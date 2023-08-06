Evans: “Quite mad” to match Finnish WRC greats Vatanen and Salonen
Elfyn Evans says it is “quite mad” to match World Rally Championship legends Ari Vatanen and Timo Salonen for Rally Finland victories following a second triumph at the iconic event.
Evans produced one of his most dominant displays of his WRC career to clinch a sixth career victory at one of the world’s most revered rallies.
The Toyota driver’s 39.1s win over Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville ensured the Welshman is now the most successful British driver in the event’s 72-year history, with this win arriving after his 2021 success.
The result means Evans matches Finnish world champions Vatanen (1981, 1984) and Salonen (1985-86) for wins at their home rally. Evans is also among a select group of three drivers heralding from outside of Scandinavia to win Rally Finland more than once, joining three-time winners Sebastian Loeb and Ott Tanak.
Sebastien Ogier, Carlos Sainz, Didier Auriol, Markko Martin and Kris Meeke have each triumphed once.
“It is quite mad when you think of it like that,” Evans told Motorsport.com when reacting to the magnitude of his victory in terms of WRC history.
“It is quite a cool thing to have [being the most successful British driver in Finland], but it doesn’t change anything either in a way. I’m sure one day I will look back and be proud.“
He added: “It has been a great weekend, we have had a really nice feeling in the car and with that came the stage times quite naturally. It is obviously a great feeling to win here for the second time."
Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images
While the victory has earned Evans a special place in Rally Finland history, it has also ignited the WRC title race after championship leader Kalle Rovanpera suffered his first retirement of the season following a spectacular roll on stage eight.
Evans’ run to victory, boosted by a Power Stage win, has cut Rovanpera’s lead to 25 points with four rounds of the season remaining.
“It is true that it is still quite a big gap to Kalle in front and he is on great form,” he said.
“But of course we are here to challenge for the championship, and of course now there is a lot more light at the end of the tunnel compared to when we headed in here.
“It is unfortunate what happened to Kalle. I think he was quite unlucky and you never like to see that, especially in such a fast place.
“In terms of the championship, it is more on now and we will look forward to fighting for the rest of the year.”
Evans: WRC Portugal victory not impossible despite road position
Evans: WRC Portugal victory not impossible despite road position Evans: WRC Portugal victory not impossible despite road position
Breakthrough WRC win leaves Evans with mixed emotions
Breakthrough WRC win leaves Evans with mixed emotions Breakthrough WRC win leaves Evans with mixed emotions
Evans on the talking points of WRC 2021
Evans on the talking points of WRC 2021 Evans on the talking points of WRC 2021
Latest news
10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP British GP
10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP British GP 10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP British GP
"Bandwagon" F1 teams prompted collapse of Williams capex push, says Wolff
"Bandwagon" F1 teams prompted collapse of Williams capex push, says Wolff "Bandwagon" F1 teams prompted collapse of Williams capex push, says Wolff
Klimenko key to shock Brown switch
Klimenko key to shock Brown switch Klimenko key to shock Brown switch
Quartararo says Marini MotoGP British GP tangle "not even a mistake"
Quartararo says Marini MotoGP British GP tangle "not even a mistake" Quartararo says Marini MotoGP British GP tangle "not even a mistake"
How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination
How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination
How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout
How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout
The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought
The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought
How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal
How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal
How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough
How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough
The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos
The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos
How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland
How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland
Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival
Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.