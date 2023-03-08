Subscribe
Previous / M-Sport boss Malcolm Wilson drives WRC Rally1 Ford Puma
WRC News

FIA introduces rule to make WRC Rally1 cars louder in EV mode

The FIA has introduced a new regulation mandating that World Rally Championship Rally1 hybrid cars must be louder when electric mode is engaged.

Tom Howard
By:
FIA introduces rule to make WRC Rally1 cars louder in EV mode
Listen to this article

Following a a discussion during last week’s World Motor Sport Council in Bahrain, the world motorsport governing body has ratified a new rule which will be enforced from 1 May.

The new regulation will require WRC teams Toyota, Hyundai and M-Sport-Ford to fit a sound module to their respective cars, which must produce a minimum of 80dB of sound in an open area at two metres from the front and from the rear of the vehicle, and at a one metre height from ground level.

The sound module will activate when EV mode is engaged and will shut down when the vehicle speed is higher than 30km/h.

The WRC introduced its new Rally1 hybrid cars, powered by 100% sustainable fuel, last year as the championship made its first step towards a more sustainable and environmentally friendly future.

As part of the regulations, the cars, each fitted with a 100kW electric motor, designed by Compact Dynamics, are required to run using only EV mode in and around the service park.

Drivers are also forced to run in electric mode during designated HEV zones in rallies located on road sections, a move designed to cut noise pollution and reduce the disruption when cars pass through towns and villages on their way to stages.

It is understood the change to the regulations has been made for safety reasons. Following the relaxation of Covid-19 protocols, service parks now feature more people walking in and around the cars. The matter of car noise when EV mode is engaged was however raised in a media briefing at the Monte Carlo Rally in January.

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Rally Portugal (11-14 May) will be the first round where the new rule will be enforced.

The World Rally Championship heads to Mexico next week for its first gravel round of the season, before returning to Europe in April for Rally Croatia ahead of the visit to Portugal.

Ott Tanak currently leads the standings ahead of 2022 champion Kalle Rovanpera, with Thierry Neuville in third.

Tanak won last time out in Sweden, with Sebastian Ogier having claimed victory at the season-opening Rally Monte Carlo.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

M-Sport boss Malcolm Wilson drives WRC Rally1 Ford Puma
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Loeb won't defend Extreme E title with Lewis Hamilton's X44 team

Loeb won't defend Extreme E title with Lewis Hamilton's X44 team

Extreme E

Loeb won't defend Extreme E title with Lewis Hamilton's X44 team Loeb won't defend Extreme E title with Lewis Hamilton's X44 team

M-Sport boss Malcolm Wilson drives WRC Rally1 Ford Puma

M-Sport boss Malcolm Wilson drives WRC Rally1 Ford Puma

WRC

M-Sport boss Malcolm Wilson drives WRC Rally1 Ford Puma M-Sport boss Malcolm Wilson drives WRC Rally1 Ford Puma

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Sweden

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Latest news

Martinsville removing and preserving wall from Chastain wall-ride

Martinsville removing and preserving wall from Chastain wall-ride

NAS NASCAR Cup

Martinsville removing and preserving wall from Chastain wall-ride Martinsville removing and preserving wall from Chastain wall-ride

Morbidelli: Riders “need to be a chameleon” to win MotoGP title now

Morbidelli: Riders “need to be a chameleon” to win MotoGP title now

MGP MotoGP

Morbidelli: Riders “need to be a chameleon” to win MotoGP title now Morbidelli: Riders “need to be a chameleon” to win MotoGP title now

Alonso still getting used to Aston Martin F1 car's steering quirks

Alonso still getting used to Aston Martin F1 car's steering quirks

F1 Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Alonso still getting used to Aston Martin F1 car's steering quirks Alonso still getting used to Aston Martin F1 car's steering quirks

Keating adapts to unique technique necessary for pace in Corvette

Keating adapts to unique technique necessary for pace in Corvette

WEC WEC

Keating adapts to unique technique necessary for pace in Corvette Keating adapts to unique technique necessary for pace in Corvette

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Sweden
Tom Howard

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Tom Howard

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Tom Howard

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

Prime
Prime
WRC
Tom Howard

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

Prime
Prime
WRC
Tom Howard

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown

The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown

Prime
Prime
WRC
Tom Howard

The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown

Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title

Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title

Prime
Prime
WRC
Tom Howard

Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title

From F1 to WRC: Why Hyundai's new boss could be an inspired signing

From F1 to WRC: Why Hyundai's new boss could be an inspired signing

Prime
Prime
WRC
Tom Howard

From F1 to WRC: Why Hyundai's new boss could be an inspired signing From F1 to WRC: Why Hyundai's new boss could be an inspired signing

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.