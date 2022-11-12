Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / WRC Japan: Neuville overhauls Evans to take lead into final day Next / Toyota reveals Rally2 concept car at Rally Japan
WRC / Rally Japan News

FIA satisfied Rally Japan can continue after safety protocol breach

The FIA is satisfied Rally Japan can continue in a safe manner following a breach of safety protocols that resulted in a civilian car appearing on a live stage.

Tom Howard
By:
, News editor
FIA satisfied Rally Japan can continue after safety protocol breach
Listen to this article

A car driven by a member of the public managed to enter Stage 4 on Friday, which was encountered by WRC2 drivers Sami Pajari and Emil Lindholm, before the stage was red-flagged.

Both drivers managed to avoid a collision with the vehicle that was travelling in the opposite direction. The incident prompted the FIA to launch an investigation.

A stewards report detailing the findings from a preliminary investigation, where onboard footage from the cars involved in the incident was reviewed, found that the rally organisers had failed to implement the correct safety protocols. It also declared that this was an isolated incident.

The Clerk of the Course explained that a vehicle had entered the stage at a junction that was taped off but not manned by a marshal.

However, in the process of the investigation stewards identified that it appears highly unlikely that the junction the public vehicle entered the stage from was taped off, as evidenced by photographs and onboard video footage from several cars that travelled through the stage before the public vehicle entered the stage.

The report reads: "The Clerk of Course reported that the public vehicle had entered the stage at a junction that was taped off but not manned and proceeded to travel along the stage in the direction against the rally route.

"The public vehicle travelled past a marshal who relayed that the public vehicle was in the stage to the preceding marshal who, with the assistance of a photographer, was able to have the car removed from the stage as quickly as possible.

"Communication was as timely as it could be considering the difficult terrain involved, which meant that radio contact was required to be by way of two-way radio between the marshals involved initially, followed by advising the Stage Commander, who in turn notified Rally Control of the incident.

Sami Pajari, Enni Mälkönen, Toksport WRT Skoda Fabia Evo Rally2

Sami Pajari, Enni Mälkönen, Toksport WRT Skoda Fabia Evo Rally2

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

"Despite the actions of the marshals two rally vehicles were to encounter the public vehicle coming towards them, which resulted in near misses for each competitor.

"The tape can be seen attached and wrapped around a post on one side of the road, in a manner consistent of a typical set-up, ready to be taped in place across the road.

"It is highly unlikely that the tape was removed and then wrapped around the post by anyone after it might have been previously taped across the road.

"This view is supported by the video footage from earlier competitors in the stage showing the junction as being open with no taping present other than what was wrapped around the post. It seems that the public vehicle was simply able to turn unimpeded onto the stage.

"This has identified a serious failure in the safety process given that several official vehicles had travelled the stage prior to the stage going live."

Read Also:

The stewards have requested that the event organiser further improves the existing safety measures by implementing the mitigation plan that was formally presented to the stewards and FIA Safety Delegates, ensuring all junctions accessible by vehicles are manned, while emphasising to the marshals the importance of their roles.

The FIA has been satisfied that the additional measures implemented will allow the event to continue safely.

However, due to the severity of the safety breach, the matter has been referred to the FIA's Closed Road Commission for a full investigation.

shares
comments

Related video

WRC Japan: Neuville overhauls Evans to take lead into final day
Previous article

WRC Japan: Neuville overhauls Evans to take lead into final day
Next article

Toyota reveals Rally2 concept car at Rally Japan

Toyota reveals Rally2 concept car at Rally Japan
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
WRC Japan: Neuville on course for victory after Evans puncture Rally Japan
WRC

WRC Japan: Neuville on course for victory after Evans puncture

Toyota reveals Rally2 concept car at Rally Japan Rally Japan
WRC

Toyota reveals Rally2 concept car at Rally Japan

The message a WRC stalwart sent which its new king couldn’t answer Rally Spain Prime
WRC

The message a WRC stalwart sent which its new king couldn’t answer

Latest news

Indonesia WSBK: Razgatlioglu beats Rea in Superpole race
World Superbike World Superbike

Indonesia WSBK: Razgatlioglu beats Rea in Superpole race

Toprak Razgatlioglu fended off a stiff challenge from Jonathan Rea to pick up another World Superbike victory in Sunday morning's Superpole race at Mandalika, as points leader Alvaro Bautista could only manage fourth.

