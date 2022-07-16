Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / WRC Estonia: Untouchable Rovanpera storms to commanding lead Next / Hyundai using Rally Estonia as test session for Rally Finland
WRC / Rally Estonia News

Evans had "no answer" to Rovanpera's WRC Estonia pace

Toyota’s Elfyn Evans says he had “no answer” to Kalle Rovanpera’s blistering pace at Rally Estonia as he watched his team-mate surge into a comfortable lead.

Tom Howard
By:
, News editor
Translated by:
Charles Bradley
Evans had "no answer" to Rovanpera's WRC Estonia pace
Listen to this article

The World Rally Championship runner-up from the past two seasons started Saturday 11.7s adrift of Rovanpera, after losing a 10.9s rally lead when heavy rain arrived in Friday’s last stage.

Evans took a nibble out of the Finn’s lead on Saturday morning before Rovanpera stepped up his pace in changeable weather to win seven consecutive stages, opening up a 29.1s lead heading into Sunday.

The Welshman says he was unable to summon the required response leaving him facing a tall order to overhaul the 21-year-old Rovanpera to score a first win of the season.

“Realistically, now there's quite a big gap," said Evans. “In this rally you need to be consistently chipping in the times and to be fair to Kalle, I've had no answer this afternoon - and even all day, to be fair. He's done very well so far.

“I think it has been a pretty hot pace to be fair, but of course Kalle has had the edge especially this afternoon, he has had a really good day and was difficult to follow to be fair.

“I think he is in a position with more to lose than I am, but he is going for it so I think he has driven well. My rhythm was the rhythm we had. The risk tapered off a bit as the conditions got worse and the gaps started to open up.

“The day has still been okay but you are never happy when your team-mate is in front.”

Kalle Rovanpera, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Kalle Rovanpera, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Asked if Rovanpera’s impressive form, that has so far delivered four wins from six rounds, has come as a surprise, Evans said: “I think we have seen his speed right for day dot when he first came into the championship and if you remember back to that rally in Sweden [2020] he was on the podium straight away.

“The speed is no surprise but of course what he has been able to do with a couple of years [of] experience is bring this consistency to every round. It is not a surprise.”

Reflecting on near-perfect day, rally leader Rovanpera felt he drove “quite well” across the nine stages revealing that he elected to take a measured approach given the tricky conditions.

“Of course it was a nice day overall, and the afternoon was great for us,” said Rovanpera. "I felt we were driving well and pushing quite hard all the time but still managing the risk a bit and not pushing in the rough places. I think we did quite well.

“I wouldn’t really say there is much pace left, but in a way it is not about pushing the limit all the time. I can manage the speed in the rough places. I don’t need to push the car in the rough places, and of course everywhere else we go flat out.”

Rally Estonia will conclude on Sunday after a further six stages.

shares
comments

Related video

WRC Estonia: Untouchable Rovanpera storms to commanding lead
Previous article

WRC Estonia: Untouchable Rovanpera storms to commanding lead
Next article

Hyundai using Rally Estonia as test session for Rally Finland

Hyundai using Rally Estonia as test session for Rally Finland
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Tanak fined for not wearing WRC podium cap at Rally Estonia Rally Estonia
WRC

Tanak fined for not wearing WRC podium cap at Rally Estonia

Latvala: Rovanpera "on another planet" in WRC Rally Estonia Rally Estonia
WRC

Latvala: Rovanpera "on another planet" in WRC Rally Estonia

How the WRC captures its stunning visuals Rally Kenya Prime
WRC

How the WRC captures its stunning visuals

Latest news

Tanak fined for not wearing WRC podium cap at Rally Estonia
WRC WRC

Tanak fined for not wearing WRC podium cap at Rally Estonia

Ott Tanak has been fined for failing to wear a Pirelli branded cap issued by the World Rally Championship during Rally Estonia’s post-event proceedings.

Latvala: Rovanpera "on another planet" in WRC Rally Estonia
WRC WRC

Latvala: Rovanpera "on another planet" in WRC Rally Estonia

Kalle Rovanpera was “on another planet” on his way to a dominant Rally Estonia victory, according to Toyota World Rally Championship boss Jari-Matti Latvala.

