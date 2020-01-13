Top events
Previous
WRC / Hyundai i20 unveil / Top List

Gallery: Hyundai’s 2020 WRC challenger from all angles

shares
comments
Slider
List

Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC
1/12

Photo by: Hyundai Motorsport

Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC
2/12

Photo by: Hyundai Motorsport

Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC
3/12

Photo by: Hyundai Motorsport

Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC
4/12

Photo by: Hyundai Motorsport

Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC
5/12

Photo by: Hyundai Motorsport

Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC
6/12

Photo by: Hyundai Motorsport

Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC
7/12

Photo by: Hyundai Motorsport

Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC
8/12

Photo by: Hyundai Motorsport

Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC
9/12

Photo by: Hyundai Motorsport

Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC
10/12

Photo by: Hyundai Motorsport

Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC
11/12

Photo by: Hyundai Motorsport

Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC
12/12

Photo by: Hyundai Motorsport

By:
Jan 13, 2020, 6:08 PM

Hyundai has revealed the 2020-spec i20 Coupe WRC with which new signing Ott Tanak will attempt to defend his 2019 title that he won with rivals Toyota. Check it out from all angles by clicking on the arrows above.

The reveal came just days after M-Sport took the wraps of its latest Fiesta WRC at the Autosport International Show in Birmingham (video below) and Toyota's latest Yaris broke cover.

