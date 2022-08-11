Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession Next / WRC legend Kankkunen to drive hydrogen-powered Toyota at Ypres Rally
WRC News

Gronholm hopeful protege Huttunen can secure more WRC Rally1 outings

Rally legend Marcus Gronholm is hopeful his young protege Jari Huttunen will receive another shot in the World Rally Championship’s top tier after scoring points on debut in Finland.

Tom Howard
By:
, News editor
Gronholm hopeful protege Huttunen can secure more WRC Rally1 outings
Listen to this article

Huttunen made his Rally1 debut with M-Sport Ford at last weekend's Rally Finland as the Finn graduated from his M-Sport WRC2 Fiesta for his home event.

The 28-year-old, managed by two-time WRC champion Gronholm, impressed despite only receiving one test day in the Ford Puma in Estonia prior to the rally.

Huttunen ran as high as eighth before a fuel pressure issue dropped him down the order. However, the 2020 WRC3 champion managed to recover to score two points by finishing ninth.

"I'm happy," said Huttunen. "I didn't make any mistakes so for me that is the positive thing and I had a couple of good stages. To be honest there was too many problems with the car.

"In some places it was going well but it is difficult to trust the car with only one day of testing. I tried to learn all the time but that is why I am happy I didn't make any mistakes. I was trying to go step by step but the limit is somewhere."

Asked if he will push for more Rally1 outings, he replied: "Of course [I will push for] I don't think it will be nice to go back in the Rally2 cars now."

Jari Huttunen, Mikko Lukka, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1

Jari Huttunen, Mikko Lukka, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Gronholm says there is hope that Huttunen could be back behind the wheel of a Rally1 car, but revealed finding the required funding is a challenge.

"Of course we want to have him more in the car, but we need some good results and then we will speak with [M-Sport boss] Malcolm [Wilson] and let's see what he can do. It is not easy," Gronholm told Motorsport.com.

"There is a hope. For the moment, he still has two more rallies to do with the WRC2 car to finish this season but of course we hope. This is now the first stage, so let's see.

"It is really hard [on the sponsorship font]. To find the money to do this rally [in Finland], I'm exhausted.

"I understand Malcolm doesn't have the funding and we need to find to somehow run and pay all the people and staff, it is not an easy one."

Read Also:

Huttunen is set to return to his Rally2 specification Fiesta for next weekend's asphalt outing at the Ypres Rally in Belgium.

M-Sport has headed to Belgium this week to complete a pre-event test with its drivers ahead of the third tarmac round of the season.

shares
comments

Related video

How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession
Previous article

How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession
Next article

WRC legend Kankkunen to drive hydrogen-powered Toyota at Ypres Rally

WRC legend Kankkunen to drive hydrogen-powered Toyota at Ypres Rally
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Hyundai cautiously optimistic after shock Finland WRC win Rally Finland
WRC

Hyundai cautiously optimistic after shock Finland WRC win

WRC legend Kankkunen to drive hydrogen-powered Toyota at Ypres Rally
WRC

WRC legend Kankkunen to drive hydrogen-powered Toyota at Ypres Rally

How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession Rally Finland Prime
WRC

How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession

Latest news

Hyundai cautiously optimistic after shock Finland WRC win
WRC WRC

Hyundai cautiously optimistic after shock Finland WRC win

An unlikely victory in Finland has left Hyundai Motorsport cautiously optimistic it has turned a corner after a difficult start to the World Rally Championship's new hybrid era.

WRC legend Kankkunen to drive hydrogen-powered Toyota at Ypres Rally
WRC WRC

WRC legend Kankkunen to drive hydrogen-powered Toyota at Ypres Rally

Four-time World Rally Championship title winner Juha Kankkunen will drive a hydrogen-powered Toyota GR Yaris in stages at next week’s WRC Ypres Rally.

Gronholm hopeful protege Huttunen can secure more WRC Rally1 outings
WRC WRC

Gronholm hopeful protege Huttunen can secure more WRC Rally1 outings

Rally legend Marcus Gronholm is hopeful his young protege Jari Huttunen will receive another shot in the World Rally Championship’s top tier after scoring points on debut in Finland.

How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession Prime
WRC WRC

How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession

Finland may have a small population, but it has long enjoyed rallying success. Now that the nation has a new star to cheer in the form of Kalle Rovanpera, interest in the discipline is surging once again.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession Prime

How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession

Finland may have a small population, but it has long enjoyed rallying success. Now that the nation has a new star to cheer in the form of Kalle Rovanpera, interest in the discipline is surging once again.

WRC
Aug 10, 2022
How Tanak spoiled Rovanpera's Finnish homecoming Prime

How Tanak spoiled Rovanpera's Finnish homecoming

Kalle Rovanpera and Toyota went into Rally Finland as overwhelming favourites but came away as runners-up to a resurgent Ott Tanak and Hyundai. While it may have dampened the homecoming party, it still moved the Finn closer to the ultimate World Rally Championship prize

WRC
Aug 8, 2022
Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home Prime

Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home

Hyundai is one of the World Rally Championship's big three, and has a brand-new travelling facility befitting of that status. The team invited Motorsport.com for a behind-the-scenes look at its state-of-the-art HQ, which comes complete with all the bells and whistles you'd expect of a top Formula 1 outfit.

WRC
Jul 27, 2022
How Rovanpera's latest masterclass left his WRC rivals stumped Prime

How Rovanpera's latest masterclass left his WRC rivals stumped

After trailing Toyota teammate Elfyn Evans for much of Rally Estonia's opening day, WRC points leader Kalle Rovanpera took advantage of a change in the weather and never looked back afterwards. Winning for a fifth time this year at the scene of his 2021 breakthrough, and with a breathtaking powerstage bonus for good measure, his advantage is already looking difficult to topple.

WRC
Jul 18, 2022
How the WRC captures its stunning visuals Prime

How the WRC captures its stunning visuals

Whether it’s the mountains of Monte Carlo, the snow of Sweden or the Kenya Savannah, the World Rally Championship is able to beam some of motorsport’s most spectacular footage to television screens while operating in the harshest of environments. Motorsport.com went behind the scenes to unearth the secrets that make this logistical challenge possible

WRC
Jul 7, 2022
Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally Prime

Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally

OPINION: A source of national pride in Kenya, the Safari Rally is also a sporting, cultural and economic phenomenon. And as last weekend's World Rally Championship round reminded us, it's a key driver in establishing Africa’s place in world motorsport.

WRC
Jun 29, 2022
How Kalle Rovanpera tamed a wild WRC Safari Rally in Kenya Prime

How Kalle Rovanpera tamed a wild WRC Safari Rally in Kenya

The Safari Rally acted as a brutal test of driver and car resolve as multiple retirements opened the path for a historic Toyota 1-2-3-4 triumph, headed by star Kalle Rovanpera. But keeping things clean was only half of the challenge, as a well-timed charge when conditions worsened allowed the Finn to take control

WRC
Jun 27, 2022
How Tanak turned the tables to deliver Hyundai a timely WRC triumph Prime

How Tanak turned the tables to deliver Hyundai a timely WRC triumph

The 2019 champion has been a bit-part player recently, but Ott Tanak ended a 15-month drought in fine style with a dominant win in Sardinia. On a weekend when championship leader Kalle Rovanpera struggled with cleaning the road, his Hyundai rival has made his belated arrival into the title race and given cause for those predicting a walkover from the Toyota star to pause

WRC
Jun 6, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.