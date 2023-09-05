Four M-Sport Ford Pumas set to tackle WRC Rally Chile
M-Sport will field four Ford Puma entries at Rally Chile next month, with confirmation Gregoire Munster and Alberto Heller will make their Rally1 debuts.
M-Sport's WRC2 driver Munster had been tipped to receive a Rally1 outing this season, with the Belgian-born driver now set to take over the Puma owned by privateer Jourdan Serderidis, who has been helping the 24-year-old rising star.
Before tackling Chile's gravel stages from 28 September to 1 October, Munster and co-driver Louis Louka will continue their WRC2 campaign at this week's Acropolis Rally in Greece.
"After a short summer break, it's time to put our helmets back on for the EKO Acropolis rally of Greece. But it is also time to share amazing news," Munster posted on Instagram.
"In about one month, we will be at the start of Rally Chile with the Ford Puma Rally1 Hybrid.
"Thanks to Jourdan Serderidis and M-Sport, my most precious childhood dream will come true.
"I truly cannot wait to experience it, but let's focus on this weekend's challenge."
Confirmation of Munster's promotion to a Rally1 drive follows news that local driver Heller will also drive a Puma at his home event.
The 29-year-old won Chile's national championship last year, driving a Citroen C3 Rally2 car, but will now taste Rally1 machinery for the first time on home soil.
Grégoire Munster, Louis Louka, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Fiesta Rally2
Photo by: M-Sport
"I think it's a dream for all rally drivers, to one day have the chance to drive a world-class car." Heller told WRC.com."It's a chance that you need to take because, if not, you will not repeat it again, you know?
"My goal is to try to have fun. Imagine, the top, top drivers are in this category in the top, top cars.
"For me to come and think I can make a podium or something like that would be quite stupid. I am rational and I want to go to have fun, to enjoy and for sure give my best."
Chile will see M-Sport field four Pumas for the first time this year having elected to enter only two full-time entries this season for Ott Tanak and Pierre-Louis Loubet.
The team has entered a third car for Serderidis in Monte Carlo, Mexico, Kenya and Greece WRC rounds this year.