WRC Japan: Neuville on course for victory after Evans puncture
WRC WRC

WRC Japan: Neuville on course for victory after Evans puncture

Thierry Neuville is on course to head a Hyundai 1-2 at Rally Japan after Toyota’s Elfyn Evans suffered a puncture that effectively ended his World Rally Championship victory hopes.

Bathurst TCR: Title all but decided by wild weather
TCR Australia TCR Australia

Bathurst TCR: Title all but decided by wild weather

Tony D'Alberto has one hand on the TCR Australia title thanks to the second Bathurst International race being washed out.

Alonso handed F1 penalty for Ocon clash as boss slams Alpine drivers
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso handed F1 penalty for Ocon clash as boss slams Alpine drivers

Fernando Alonso has received a five-second time penalty for the Interlagos clash with Alpine Formula 1 teammate Esteban Ocon as both faced criticism from team boss Otmar Szafnauer.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The message a WRC stalwart sent which its new king couldn’t answer Prime

The message a WRC stalwart sent which its new king couldn’t answer

Sebastien Ogier might be the outgoing World Rally champion, but it didn’t stop him reminding everyone of the skills that made him an eight-time world champion. As victory at Rally Spain led Toyota’s charge to a titles clean sweep, it did pose a question to newly-crowned champion Kalle Rovanpera which he could not answer

WRC
Oct 24, 2022
Motorsport.com gets to grips as a WRC co-driver Prime

Motorsport.com gets to grips as a WRC co-driver

The majority of headlines may focus on the exploits of drivers in the World Rally Championship, but the challenges facing their co-drivers is no less demanding. We got in the passenger seat with Toyota Gazoo Racing to find out just what it takes to succeed

WRC
Oct 6, 2022
How Rally New Zealand encapsulated record-breaking Rovanpera’s WRC title charge Prime

How Rally New Zealand encapsulated record-breaking Rovanpera’s WRC title charge

Kalle Rovanpera’s coronation as the new World Rally Championship king had been a long time coming, only to be postponed by hiccups in Belgium and Greece. But at Rally New Zealand the “Full Send” Finn demonstrated exactly how he's been able to rewrite the rallying record book as he stormed to victory to become the youngest ever world champion

WRC
Oct 3, 2022
How team orders could make Hyundai's historic Acropolis Rally a Greek tragedy Prime

How team orders could make Hyundai's historic Acropolis Rally a Greek tragedy

Thierry Neuville led a maiden Hyundai 1-2-3 in the World Rally Championship, as the previously soft i20 N became a battle-hardened Greek warrior at the Acropolis Rally. But with team orders in play between the winner and Hyundai’s title protagonist Ott Tanak, could the result come back to haunt the team?

WRC
Sep 12, 2022
How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders Prime

How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders

After runaway World Rally Championship leader Kalle Rovanpera made his first major mistake of the season, the chance to take advantage was wide open for the chasing pack. Several of his rivals faltered to grasp the opportunity, but Ott Tanak made no such mistake and demonstrated his class with a third win of the campaign

WRC
Aug 22, 2022
Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life Prime

Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life

Toyota locked out the top four places in the World Rally Championship's recent Safari Rally Kenya in a clear indication of its GR Yaris Rally1 hybrid's pace and durability. Motorsport.com was recently given a tour of the new factory where its cars are designed, tested and built, and it reveals much about the commitment of the Japanese marque to continued WRC success.

WRC
Aug 19, 2022
How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession Prime

How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession

Finland may have a small population, but it has long enjoyed rallying success. Now that the nation has a new star to cheer in the form of Kalle Rovanpera, interest in the discipline is surging once again.

WRC
Aug 10, 2022
How Tanak spoiled Rovanpera's Finnish homecoming Prime

How Tanak spoiled Rovanpera's Finnish homecoming

Kalle Rovanpera and Toyota went into Rally Finland as overwhelming favourites but came away as runners-up to a resurgent Ott Tanak and Hyundai. While it may have dampened the homecoming party, it still moved the Finn closer to the ultimate World Rally Championship prize

WRC
Aug 8, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.