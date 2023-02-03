Subscribe
Previous / Deadline set to decide fate of 2024 UK WRC round bid Next / Tanak scores first Puma win in preparation for WRC Rally Sweden
WRC News

Ford remains committed to WRC amid F1 return

Ford has stated that it remains committed to its programme in the World Rally Championship following confirmation of its return to Formula 1 as an engine supplier from 2026.

Tom Howard
By:
, News editor
Co-author:
Jonathan Noble
Ford remains committed to WRC amid F1 return
Listen to this article

The blue oval is one of three brands alongside Toyota and Hyundai currently represented in rallying's top tier through its long-standing partnership with British operation M-Sport.

Ford renewed its commitment to the WRC by agreeing to help M-Sport develop the all-new Ford Puma designed to compete in the WRC's new Rally1 hybrid regulations, introduced last year.

Ford Performance and its expertise in the US continue to assist M-Sport in developing the Puma that is undertaking its second season in the WRC this year, driven by Ott Tanak and Pierre-Louis Loubet.

Speaking following the announcement of Ford's return to F1 as an engine supplier to Red Bull Racing, global director Mark Rushbrook said the move won't affect its current involvement in WRC, as well as its global motorsport programmes, which include NASCAR, Supercars and sportscar racing.

Coincidentally, M-Sport is currently backed by drinks giant Red Bull.

"What I can say is, our motorsports plan based upon this, this [F1 return] was an independent decision," said Rushbrook when asked about Ford's future involvement in WRC.

"We are very committed to motorsports globally. We have changed our strategy in terms of focus on Mustang in all different levels of racing around the world and off-road racing with the Bronco, Ranger, and we include the Puma as a Rally1 and the full pyramid of Fiestas underneath it as part of our off-road strategy.

"And now Formula 1, which gives us maybe the most global reach out of all of those, and even more electrification, which is now the fourth pillar.

"We have those four pillars as part of our motorsport cycle plan and we have no intent to change any of the current programmes that we have."

Adrien Fourmaux, Alexandre Coria, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Fiesta Rally2

Adrien Fourmaux, Alexandre Coria, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Fiesta Rally2

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

The WRC is expected to unveil its revamped Rally1 regulations, which will come into play from 2025 onwards, within the next two months.

The rules are expected to be an evolution of the current regulations but with an expanded use of the current 100kW Compact Dynamics hybrid unit.

It is hoped that these regulations will ensure the WRC keeps its current brands and attracts a new car maker to the championship.

Outside of its commitment to Rally1, Ford's passion for rallying has resulted in the manufacturer becoming a key player in trying to establish a WRC round in the USA.

Speaking at the WRC's opening round in Monte Carlo last month, WRC event director Simon Larkin revealed that plans for Rally USA are reaching a critical point, and an event could join the calendar next year.

shares
comments

Related video

Deadline set to decide fate of 2024 UK WRC round bid

Tanak scores first Puma win in preparation for WRC Rally Sweden
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Tanak scores first Puma win in preparation for WRC Rally Sweden

Tanak scores first Puma win in preparation for WRC Rally Sweden

WRC
Rally Sweden

Tanak gets first Puma win in Estonia Tanak scores first Puma win in preparation for WRC Rally Sweden

Deadline set to decide fate of 2024 UK WRC round bid

Deadline set to decide fate of 2024 UK WRC round bid

WRC

Deadline for 2024 UK WRC round set Deadline set to decide fate of 2024 UK WRC round bid

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo

Delecour on starting a new chapter Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

Latest news

Bathurst 12 Hour: Van Gisbergen’s Mercedes leads after first quarter

Bathurst 12 Hour: Van Gisbergen’s Mercedes leads after first quarter

IGTC Intercontinental GT Challenge

Bathurst 12 Hour: Van Gisbergen’s Mercedes leads after first quarter Bathurst 12 Hour: Van Gisbergen’s Mercedes leads after first quarter

Auto Club Speedway will not be part of 2024 NASCAR schedule

Auto Club Speedway will not be part of 2024 NASCAR schedule

NAS NASCAR Cup

Auto Club Speedway will not be part of 2024 NASCAR schedule Auto Club Speedway will not be part of 2024 NASCAR schedule

Bowyer: NASCAR better than "anything F1 brings to the U.S."

Bowyer: NASCAR better than "anything F1 brings to the U.S."

NAS NASCAR Cup

Bowyer: NASCAR better than "anything F1 brings to the U.S." Bowyer: NASCAR better than "anything F1 brings to the U.S."

Watch: The Bathurst 12 Hour, Intercontinental GT Challenge live

Watch: The Bathurst 12 Hour, Intercontinental GT Challenge live

IGTC Intercontinental GT Challenge

Watch: The Bathurst 12 Hour, Intercontinental GT Challenge live Watch: The Bathurst 12 Hour, Intercontinental GT Challenge live

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Tom Howard

Delecour on starting a new chapter Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Tom Howard

How fired-up Ogier mastered Monte How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

Prime
Prime
WRC
Tom Howard

How Lancia defeated Audi in 1983 How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

Prime
Prime
WRC
Tom Howard

Why M-Sport focused on WRC reunion Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown

The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown

Prime
Prime
WRC
Tom Howard

Rovanpera's title rivals in 2023 The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown

Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title

Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title

Prime
Prime
WRC
Tom Howard

How Rovanpera can defend his title Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title

From F1 to WRC: Why Hyundai's new boss could be an inspired signing

From F1 to WRC: Why Hyundai's new boss could be an inspired signing

Prime
Prime
WRC
Tom Howard

From F1 to WRC: Hyundai's new boss From F1 to WRC: Why Hyundai's new boss could be an inspired signing

The ultimate rally car project the WRC is glad COVID killed

The ultimate rally car project the WRC is glad COVID killed

Prime
Prime
WRC
Tom Howard

The stillborn Toyota WRC car The ultimate rally car project the WRC is glad COVID killed

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.