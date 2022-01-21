Tickets Subscribe
Loeb surprised to be leading Monte Carlo Rally on WRC return
WRC / Rally Monte Carlo News

Greensmith now able to “prove” his speed with new WRC Puma package

By:
, News editor
Translated by:
Charles Bradley

Gus Greensmith says M-Sport’s new Ford Puma has given him a package to show what he is capable of after claiming a maiden World Rally Championship stage win.

Greensmith now able to “prove” his speed with new WRC Puma package

The M-Sport driver clinched a first stage win of his WRC career in style by beating multiple world champions Sebastien Loeb and Sebastien Ogier in their backyard in Monte Carlo.

Greensmith has emerged as one of the star performers from the opening two days of WRC’s Rally1 hybrid era having quickly gelled with the new M-Sport-built Puma.

The 25-year-old threatened the leading stage times on several occasions, before achieving a long held goal on stage 7.

It wasn’t without drama as teammate Loeb was last on the road, meaning he faced an agonising wait before being able to celebrate, after the Frenchman crossed the line 2.9s slower.

“I saw the time at the end and I saw what Seb Loeb had been like, so I thought maybe he will be able to pip it and either way I was happy with my stage,” Greensmith, who isn’t eligible to score manufacturer points this weekend, told Motorsport.com. “And then I got texts from my engineer saying he is 0.3s down, then 2.7s down [at the splits] and I thought it is going to happen - and then it did.”

“Someone said to me I’m the first non-French person to win a stage this year, so that is a good little accolade.”

Competing his maiden WRC season last year behind the wheel of M-Sport’s ageing Fiesta, Greensmith says the package masked his potential that is now being realised with the new Puma for 2022.

Gus Greensmith, Jonas Andersson, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1

Gus Greensmith, Jonas Andersson, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1

Photo by: M-Sport

“Last year we didn’t have the package to be able to fight at the front, and we had to accept that," he said.

“This year we do, so it is one of those situations where you have to keep your head held high and pushing on and putting in the work, and first round of the season it is already paying off.

“There is no smugness from my side; it is what I’m capable of doing, and now I’m able to prove it,” he added, when asked if the stage win has answered some of his critics.

Greensmith sits seventh overall in the Monte Carlo standings, his time affected by a hybrid power issue during the morning loop of stages.

Loeb, driving one of three Pumas remaining, leads the rally by 9.9s from Toyota’s Ogier. Craig Breen sits sixth on his M-Sport debut heading into Saturday, while teammate Adrien Fourmaux retired from the event after walking away from a frightening crash on stage 3.

Loeb surprised to be leading Monte Carlo Rally on WRC return
Loeb surprised to be leading Monte Carlo Rally on WRC return
The WRC heirs scrapping to assume Ogier's throne in 2022 Prime

The WRC heirs scrapping to assume Ogier's throne in 2022

Eight-time World Rally Championship king Sebastien Ogier has abdicated (well, gone part-time) in 2022, meaning for just the second time in the past decade we will have a different champion this year. We pick out the drivers gunning to take his place and take over the mantle as the WRC's new ruler

WRC
Jan 20, 2022
The WRC star that's earned the right to lead M-Sport's revival Prime

The WRC star that's earned the right to lead M-Sport's revival

Part-time opportunities with Citroen and Hyundai have offered brief glimpses of what Craig Breen can do in a World Rally Championship car. Now signed up by M-Sport to lead it into the WRC's new hybrid era, Breen has been given the chance he's pursued for so long and is determined to make the most of it

WRC
Jan 18, 2022
Why the WRC's 'modern Group B' era was rallying at its bonkers best Prime

Why the WRC's 'modern Group B' era was rallying at its bonkers best

The World Rally Championship has brought down the curtain on the aggressive, aero-laden generation of cars first introduced in 2017 that have been likened to the 1980s Group B icons. As the championship prepares to begin a new era of Rally1 hybrid cars, its stars explain just why the outgoing machines were so special

WRC
Dec 24, 2021
Ranking the top 10 WRC drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 WRC drivers of 2021

On the eve of a new hybrid era for the World Rally Championship, the 2021 season was a blockbuster fought out between Toyota's two top dogs, with a familiar figure eventually emerging on top after a final showdown at Monza. We pick out the 10 best performers from the top class and its supporting cast

WRC
Dec 21, 2021
Why Ogier's WRC swansong was a season to savour Prime

Why Ogier's WRC swansong was a season to savour

He’s shuffling into semi-rally-retirement, but Toyota star Sebastien Ogier was at the peak of his powers in the final season for the high downforce era-World Rally Championship cars. Despite Toyota's domination, there was still much to enjoy as the old master emerged atop a fierce title fight against teammate Elfyn Evans.

WRC
Dec 19, 2021
How WRC legend Ogier will be remembered by his peers Prime

How WRC legend Ogier will be remembered by his peers

After winning his eighth WRC title, Sebastien Ogier has drawn the curtain on his full-time rallying career. To understand Ogier's legacy, many of his former rivals, team-mates and colleagues have shared their thoughts on a vastly successful career

WRC
Nov 26, 2021
Ranking lost WRC legend Richard Burns' 10 best rallies Prime

Ranking lost WRC legend Richard Burns' 10 best rallies

Richard Burns was a determined driver who took on the best rally drivers in the world during a boom period in the early 2000s, and beat them. On the 20th anniversary of his crowning glory in winning the 2001 WRC title, and 16 years on from his death on the same date, we pick out his 10 greatest drives

WRC
Nov 25, 2021
The internal focus that made Burns a legendary world rally champion Prime

The internal focus that made Burns a legendary world rally champion

At the turn of the millennium, WRC was full to the brim with rallying's great and good - and 20 years ago on this day, Richard Burns became England's first world rally champion. Although Burns' natural talent drove him to the top, his steely determination and mental strength was the key attribute behind his title-winning form

WRC
Nov 25, 2021