WRC Estonia: Rovanpera delivers masterclass to claim fifth 2022 win
WRC WRC

WRC Estonia: Rovanpera delivers masterclass to claim fifth 2022 win

Kalle Rovanpera clinched a fifth win from seven World Rally Championship rounds with a masterclass display to defeat Toyota teammate Elfyn Evans at Rally Estonia.

WRC Estonia: Rovanpera continues charge, M-Sport suffers double retirement
WRC WRC

WRC Estonia: Rovanpera continues charge, M-Sport suffers double retirement

Kalle Rovanpera extended his lead over Elfyn Evans as the World Rally Championship points leader closed in on victory at Rally Estonia on Sunday morning.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How the WRC captures its stunning visuals Prime

How the WRC captures its stunning visuals

Whether it’s the mountains of Monte Carlo, the snow of Sweden or the Kenya Savannah, the World Rally Championship is able to beam some of motorsport’s most spectacular footage to television screens while operating in the harshest of environments. Motorsport.com went behind the scenes to unearth the secrets that make this logistical challenge possible

WRC
Jul 7, 2022
Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally Prime

Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally

OPINION: A source of national pride in Kenya, the Safari Rally is also a sporting, cultural and economic phenomenon. And as last weekend's World Rally Championship round reminded us, it's a key driver in establishing Africa’s place in world motorsport.

WRC
Jun 29, 2022
How Kalle Rovanpera tamed a wild WRC Safari Rally in Kenya Prime

How Kalle Rovanpera tamed a wild WRC Safari Rally in Kenya

The Safari Rally acted as a brutal test of driver and car resolve as multiple retirements opened the path for a historic Toyota 1-2-3-4 triumph, headed by star Kalle Rovanpera. But keeping things clean was only half of the challenge, as a well-timed charge when conditions worsened allowed the Finn to take control

WRC
Jun 27, 2022
How Tanak turned the tables to deliver Hyundai a timely WRC triumph Prime

How Tanak turned the tables to deliver Hyundai a timely WRC triumph

The 2019 champion has been a bit-part player recently, but Ott Tanak ended a 15-month drought in fine style with a dominant win in Sardinia. On a weekend when championship leader Kalle Rovanpera struggled with cleaning the road, his Hyundai rival has made his belated arrival into the title race and given cause for those predicting a walkover from the Toyota star to pause

WRC
Jun 6, 2022
The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera Prime

The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera

Kalle Rovanpera’s 2022 World Rally Championship displays have been spectacular, with the Toyota driver benefitting from a secret weapon in his crew to win two of the opening three rallies. But while the former challenger to Sebastien Loeb won’t take credit for his fellow Finn's performances, a key bond has been formed which could prove key to Rovanpera’s title charge

WRC
Apr 29, 2022
How Rovanpera's Croatia turnaround sent a message to his WRC rivals Prime

How Rovanpera's Croatia turnaround sent a message to his WRC rivals

After a dominating Rally Croatia, a wrong tyre choice on the final day looked to have undone all Kalle Rovanpera's hard work and left him with a mountain to climb heading into the power stage. That he emerged the winner all the same has surely quelled any lingering doubts that the Finn is the man to beat in the 2022 WRC

WRC
Apr 25, 2022
How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021 Prime

How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021

It's fair to say 2021 was a year to forget for Pierre-Louis Loubet. A maiden full World Rally Championship season offered hope but soon turned into a nightmare that ended in hospital, after being hit by a car in a road traffic accident. Now handed a lifeline by M-Sport, the Frenchman is desperate to rebuild his career

WRC
Apr 20, 2022
Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect Prime

Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect

The drivers get the glare of attention, but it’s the mechanics who are key to the operation of any World Rally Championship car. Motorsport.com donned a set of overalls and joined M-Sport on a Belgian national rally event to get an inside look into the life of a rally mechanic.

WRC
Apr 17, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.