Subscribe
Previous / Restaurant visit helped Lappi keep WRC Acropolis Rally alive Next / WRC Greece: Neuville extends lead over Ogier as Evans hits trouble
WRC / Rally Greece News

How WRC drivers are preparing to enter the Acropolis unknown

Acropolis Rally organisers are supplying World Rally Championship teams with special recce videos to assist drivers in tackling “unknown” stage conditions to ensure safety is paramount.

Tom Howard
By:
Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Storm Daniel has wreaked havoc in Greece this week severely affecting preparations for this weekend’s 70th anniversary Acropolis Rally.

Torrential rain disrupted the recce schedule, while the extreme conditions made making accurate pacenotes impossible. The weather has drastically improved since the drivers completed their original recce, which has left the roads in vastly different shape from earlier this week.

Following a request from drivers, rally organisers, in conjunction with the FIA, have conducted a special recce of the stages, using the WRC teams’ recce vehicles, to provide up to date videos and information regarding the road conditions.

These videos have been issued to the teams the day before each leg of the rally begins to allow drivers and co-drivers to analyse the roads and anticipate the conditions they will face.

Toyota’s Sebastian Ogier, who ended Friday, 2.8s adrift of rally leader Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville, has praised the FIA's decision.

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Photo by: Dufour Fabien / Hyundai Motorsport

“It was [challenging out there] but in the end the fact we got the video from the FIA helped a lot to anticipate a bit where the puddles were," said Ogier.

“It was good for safety and we have to say thanks for taking the right decision on that.

“It will be important to watch those [videos of Saturday’s stages] tonight and we will probably not get so much sleep, but it is important to do the job.”

Neuville believes Saturday stages will be an “unknown” and while he is glad to have the FIA recce videos, he is predicting the road conditions to change quickly.

“It is bit unknown. We don’t know how much the [stages] have dried out,” Neuville said, when asked what he is expecting from Saturday’s stages.

“We are going to get some videos from the organisers but when they ran through the stages this morning, the changes might be massive from this morning to the afternoon. Those [videos] for today were helping though.

“It was difficult [out there today] even if it was maybe a bit less difficult than we could have expected because it dried out quite quickly.

“We had a good run through and we made the tyre choice to be the leader tonight. Is it the tyre choice to be the leader at the end of the weekend? We are going to find out.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Restaurant visit helped Lappi keep WRC Acropolis Rally alive

WRC Greece: Neuville extends lead over Ogier as Evans hits trouble
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Neuville: Acropolis Rally exit has ended my WRC title bid

Neuville: Acropolis Rally exit has ended my WRC title bid

WRC
Rally Greece

Neuville: Acropolis Rally exit has ended my WRC title bid Neuville: Acropolis Rally exit has ended my WRC title bid

Ogier explains luckless WRC Acropolis Rally exit

Ogier explains luckless WRC Acropolis Rally exit

WRC
Rally Greece

Ogier explains luckless WRC Acropolis Rally exit Ogier explains luckless WRC Acropolis Rally exit

How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg

How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg

Prime
Prime
WRC

How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg

Latest news

How Rosenqvist scored an “ironic” IndyCar pole for McLaren

How Rosenqvist scored an “ironic” IndyCar pole for McLaren

Indy IndyCar
Laguna Seca

How Rosenqvist scored an “ironic” IndyCar pole for McLaren How Rosenqvist scored an “ironic” IndyCar pole for McLaren

Lundgaard “hurts” over error that cost Laguna IndyCar pole shot

Lundgaard “hurts” over error that cost Laguna IndyCar pole shot

Indy IndyCar
Laguna Seca

Lundgaard “hurts” over error that cost Laguna IndyCar pole shot Lundgaard “hurts” over error that cost Laguna IndyCar pole shot

2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff grid set

2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff grid set

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Kansas

2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff grid set 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff grid set

NASCAR Xfinity Kansas: Nemechek takes sixth win, Kligerman makes playoffs

NASCAR Xfinity Kansas: Nemechek takes sixth win, Kligerman makes playoffs

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Kansas

NASCAR Xfinity Kansas: Nemechek takes sixth win, Kligerman makes playoffs NASCAR Xfinity Kansas: Nemechek takes sixth win, Kligerman makes playoffs

How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg

How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg

Prime
Prime
WRC
Tom Howard

How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg

How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland

How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Finland
Tom Howard

How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland

How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination

How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Estonia
Tom Howard

How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Kenya
Tom Howard

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Italy
Tom Howard

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Portugal
Tom Howard

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Croatia
Tom Howard

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Mexico
Tom Howard

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe