible regulation changes.

The decision to create this new position has come in response to criticism from drivers and teams this year over concerns that championship’s appeal is diminishing.

This has since triggered the WRC Promoter and FIA to consult with drivers and resulted in a raft of proposals to improve the championship - some of which that could be introduced next year - that were discussed in Friday’s commission meeting.

The meeting was also observed by Martin, co-driver to Toyota’s Elfyn Evans, having been nominated to represent WRC competitors.

The experienced co-driver offers a wealth of experience to the decision making process having made 172 WRC starts, claiming six wins. Martin has also co-driven for the late Craig Breen and former M-Sport driver Matthew Wilson.

“My name was put forward and I have agreed to it and I’m looking forward to it," Martin told Autosport.

“As competitors we have asked for something like this. We feel like we maybe should be involved in some of the discussions, because I’m sure some of us have got some good ideas.

“There is also is a lot of young drivers coming through that have some good ideas, but I think we all felt that we would like to have our voices heard.

“The FIA and WRC Promoter have created this opportunity and it is a honour to take it on, it is the first of its kind in our sport. I will do the best I can.

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: Toyota Racing

“We have already had the first meeting this morning and there is topics where they could find out exactly what it is like for a competitor in certain situations.

“[FIA and WRC Promoter] immediately saw that this could be good to get instant feedback in the room, instead of coming from one meeting and having to to go to the next on before having feedback.”

Martin joins the WRC Commission having previously earned a driver representative position on the FIA’s Closed Road Commission, a role the 41-year-old believes will prove to be beneficial for his new position.

“That [Closed Road Commission] has given me a bit of confidence and I feel like I’m ready for it because of that commission that I have already been part of,” he added.

“It has taught me a lot about the processes behind some of the decisions. I feel a bit more prepared.

“This role is something I have enjoyed doing, I have seen results from that and see the decisions come out the other end.

Read Also:

“I would say this is a step in the right direction and we have a good feeling as competitors. I think there are bigger things to sort out, but this a small step in the right direction for everyone.

“I’m not going to come in and change the world. I just think as a sport and as a group, ultimately our one goal is to make the sport as successful as we can and as exciting as we can.

“The competitors have good ideas and ways that can help steer some of the decisions.”

